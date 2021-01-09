Business
Higher demand for nurses and other medical staff as UK job market strengthens
REC Survey report states that there is a greater demand for nurses and other medical staff in the UK job market.
The job market in the UK is strengthened in December for the first time in three months, with modest growth in permanent hiring and other vacancies, with higher demand for nurses and other medical staff.
This was revealed in the monthly survey report released recently by Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), a UK-based recruitment opinion leader.
According to the survey report…
- Demand was strongest for nurses and other medical staff and weakest for hotels and catering workers, reflecting how COVID has filled up Britain’s hospitals and led to the shutdown of most of the hospitality sector.
- Britain’s job market strengthened for the first time in three months in December, before a renewed lockdown this month, with an increase in permanent hiring and a small rise in the number of vacancies.
- Britain’s official jobless rate remains relatively low at 4.9% for the three months to October, but most economists expect it to rise sharply if government furlough payments stop as planned at the end of April.
- Though the growth in permanent hiring is quite modest, it reflects the ongoing headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union.
- The upturn was generally attributed to increased business activity and an improvement in market confidence, partly due to recent vaccine news.
What they are saying
According to James Stewart, Vice Chair at Accountants KPMG,
- “We will have to see what January brings with a new national lockdown sure to fuel economic uncertainty, alongside preparing and adapting to the new relationship with the EU.”
What you should know
- Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), in collaboration with KPMG, conducts monthly surveys that provide analysis and deep insights into permanent and temporary recruitments, vacancies and earnings in all regions and sectors of the UK labour market.
Business
IMF board raises medium term target for precautionary reserves
The IMF”s executive board has agreed to raise the precautionary reserves, citing increased credit risk exposures.
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to raise the medium-term target for the fund’s precautionary reserves, citing increased credit exposure risks and sharp increase in financial risks since 2018.
According to a statement issued by IMF
- “The fund’s 24 executive directors increased the target to Special Drawing Rights 25 billion, or around $36 billion, from SDR 20 billion, or $29 billion, after a regular biannual review conducted at the end of October.
- “The review, delayed by a few months to permit a+-n assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, showed a significant increase in the fund’s credit exposure and related risk since the last review in 2018, compounded by the pandemic.
- “Credit outstanding has nearly doubled, including a surge in emergency financing without conditionality, and commitments under precautionary arrangements are higher than at the last review.
- “Credit has become more concentrated and scheduled repurchases were larger and more bunched. The current target for precautionary balances of SDR 20 billion was also likely to drop below the indicative range this fiscal year and next.
- “Given these developments, directors agreed to keep the minimum floor for precautionary balances – which include general and special reserves and a special contingent account – at SDR 15 billion and raise the medium-term target to SDR 25 billion, while continuing to monitor the situation carefully.”
What you should know
- The Special Drawing Right (SDR) was created as a supplementary international reserve asset in the context of the Bretton Woods fixed exchange rate system.
- SDR allocations play a key role in providing liquidity and supplementing member countries’ official reserves, as was the case amid the global financial crisis.
- The SDR serves as the unit of account of the IMF and some other international organizations.
- The SDR is neither a currency nor a claim on the IMF. Rather, it is a potential claim on the freely usable currencies of IMF members.
- The SDR basket is reviewed every five years or earlier if warranted, to ensure that the basket reflects the relative importance of currencies in the world’s trading and financial systems.
- The reviews cover the key elements of the SDR method of valuation, including criteria and indicators used in selecting SDR basket currencies and the initial currency weights used in determining the amounts (number of units) of each currency in the SDR basket.
- These currency amounts remain fixed over the five-year SDR valuation period but the actual weights of currencies in the basket fluctuate as cross-exchange rates among the basket currencies move.
- The value of the SDR is determined daily based on market exchange rates. The reviews are also used to assess the appropriateness of the financial instruments comprising the SDR interest rate (SDRi) basket.
Business
Minister says it takes 5 minutes to do NIN registration at NIMC offices
Minister Pantami has insisted that it takes 5 minutes for each applicant to complete NIN registration at any of the NIMC offices.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has revealed that it takes 5 minutes for each of the applicants to complete its National Identification Number (NIN) registration at any of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices across the country.
This clarification by the Minister follows a series of complaints by Nigerians about the discomfort and long delays they face while performing the NIN registration.
READ: NCC suspends sale of new SIM, activation to audit database
This disclosure was made by the Minister while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday, January 8, 2021.
What the Communications Minister is saying
Pantami during the interview said,
- “Each person takes around three to five minutes to complete the registration and go as long as you have completed your form. You can complete the form virtually without visiting any office but there are things that requires you (to be there) physically like your biometrics; you cannot submit your biometrics without you (being there) physically.”
READ: NIMC workers suspend strike after meeting with FG
While reacting to questions on the huge crowd that throng the various NIMC offices nationwide, the Minister said 95% of applicants appear at the agency’s offices without being invited.
The Minister lamented that despite the government’s directives for Nigerians to observe the Covid-19 protocols while registering, the applicants have disregarded such directives. He said,
- “Citizens will go there, their names are not part of those to be captured but they will go and stay at the gates, and if you ask them to leave they will not. Even the security agencies plead with them but they will not go. All the crowds you have been seeing in Abuja or Lagos, 90% or even 95% of them were not part of those invited to be captured. They only go there and stay outside the gates.”
READ: Large crowd besiege NIMC office in Ikeja amid COVID-19 restrictions
On the deadline linking NIN to SIM cards, Pantami refuted the earlier claims that it was 2 weeks. The Minister pointed out that the exercise was first announced in February 2020 and communicated to the NIMC and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).
He also disclosed that NIMC workers did not inform the ministry of their demands and grievances before embarking on strike.
READ: South Africa High commission in Nigeria shuts its offices
What you should know
- It can be recalled that since the announcement of the deadline given to the NCC and Telecom operators to disconnect subscribers who do not link their NIN with their SIM by the Federal Government, there has been numerous complaints and criticisms by Nigerians over the process of the exercise.
- They have complained of long delays and inefficiencies experienced during the exercise.
READ: FG directs the suspension of NIMC staff involved in extortion of NIN applicants
Business
Reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road has progressed appreciably – FG
FG says the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project would be completed in the life of this administration.
The Federal Government disclosed that the ongoing reconstruction work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project has been progressing and expected the project to be completed during this administration.
This was disclosed by Engr Funso Adebiyi, the Director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, in a visit to the project site to assess the progress of work. He said:
- “We are satisfied with the quality of work going on and we are working to increase the pace of the work. You can see that work is going on simultaneously on all sections of both lanes of the dual carriage 375km longroad from Abuja-Kaduna- Kano.”
Adebiyi revealed that the work was initially for rehabilitation but the FG has moved it to a full project reconstruction.
- “We have made a lot of progress. You can see that over 100km though not at a stretch, have been completed under section one to three (Abuja-Kano), 40km completed under section two (Kaduna-Zaria), and 70km completed under section three (Zaria-Kano).
- “Some sections of the road are also at different levels of completion, palliative/remedial work are being carried out on the sections that are critically bad to facilitate ease of passage for motorists.”
Engr. Adebiyi also added that the FG and contractors are working to meet the deadline, and at the same time, subjecting all the work to quality assurance tests for efficient service delivery.
What you should know
- The FG approved the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road reconstruction project to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on 20th December 2017 and the project commenced on 21st May 2018.
- Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.
- Last month, the Federal Executive Council approved the total sum of N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of roads in 10 states across the country and the FCT.