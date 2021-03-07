Just-in: Supreme Court Judge, Sylvester Ngwuta reported dead

Veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba, died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.

His death was confirmed by filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, with whom he recently worked with on the 2020 motion picture, Citation.

Afolayan, who said that the ace broadcaster died on the evening of Wednesday, March 3rd, said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.

Many Nigerians, including billionaire Femi Otedola, had donated money for his treatment abroad and showed massive support on social media.

Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He has featured in several TV series and movies, with “Cock Crow at Dawn” and “October 1st” as notable mentions.