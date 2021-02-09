Business
Nigerians are taking over expatriates’ jobs in oil & gas sector – Petroleum Minister
The Minister said COVID gave Nigerians the chance to be engaged with jobs the expatriates would have done.
Nigerians are taking over expatriates jobs in the Oil and Gas sector, as the latter have not returned to Nigeria after the lockdown was eased and international flights were allowed into the country.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, during an interview on ChannelsTV on Monday.
According to the Minister, the Coronavirus pandemic has created several opportunities, as he explained that the development has given Nigerians the chance to be engaged with jobs that the expatriates would have done.
He said: “COVID-19 has allowed our people to be more engaged. At the beginning of the lockdown, expatriates left Nigeria as they had to return to their countries and they have not returned till now. That means Nigerians have to step in their shoes. Since then a lot of Nigerians are more engaged in the decision making in the sector.”
What you should know
- A significant number of expatriates in Nigeria pre-covid oversaw some of the country’s biggest companies. They played such roles as Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers, Chief Financial Officers, and more. Interestingly, they are not all Europeans and Americans.
- Nairametrics stated in one of its earlier reports that there are two main reasons these foreigners are hired to lead Nigeria’s biggest corporations.
- The first reason is the fact that a significant number of Nigeria’s big corporations have foreign entities as majority shareholders. In view of this, it is understandable when the owners of such companies bring in their people to better represent their interests.
- The second reason is the fact that foreign nationals (especially those from Europe and North America) are often thought to possess better expertise than their Nigerian counterparts. As such, they are treasured, even as they get to earn quite a lot of money in executive compensation.
Business
FG reveals plans to replace BVN with NIN
The Federal Government has disclosed plans to replace the Bank Verification Number (BVN) with the National Identity Number (NIN).
The Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has revealed plans by the Federal Government to replace the Bank Verification Number (BVN) with the National Identity Number (NIN).
This is as the Ministry is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure citizens with BVNs are automatically provided with NINs.
This disclosure was made by Pantami, when he led a delegation of chief executive officers on a visit to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and a private enrolling centre in Abuja.
What the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is saying
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), after making a presentation to National Economic Sustainability Committee, the Minister said his attention and that of the CBN Governor were drawn to the need to replace BVN with NIN.
Pantami said since then, the 2 establishments had been working on the initiative, with the CBN having more workload to facilitate the process, in order to make it much easier for Nigerians.
The Minister pointed out that the challenge is that the BVN records may not be 100% the same as the NIN, but what is most important is that the NIN is the primary identity of every legal resident in the country.
He said “BVN is a policy of a bank and has not been established by law. The NIMC Act 2007 provides that all our citizens must enrol and the law gives them 60 days to enrol from the time the law was enacted and a maximum of 180 days.
“All permanent residents in the country and legal residents that have to stay here for a minimum of 24 months must enrol so that the primary identification of all and all other databases are supposed to utilise this and not for NIN to utilise the BVN because it is the primary one.
“Some of the challenges encountered, NIMC produced the template for registering citizens in passport, BVN and others but some institutions did not comply with the requirements. Even in biometrics, some will just take four, some two, so you cannot harmonise without upgrading and integrating the system.”
He said that the Federal Government had accredited 203 operators that would help enrol citizens to secure their NIN, adding that the visit was to oversee how the exercise had been.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed that telecommunication companies should block from their networks, any SIM that was not registered with valid NINs with effect from December 30, 2020.
- However, following public outcry, the government gave 6 weeks’ extension to subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021, and 3 weeks’ extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2020.
- This was further extended by 8 weeks with April 6, 2021, as the new deadline.
Business
Port of Antwerp International expresses interest in Nigeria’s maritime transport policy
Nigeria’s maritime transport policy has attracted interest from the Port of Antwerp International.
Belgian executives of the Port of Antwerp International have announced their interest in Nigeria’s new Maritime Policy, through improved consultancy between Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Port of Antwerp.
