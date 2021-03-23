Stock Market
Bears sink claws deeper into NSE banking
Jaiz Bank was the top gainer in today’s trading session.
At the end of the closing session today, the NSE banking loss (-0.65%) settled at 358.78 from 361.11 index points.
NSE banking index started today’s trading session on a bearish note, despite the bullish prediction by market sentiments of the last trading session. The market ended with 3 gains, 5 losses, and 2 stalemates.
Jaiz Bank made a substantial profit of (+4.69%) eliminating the previous gains on Monday of (-4.48%) thereby moving back to N0.67 from N0.64. Jaiz Bank was the top gainer in today’s trading session. Zenith Bank broke the stalemate and trended downwards with a loss of (-2/22%) pushing the price to N22.
Access Bank saw an increase of (+1.23%) which was slightly more than (+1.24%) gained on the previous trading session. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) recovers from the previous day’s stalemate to post gains of (+0.16%).
Ecobank canceled the significant increase of (+5.15%) in the previous trading session to post a loss of (-5.86%) pushing the price to N4.75 at the end of the trading session. Technical analysis showed that the Ecobank market price started the trading session on a bearish note and continued in the momentum to close at a loss.
Fidelity Bank made a loss of (-0.45%) which opposed the previous gains of (+1.29%), putting the price at N2.34. Sterling Bank also made a loss of (-0.67%) which was less than (+1.36%) at the previous session to put the price at N1.5.
Union Bank decreased by (-0.94%) canceling out the previous gains of (+0.94%) which pushed the share price back to N5.10 from N5.35.
UBA and Wema bank both held a stalemate at the end of the trading session today, the price of the two companies settled at N6.9 and N0.60, respectively.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends bearish as five companies in the NSE banking make a loss at the end of the trading session as opposed to two stalemates and three losses.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious buying amidst growing uncertainty in Nigeria.
Zenith Bank, Ecobank, dampen Nigerian stocks rally
CAP led 19 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by LIVESTOCK at the end of today’s session.
Nigeria stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by -0.05% to close at 38,704.97 index points as against the +0.89% gain recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.89%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.251 trillion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover printed positive as volume ticked up by +48.03% as against the -4.60% downtick recorded on Monday.
- The market breadth closed negative as CAP led 19 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by LIVESTOCK at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- CAP up 10.00% to close at N22
- NPFMCRFBK up 9.94% to close at N1.77
- JBERGER up 9.89% to close at N20.55
- FTNCOCOA up 9.30% to close at N0.47
Top losers
- LIVESTOCK down 9.52% to close at N1.9
- CHAMS down 8.70% to close at N0.21
- CORNERST down 6.67% to close at N0.56
- CHAMPION down 6.25% to close at N2.1
- ETI down 5.88% to close at N4.8
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the second session on a near stalemate, amid falling oil prices. The Nigerian ASI moderated by 5 bps in today’s session as investors stepped up selling pressure in lenders – ZENITHBANK and ETI.
- Shares of ETI notably declined by 5.88% as investors took profits following the 5.15% jump the previous session.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price actions hint at further market correction in the near term.
Companies
CAP Plc proposes N1.47 billion as dividend for 2020, 28% lower than 2019 payout
The Board of Chemical and Allied Products Plc has proposed a total of N1.47 billion to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
According to the notification issued by the management of the leading premium and standard paint maker, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held yesterday, 22nd of March 2021.
In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of N2.1 per share on all its 700,000,000 outstanding shares. This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N1.47 billion.
What you should know
- The N2.1 per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The date of the AGM will be announced shortly.
- CAP Plc did not pay its shareholders dividends in 2020, from its profit in 2019.
- The proposed dividend is 27.6% lower than the N2.90 per share dividend that the company paid to shareholders in 2019 from the profits made in 2018.
- Shares in CAP Plc are currently worth N20 per share at the open market as of today, 23rd of March 2021. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 10.5%.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that the post-merger entity of Chemical and Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc will become the largest player in the Nigerian paints market with a combined estimated market share of 14.9%.
What to expect: CAP Plc is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, with the NSE no later than March 31, 2021.
