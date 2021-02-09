Energy
FG will convert one million cars to gas at no cost – Minister
The FG has disclosed that one million petrol cars will be converted to gas at no cost.
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it will convert one million cars to gas at no cost, in its autogas initiative.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, during an interview on one of the national televisions, on Monday.
The Minister explained that the target of the government is to ensure that all Nigerians embrace the initiative, as it is a safer, cleaner and cheaper source of energy for vehicles.
He said, “We are going to give out free conversion to one million cars… if you want to convert your car, go to any conversion centre, they convert it for you, they charge us, we pay.
“NNPC has enabled its stations to dispense gas and a lot of other filling stations have enabled theirs too. All Nigerians need is to drive and their vehicles converted free of charge i.e. if they fall among the first 1 million cars.”
When asked if people were already investing in the initiative to guarantee supply, Sylva replied, “When you create demand, investment will follow, as investors will now know that a lot of Nigerians need gas and they will enable their filling stations.”
He added that FG is expecting that every filling station across the nation will be gas-enabled.
What it means
The development could mean that vehicle owners that are not counted among the one million cars may have to pay about N250,000 to make their vehicles gas-enabled.
What they are saying
Justice Derefaka, Programme Manager, Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Project, said:
“The cost varies. So, in terms of cost implication, it depends on the cylinder of the vehicle and of course, for a typical SUV cylinder, it is a bit higher. On the average, it is around N200,000 to N250,000 and this is for a four-cylinder vehicle, but it becomes a little bit higher for a six-cylinder SUV vehicle.”
Petrol may sell for N200 per litre as oil price hits almost $60 per barrel
The price of petrol may experience an upward adjustment as oil price nears $60.
Oil marketers have said that the price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, should be between N185 and N200 per litre, based on the current realities in the global crude oil market, unless the Federal Government wants to go back to subsidizing the product.
This disclosure is coming as the global oil price nears $60 per barrel as OPEC and its allies pledge to continue to cut down on crude oil inventories and expected increase in global demand due to the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine in some major economies.
The marketers have expressed their concerns over the non-implementation of the full deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector as the pump prices of petrol have remained unchanged for over 2 months, despite the recent increase in global oil prices.
According to a report by Punch, top officials of 2 major marketers’ associations said the continued increase in oil prices had brought back petrol subsidy.
The oil marketers had expected another upward adjustment of petrol prices since the increase of Brent crude from $41.51 per barrel as of November 13, 2020, to the current price of $59.84 per barrel, reflecting a 44% increase.
They were, however, surprised with the N5 reduction announced by the Federal Government in December, in the wake of their negotiations with organized labour, a development that left them surprised and raised questions over government’s deregulation policy.
Crude oil price accounts for a major chunk of the final cost of petrol, and the country has continued to spend so much on petrol imports for many years amid low domestic refining capacity.
The marketers said that the current price of between N160 and N165 per litre at many filling stations in Lagos is not sustainable as the pump price should be between N185 and N200 per litre.
What the Marketers are saying
The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Clement Isong, said, “Members of my association are operating in Nigeria and care about the long-term sustainability of the industry as well as the country itself.
“So, we know that depending on what exchange rate you use, the pump price should be between N185 and N200 per litre. For as long as we continue to sell the product at what we are currently selling it, then somebody is bearing the cost of subsidy, and the country really cannot afford subsidy at this time.”
He said the demand for petrol had increased significantly in the country, with threats to security of supply as smuggling might have resumed following the opening up of the borders and significant price differences across neighbouring countries.
He said, “So, we need to completely restructure our entire supply chain. We need to reach a place where, if deregulation takes effect, refining will resume in Nigeria. We need to find a way of making sure that Nigerians benefit from deregulation. That, I believe, is what the discussion must be.”
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had earlier announced the commencement of discussions with representatives of organized labour on how to raise the freight charges, one of the components that make up landing cost of imported petrol, from N7.51 per litre to N9.11 per litre.
The National Operation Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said that the implementation of the new freight rate would lead to petrol price increase.
He said, “Already, we are back to subsidy, and from the information I have which is confirmed, the Federal Government is subsidising about N1.8bn per day because 70 million litres are being pumped out every day now because the borders have been opened; I don’t know where the fuel is going.
“Government cannot afford subsidy, and there is no subsidy in the budget. So, the market fundamentals have to come to force now.
“Based on $56 per barrel of crude oil, our pump price should be about N186 to N190. But now that oil price has even gone to $59, then pump price should not be less than N200 per litre. There is no way Nigerians can avoid petrol price increase.”