This was disclosed by Mr Philip Kyanet, Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA, in a statement, on Sunday, in Lagos after Mr Kristof Waterschoot, Managing Director of APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre and Port of Antwerp International and Mr Mario Lievens, Director at Port of Antwerp International met with the Director-General, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh.
The NIMASA DG’s meeting with the executives was held at the Nigerian Belgian Chamber of Commerce, Onikan, Lagos where he disclosed that the Port of Antwerp expressed interest in the cooperation, training and improved relationship between both parties and also declared interests in Inland Ports, citing that Nigeria’s proposed National Maritime Transport Policy is being monitored by Belgian investors.
”We believe in Nigeria and we observe that the business climate in Nigeria can be difficult, but there is hardly any country without its peculiar difficulties,” they said.
Reacting to the proposal Dr Jamoh said, ”One area I will like the Belgian private sector to come in is wreck removal and wreck recycling. There is a huge investment opportunity there, and there is also a big room for collaboration. This is more so as the Federal Government is planning a coordinated policy on wreck removal.”
Dr. Jamoh stated that Nigeria Maritime Transport Policy is part of a larger policy to purposed to build alternatives to oil. “The maritime sector is consciously being opened up for investment, by local and foreign investors to build a sustainable blue economy,” he added.
What you should know
- The Port of Antwerp International is Europe’s second-largest port, which offers operations that strengthen ports and terminals through consultancy, management solutions, investment projects and training.
- The FG approved funding for the expanding of other ports away from Lagos as Nairametrics reported on December 2020 that the Akwa Ibom State Government disclosed the first of the $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Seaport (IDSP) has been approved by the Federal Government. The first phase would cost $2.016 billion.
- The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed also stated that Nigeria’s focus on removing ease of doing business bottlenecks including port reforms would help Nigeria’s rating in the Global Corruption indices.
Business
Crypto ban: CBN rule does not criminalize cryptocurrencies – Moghalu
Mr Moghalu has stated that CBN’s ruling does not criminalize the use and trade of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria.
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has said that the CBN ruling on the prohibition of crypto operations does not criminalize the use and trade of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria. He also added that banning cryptos might have not been the wisest decision by the CBN.
Moghalu disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
On criminalizing of crypto
“I do not interpret it as criminalising crypto; I interpret it as a directive to financial institutions under the control of the CBN not to deal with these cryptocurrencies,” he said.
He added that the directive was targeted at exchanges of cryptocurrencies. According to Moghalu, it did not “criminalize individuals transacting in exchanging based on crypto, although it becomes more difficult, if the exchanges are made suspect by the CBN.”
“It’s a bit of a grey area, but the CBN said it’s not legal tender; but they don’t have to tell me what we can exchange for value. Therefore, it does not criminalise cryptocurrency,” he added.
On whether the ban was a wise decision
Moghalu said that although the CBN had previously put out a circular as far back as 2017, warning that cryptos weren’t legal tender, “the SEC recognizes crypto as a financial asset and in September they said they were going to put out a regulatory framework for that.”
He stated that Bitcoin and other cryptos, are known as ‘freedom money’, as crypto value is not determined by the value of legal tender currencies.
“We need to understand that crypto doesn’t have an underlying value, because unlike a normal currency, which is backed by foreign reserves, productive nature of the country that owns the currencies and other factors… that’s not what happens with cryptocurrencies. But we live in a world of innovation and cryptocurrencies bypass central banks.
“Nigeria is the second biggest user of bitcoin and during the endSARS protests, these cryptocurrencies were used to support the protest when the CBN blocked accounts.”
He added that the use of crypto transcended aspects from political to business opportunities for young Nigerians and banning its legal use in banking institutions might not have been the wisest decision.
“There is the financial aspect, there is the political aspect, there is the private economic aspect of it and the aspect of business opportunity for young Nigerians who trade these instruments.
“The CBN directive is legal, but was it the wisest way to approach the risk of cryptocurrencies? I am not sure about that. That is why I was worried about this response from the central bank,” he added.
In case you missed it
- The CBN, a few days ago issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN’s directive has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
- The CBN released a press statement further justifying its position to the general public and clearly stating that cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
