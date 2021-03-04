Business
Deployment of 5 million solar power connections reaffirms commitment to global green energy – Osinbajo
Osinbajo has reaffirmed FG’s commitment to the global green energy initiative with the deployment of 5 million solar power connections.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government’s plan to electrify the homes of 25 million Nigerians through the deployment of solar power connections reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.
The Vice President disclosed this in a statement after the Federal Economic Council meeting on Wednesday.
‘The forthcoming deployment of the 5 million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative.
“A just transition to net-zero emissions where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel,” he said.
The Vice President added that the International Community should maintain its Gas Project financing in Nigeria and other developing nations as the world moves on to net-zero emission.
What you should know
- The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman had earlier disclosed that the Federal Government spends over N50 billion in subsidizing electricity supply in the country.
- The Presidency recently disclosed that an estimated 25 million Nigerians will benefit from FG’s Solar Home Systems which they will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period.
- The FG has also announced that it will commence the process of the installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.
- The FG assured Nigerians that the on-going power sector reforms and interventions are designed to boost job creation and its support to drive entrepreneurship among youths will yield desired results in 2021.
Business
NSIP: FEC approves design and deployment of a management system
The FEC has approved the design, development, and deployment of a management system for NSIP.
The Federal Economic Council, FEC, has approved the development of a new management system for the National Social Investment Programme.
The platform would cover other National Social Investments Programmes projects including N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Household Uplifting Programme and others.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.
The FG said, “FEC today approved the Design, development, and deployment of a management system for NSIP, a technology platform for N-Power, GEEP, HUP and the School feeding programme.”
The FEC also agreed to:
- Approve a contract for an Integrated real-time data repository and security solution for Nigerian immigration.
- Approve a change in scope of the contract for Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway — from the rehabilitation contract previously awarded, to a FULL RECONSTRUCTION, with provisions for trailer parks, tow stations, side-lanes, weighbridges and others.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government approved the National Policy on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.
Business
NSIA signs agreements with NNPC, others to develop $1.4 billion fertilizer plant
NSIA signed pacts with the OCP of Morocco, the NNPC and some parties for the development of a $1.4 billion plant.
The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has signed pacts with the OCP of Morocco, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some parties for the development of a $1.4 billion plant to produce Ammonia and Diammonium Phosphate.
Other parties to the agreement are the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), GACN (Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited), Akwa Ibom State Government, the Fertilizer Producers & Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN).
This was disclosed by NSIA via a statement issued on Wednesday and seen by Nairametrics.
Here are 5 agreements executed:
- A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), OCP Africa and the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) to commit to the second phase of the Nigerian Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI II).
- A Shareholders Agreement (SHA) between the NSIA and OCP Africa for the creation of the Joint Venture Company (JVC) which will oversee the development of an industrial platform that will produce ammonia and fertilizers in Nigeria.
- An MOU between NSIA, OCP Africa and the Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria on land acquisition, administrative facilitation, and common agricultural development projects in the Akwa Ibom State.
- An MOU between NSIA, OCP Africa, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to evaluate the opportunity of an equity investment by the NNPC in the JVC and for its support on gas.
- A Framework Agreement between NSIA, OCP Africa, Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN), the NNPC and the Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria (GACN) on gas supply for the MPI.
On the development, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum and head of the Nigerian delegation said, “President Buhari is very committed to actualisation of this project. He has mandated the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and all its agencies, notably the NNPC, DPR, NCDMB and all other government agencies to give maximum support for this project.”
Chairman and CEO of OCP, Dr. Terrab said, “Ultimately, these agreements will strengthen the partnership between the NSIA and OCP Group and the different institutions in the gas industry in Nigeria.
“The outcome of the agreements will translate to knowledge transfer and broader economic opportunities as we build out the industrial platform. The platform will leverage the best of Nigerian and Moroccan natural resources, namely the Nigerian gas and the Moroccan phosphate and create a new basis for stronger ties.”
Uche Orji, CEO, NSIA said, “The project forms a key part of NSIA’s gas industrialisation strategy and will deepen intra-continental trade which is essential to Africa’s development and economic renaissance.
“The project will explore increased levels of synergy between NSIA and OCP and the partners to the transactions and ultimately ensure that Nigeria builds an industrial base that is sustainable and complementary to mutual objectives of developing the agriculture sector in Nigeria.”
What it means
- The first two agreements relate to the second phase of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI II), while the last three contracts underpin the creation of a Multipurpose Industrial Platform (MPI) to be sited in Akwa Ibom State.
- The agreements on the second phase of the PFI give effect to the presidential directive, which has restructured the PFI programme. Under the revised structure, NSIA’s role moves upstream thereby limiting its involvement to bulk importation of raw materials on behalf of the fertilizer blenders, with bank guarantees provided by the blenders.
- This approach, according to NSIA, will make the programme more sustainable, strengthen the productive capacity of the blending plants and eliminate financial risk to the NSIA.
- Agreements are expected to cement the joint resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari and His Majesty, King Mohamed VI, King of Morocco to develop a Multipurpose Industrial Platform project in Nigeria.
exmarket
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]