Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli dies at 61
The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli has passed away at the age of 61, after an illness that saw him disappear from public life for 2 weeks.
This was disclosed by Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan in a broadcast on Wednesday evening.
“Dear Tanzanians, it is sad to announce that today 17 March 2021 around 6 p.m. we lost our brave leader, President John Magufuli who died from heart disease at Mzena hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was getting treatment,” the vice president said
Magufuli had not been seen in public since the 24th of February. The Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, will be sworn in and complete the rest of the five-year term that Magufuli began serving last year after winning a second term, becoming Tanzania’s first female president.
What you should know about Magufuli
Magufuli was born in Chato, north-west Tanzania, in 1959, and Studied Chemistry and maths at the University of Dar es Salaam, after which he worked as a Teacher and Industrial Chemist before he entered Politics.
He was elected as Member of Parliament in 1995, Minister in 2000 and President in 2015.
Supreme Court Judge, Sylvester Ngwuta reported dead
A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, has been reported dead.
He was said to have died in the early morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja at almost 70 years.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Ngwuta who is from Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was said to be getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021, upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Justice Ngwuta was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja in 2017 over money laundering and passport charges after large sums of money were discovered in his residence following a raid by security officials
- He started his private legal practice at Abakaliki in July 1978 to October 1995, from where he was appointed a judge of the High Court Abia in October 1995 and then promoted to the Court of Appeal on May 22, 2003, was finally sworn-in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in May 2011.
- He was the chairman of a judicial panel of inquiry into the Obegu Enyibichirikwo Disturbance 1997-1998 and has been a member of several Election Petition Tribunal, Governship and legislative House Election Petition Tribunal; Nasarawa State held at Lafia in February 1999, National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Plateau State held at Jos in April 1999, among others.
Veteran broadcaster, actor, Sadiq Daba is dead
Daba died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.
Veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba, died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.
His death was confirmed by filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, with whom he recently worked with on the 2020 motion picture, Citation.
Afolayan, who said that the ace broadcaster died on the evening of Wednesday, March 3rd, said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.
Many Nigerians, including billionaire Femi Otedola, had donated money for his treatment abroad and showed massive support on social media.
Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
He has featured in several TV series and movies, with “Cock Crow at Dawn” and “October 1st” as notable mentions.
