Deployment of 5 million solar power connections reaffirms commitment to global green energy – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government’s plan to electrify the homes of 25 million Nigerians through the deployment of solar power connections reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.

The Vice President disclosed this in a statement after the Federal Economic Council meeting on Wednesday.

‘The forthcoming deployment of the 5 million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.

“A just transition to net-zero emissions where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel,” he said.

The Vice President added that the International Community should maintain its Gas Project financing in Nigeria and other developing nations as the world moves on to net-zero emission.