Osatuyi said the increase in oil prices had already pushed up the pump prices of diesel and kerosene in the country.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had in September 2020, announced full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, saying that it will step back from fixing the price of petrol and allow market forces and crude oil price to determine the cost of the product.
- The government removed petrol subsidy in March 2020 after reducing the pump price of the product to N125 per litre from N145 due to the crash in crude oil prices.
- This was later increased from N121.50-N123.50 per litre in June to N140.80-N143.80 in July, N148-N150 in August, N158-N162 in September and N163-N170 in November.
- The marketers still rely heavily on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which has been the sole importer of petrol into the country in recent years, for their petrol supply despite the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector.
- This is due to the inability of the private oil marketing companies to access foreign exchange at the official rates, which has hampered their efforts to resume petrol importation.
NERC says 62.63% of electricity consumers on estimated billing
NERC has disclosed in its recent report that 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at Q3 2020.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced that 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
This was disclosed by the Commission in its 2019 to Q3, 2020 Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Key Financial and Operational Data, reported this week.
The NERC disclosed that metering for customers has been a challenge so far, citing that only Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric Plc had metered over 50% of their customers.
Altogether, of the 11,841,819 registered electricity customers in Nigeria as at Q3 of 2020, only 4,425, 628 (37.37 %) were metered.
“Thus, 7, 416,191 representing 62.63 per cent of the registered electricity customers are still on estimated billing,” NERC said.
Metering data per DisCo include:
Benin DisCo – 47.42 %;
Abuja-48.66%
Eko-51.68 %
Ikeja- 51.09 %
Enugu-43.77 %
Port Harcourt-39.64 %
Ibadan- 27.97 %
Jos- 29.04%
Kaduna-22.56 %
Kano- 21.40 %
Yola-19.03 %.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the FG through NERC said that electricity consumers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, will have a refund of their money.
- Under the MAP scheme, which took off on May 1, 2019, electricity consumers have two options for acquiring a meter: upfront payment or installment payments through metering service charge on a monthly basis.
- The Federal Government also announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed a total of N14.35 billion to DisCos to cover the procurement of 263,860 meters under the National Mass Metering Programme
World Bank to boost Nigeria’s power distribution with $500 million
World Bank has approved $500 million to support DisCos in Nigeria.
The World Bank has approved $500 million to support Nigeria in improving electricity distribution in the country.
This was disclosed by the global financial institution firm via a statement seen by Nairametrics on Friday.
In the statement, Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank’s Country Director, explained that the project will help boost electricity access by improving the performance of the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) through a large-scale metering program desired by Nigerians for a long time.
Also, financial support would be provided to private distribution companies only on achievement of results in terms of access connections, improved financial management and network expansion.
Chaudhuri said, “Improving access and reliability of power is key to reduce poverty and unlocking economic growth in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The operation will help improve the financial viability of the DISCOs and increase revenues for the whole Nigerian power sector, which is critical to save scarce fiscal resources and create jobs by increasing the productivity of private and public enterprises.”
He added that the Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP) will help improve service quality, as well as the financial and technical performance of distribution companies by providing financing based on performance and reduction of losses.
What it means
The World Bank initiative will ensure that the DisCos make necessary investments to rehabilitate networks, install electric meters for more accurate customer billing and to improve quality of service for those already connected to the grid.
It will also help strengthen the financial and technical management of DISCOs to improve the transparency and accountability of the distribution sector.
The program will reduce the CO2 emissions of the Nigerian power sector by reducing technical losses, increasing energy efficiency, replacing diesel and biomass with grid-electricity, and investing more in on- and off-grid renewable energy.
What they are saying
Nataliya Kulichenko, Task team leader for the project, said,
“The program will only be eligible to those DISCOs that transparently declare their performance reports to public with actual flow of funds based on strict verification of achieved performance targets by an independent third party. The program would also make meters available at affordable prices to all consumers in Nigeria, a long pending demand of Nigerians.”
What you should know
- About 85 million Nigerians don’t have access to grid electricity. This represents 43% of the country’s population and makes Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world.
- According to World Bank, the lack of reliable power is a significant constraint for citizens and businesses, resulting on annual economic losses estimated at $26.2 billion (₦10.1 trillion), which is equivalent to about 2% of GDP.
- According to the 2020 World Bank Doing Business report, Nigeria ranks 171 out of 190 countries in getting electricity and electricity access is seen as one of the major constraints for the private sector.
