Just-in: Supreme Court Judge, Sylvester Ngwuta reported dead
Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, has been reported dead.
He was said to have died in the early morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja at almost 70 years.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Ngwuta who is from Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was said to be getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021, upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Justice Ngwuta was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja in 2017 over money laundering and passport charges after large sums of money were discovered in his residence following a raid by security officials
- He started his private legal practice at Abakaliki in July 1978 to October 1995, from where he was appointed a judge of the High Court Abia in October 1995 and then promoted to the Court of Appeal on May 22, 2003, was finally sworn-in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in May 2011.
- He was the chairman of a judicial panel of inquiry into the Obegu Enyibichirikwo Disturbance 1997-1998 and has been a member of several Election Petition Tribunal, Governship and legislative House Election Petition Tribunal; Nasarawa State held at Lafia in February 1999, National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Plateau State held at Jos in April 1999, among others.
Veteran broadcaster, actor, Sadiq Daba is dead
Daba died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.
His death was confirmed by filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, with whom he recently worked with on the 2020 motion picture, Citation.
Afolayan, who said that the ace broadcaster died on the evening of Wednesday, March 3rd, said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.
Many Nigerians, including billionaire Femi Otedola, had donated money for his treatment abroad and showed massive support on social media.
Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
He has featured in several TV series and movies, with “Cock Crow at Dawn” and “October 1st” as notable mentions.
Ex-Diamond Bank chairman, Seyi Bickersteth is dead
The death has been announced of Seyi Bickersteth, a former chairman of Diamond Bank Board of Directors.
According to multiple sources, Mr Bickersteth was found dead in his Ikoyi apartment. The cause of his death is yet to be unravelled as at the time of reporting this.
Until his death, Mr Bickersteth was a Regional Managing Partner and Chairman of Andersen Tax, Africa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at Arthur Andersen as a partner and rose through the echelons to his most recent position, in a career that spanned over forty years.
Mr Bickersteth is an alumnus of the famous University of Ibadan and York University, Canada where he obtained a Bachelor`s and Masters’ degrees in Economics respectively. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI).
Mr Bickersteth was most remembered for his pioneering role as a team leader of Arthur Anderson team in the 1988 International Merchant Bank (IMB) restructuring exercise. He served in various leadership positions and Boards in top firms like; KPMG, ARM and the defunct Diamond Bank.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the resignation of Mr Bickersteth from the Board of Diamond Bank in 2018.
Details of his burial and other relevant information will be subsequently communicated.
