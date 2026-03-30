There is something about a surging share price that tends to silence even the most skeptical investors.

In the case of Neimeth Nigeria Plc, the numbers are hard to ignore.

A 271% rally over the last year, followed by a further 79% gain this year, is the sort of performance that turns casual observers into believers and seasoned investors into reluctant admirers.

Yet beneath this impressive momentum lies a valuation that raises more questions than it answers.

At its current price, Neimeth is trading at roughly 44 times earnings, with earnings per share sitting at a modest 23 kobo. In most markets, such a multiple would suggest a high-growth technology firm or a dominant consumer franchise.

Neimeth, however, is neither. It is a pharmaceutical company navigating a complicated financial recovery, which makes the valuation feel less like a reflection of current performance and more like a bet on what might come next.

For those familiar with the rhythms of the Nigerian stock market, this pattern is not entirely surprising. Share price surges of this nature often precede a capital raise.

In Neimeth’s case, the signs have been clear for some time.

The rally began in earnest around mid-2025, shortly after the company confirmed plans to raise N20 billion through a mix of equity instruments, including a public offer, rights issue, or private placement.

When shareholders approved the raise at the June 2025 AGM, the stock responded with a 44% jump, reinforcing the market’s appetite for the story.

The company is now taking another decisive step by convening a court-ordered meeting on March 31.

The objective is to restructure its share premium through a scheme of arrangement. While this may sound technical, the underlying intent is straightforward.

Neimeth plans to offset accumulated losses of approximately N1.8 billion against its share premium of N2.3 billion.

This accounting maneuver effectively cleans up the balance sheet, creating a pathway for future dividend payments without the burden of historical losses.

It is, in many ways, a necessary move. Years of losses have left the company constrained, unable to reward shareholders despite recent improvements in performance.

By resetting the books, management is attempting to draw a line under the past and position the company for a more flexible financial future. It is the kind of housekeeping that often precedes a broader transformation.

That broader transformation is already being outlined. Neimeth has signaled that the incoming capital will be used to upgrade facilities, scale production, and support regional expansion.

On paper, it is an ambitious but logical plan. Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector offers significant growth potential, particularly for companies that can achieve scale and maintain quality standards.

However, ambition alone does not resolve structural weaknesses.

Neimeth’s latest financials reveal a company still under considerable strain. External debt stands at approximately N8.6 billion, dwarfing its combined share capital of about N2.6 billion.

This imbalance underscores the urgency of recapitalization. While the company reported a profit after tax of N976.4 million, marking a welcome return to profitability after three consecutive years of losses, the improvement must be viewed in context.

A significant portion of past losses has been driven by debt servicing costs and foreign exchange pressures. These are not trivial issues, and they do not disappear overnight.

Compared to its peers, Neimeth continues to lag across several key performance metrics, suggesting that the turnaround is still in its early stages.

It is also worth noting that this is not Neimeth’s first attempt at raising capital to fix its balance sheet. In February 2023, the company completed a N3.68 billion capital raise, with proceeds earmarked for deleveraging and working capital support.

Yet by the end of that year, loans had increased slightly from N3.6 billion to N3.8 billion, while an FX-induced loss of N2.8 billion erased much of the intended benefit. Losses persisted into 2024, and debt levels continued to climb.

This history introduces an element of skepticism. While revenue has more than tripled between 2022 and 2025, growth alone has not translated into financial stability.

The underlying issue remains the cost and structure of debt, particularly foreign currency obligations. Until these are meaningfully addressed, profitability may remain fragile.

Governance dynamics add another layer of complexity.

The recent decision by Clinoscope, the company’s majority shareholder, to sell half of its stake is notable.

Disposing of approximately 515 million shares at just over N6 per share reduces its holding to 12.9%.

Such a move inevitably raises questions about long-term confidence, even if strategic considerations may have influenced the decision.

At the same time, board composition appears unusually heavy. With 12 directors, including a significant number of non-executive members, the structure feels disproportionate for a company with a balance sheet of roughly N14 billion.

The requirement for non-executive directors to hold at least 10% equity further complicates the picture, potentially concentrating influence in ways that may not always align with minority shareholder interests.

Against this backdrop, the current share price of N10.45 presents both an opportunity and a risk. For existing shareholders, the rally has been undeniably rewarding.

For prospective investors, however, the valuation demands careful consideration. If the upcoming capital raise is priced within this range, participants may be buying into a story that has already priced in a significant portion of future success.

Ultimately, the investment case for Neimeth hinges on execution.

Can management deploy fresh capital effectively, reduce debt, and convert revenue growth into sustainable profitability? Can the company justify a valuation that implies strong future earnings expansion?

Or will the stock continue to trade on sentiment and momentum, buoyed more by expectations than fundamentals?

There are no easy answers. For risk-tolerant investors, the appeal lies in the possibility that Neimeth successfully reinvents itself, transforming today’s optimism into tomorrow’s earnings.

For more cautious participants, the disconnect between valuation and current fundamentals may be harder to overlook.

As always, the market offers both narratives.

Whether this is a turnaround story in progress or a rally running ahead of reality is a question each investor must answer for themselves.