Ex-Diamond Bank chairman, Seyi Bickersteth is dead
The death has been announced of Seyi Bickersteth, a former chairman of Diamond Bank Board of Directors.
According to multiple sources, Mr Seyi was found dead in his Ikoyi apartment. The cause of his death is yet to be unravelled as at the time of reporting this.
Until his death, Mr Seyi was a Regional Managing Partner and Chairman of Andersen Tax, Africa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at Arthur Andersen as a partner and rose through the echelons to his most recent position, in a career that spanned over forty years.
Mr Seyi is an alumnus of the famous University of Ibadan and York University, Canada where he obtained a Bachelor`s and Masters’ degrees in Economics respectively. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI).
Mr Seyi was most remembered for his pioneering role as a team leader of Arthur Anderson team in the 1988 International Merchant Bank (IMB) restructuring exercise. He served in various leadership positions and Boards in top firms like; KPMG, ARM and the defunct Diamond Bank.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the resignation of Mr Seyi from the Board of Diamond Bank in 2018.
Details of his burial and other relevant information will be subsequently communicated.
Lagos announces the death of first civilian Governor of the state, Lateef Jakande
The death of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, has been announced.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Sanwo-Olu, in his statement, pointed out that Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.
The Governor in his statement said, ‘’With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
‘’Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist or repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come. His death is a colossal loss and he will be missed.’’
Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, expressed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.
Details later…
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) February 11, 2021
Ex-Minister of Information, Tony Momoh is dead
Momoh, 81, died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence in Abuja.
This was confirmed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, via his Twitter handle.
Atiku described late Momoh as a good man and an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness.
He tweeted, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.
“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”
A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/7tWpSZTz3S
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 1, 2021
What you should know about Momoh
- He was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, between September 1986 and 1990. Momoh was also the Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.
- He was schooled at Government School Auchi, Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos, and the Nigerian Law School.
- Tony Momoh was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi, Edo State. His father had about 48 wives and 257 children between 1903 and 1944.
