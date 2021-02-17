Business
Minister says FG spends over N50 billion to subsidise electricity in the country
The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman has stated that the Federal Government spends over N50 billion in subsidizing electricity supply in the country.
This was disclosed in a statement delivered by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, Mr Aaron Artimas, while receiving delegates of the Guild of Actors and Film Producers, otherwise known as, Kannywood in his office.
Artimas quoted the Minister as stating that the FG subsidizes the costs due to the rising costs of power in Nigeria, citing the subsidies are provided to support the DisCos.
“Worried by the incessant complaints by ordinary Nigerians over the unavoidable and periodic increase in the cost of electricity, the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity supply in the country to the tune of over N50 billion.
“The funds are provided to augment the shortfall by the Distribution Companies (DiSCos) who have failed to defray the cost of bulk electricity supplied to them by the Generating Companies.
“However, following a minor increase in the tariff regime, the subsidy has now decreased by half, but still constitutes a serious drain on the nation’s economy,” Mamman stated.
The Minister added that the DisCos were privatised before Buhari’s administration came to power. He also stated that “the government has no alternative than to continue managing the sector before a final solution is secured.”
“Through the Presidential Power Initiative and other intervention measures, the government is diligently working to massively resolve all these inherited problems that have continuously frustrated the success of the sector,” he added.
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the World Bank approved $500 million to support Nigeria in improving electricity distribution in the country.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also announced that only 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
Obinwanne Okeke sentenced to 10 years in prison for $11 million fraud
Obinwanne ‘Invictus Obi’ Okeke has been sentenced to a 10-year jail term for fraud.
Invictus Obinwanne Okeke, founder of Invictus Group has been sentenced to a 10-year jail term for computer and wire fraud by an American court.
Okeke was sentenced in the United States on Tuesday for his involvement in a computer and wire fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims between 2015 and 2019.
Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said “Through subterfuge and impersonation, Okeke engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims.
“Today’s sentence further demonstrates EDVA’s and FBI’s worldwide reach in vigorously pursuing justice on behalf of American victims and others and holding international cybercriminals accountable, no matter where they commit their crimes.”
As part of the scheme, Okeke and other conspirators engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment.
In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials.
The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices. Invictus Obi participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million, which was transferred overseas.
Additionally, he also engaged in other forms of cyber fraud, including sending phishing emails to capture email credentials, creating fraudulent web pages, and causing other losses to numerous victims.
What you should know
- Okeke, who made it into Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 List in 2016 was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over $11 million wire fraud in 2019.
- Following his arrest, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the permanent forfeiture of Okeke’s N280,555,010 to the Federal Government.
- Okeke, through his defense lawyers, argued that he should never have been arrested and charged to court in the US because there is no evidence that he defrauded American citizens or companies.
- In recent times, the FBI has made a number of arrests of foreign nationals including Nigerians who were complicit in Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes, which led to the loss of over $6 million.
- The Nigerians are also accused of working with money launderers, romance scammers, and others involved in BEC schemes “through a complex web of witting and unwitting people in the United States and abroad.”
Buhari pledges FG will support more investments in Lagos
The Federal Government has pledged to support Lagos State to become one of the world’s fastest-growing megacities.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that the Federal Government will support more investments in Lagos State to boost its economic potential as a growing megacity.
Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday at the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, themed “For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade.”
“One of the significant ways in which our support has manifested to Lagos State is in the special federal funding that we approved in 2020 in acknowledgement of the State being an epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The challenges of Lagos must therefore be very clearly seen as part of the challenges of Nigeria, and the Federal Government will support Lagos to overcome its challenges and to thrive socially and economically,” Buhari said.
Buhari disclosed that the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) has recognized Lagos through the initiative to reconstruct the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and many others.
“The Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) is investing in the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, while Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway is a flagship project of our Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, also known as Executive Order 7 of 2019.”
“The Federal Government is today completing the Standard Gauge Railway Line that will link Lagos to Ibadan in the first instance, and from there connect to Abuja and Kano, and bring ease and efficiency to what is Nigeria’s busiest transportation corridor,” he added.
Buhari praised the Lagos State Government, citing that the state is focused on infrastructure and improving the ease of doing business and the overall quality of life of Lagosians.
“A Lagos that can keep up with its growing population in terms of housing, education, healthcare, security and jobs. A Lagos that is innovative and productive, and that ensures that its economic prosperity leaves no one behind,” he added.
What you should know: Recall Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
