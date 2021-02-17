Manufacturing
High inflation rate threatens manufacturing sector’s recovery and growth – MAN
MAN has highlighted high inflation rate and scarce forex as factors that impede the growth of the manufacturing sector.
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the rising inflation rate for January alongside perennially high-interest rates and scarce/high rate of forex has compounded the downturn of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.
This was revealed by Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, MAN, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Lagos.
“The manufacturing sector has been struggling, particularly in the past four quarters, from the combined effect of COVID-19, deteriorating infrastructure, high regulatory compliance cost and tax obligations.
“So, rising and high inflation, perennially high-interest rates and scarce/high rate of forex has compounded the downturn in the sector in terms of the envisaged recovery.
“The concerted efforts of government to recover the economy will have to address the aforementioned challenges,” he said.
Ajayi-Kadir urged the FG to partner with MAN and other associations to accelerate the success in the resource-based industrialisation initiative of the Association.
“Government should assist manufacturing productivity with credit at competitive price.
“This could be in the form of concessions and enhancing existing special credit windows or creating additional ones for this important sector of Nigerian economy,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 16.47% (year-on-year) in January 2021. This is 0.71% points higher than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75%).
Manufacturing
Senate asks States to establish cottage industries across LGAs
Senate has asked States to earmark a part of their annual budget to establish cottage industries in one or two LGAs in their states.
The Senate has called on the 36 States of the Federation to earmark certain amounts in their annual budgets to establish cottage industries in one or two Local Governments Areas in their states.
This was disclosed by the red chamber via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “We urge the 36 States of the Federation to earmark certain amount in their yearly budget for the establishment of cottage industries on one or two Local Government Areas in their states.
“There is urgent need to promote the establishment and sustainable development of Cottage industries in the 774 LGAs of the country for the creation of job opportunities, reduction of poverty and rural-urban drift.
“Urge the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to develop strategic framework for the promotion of the establishment and development of cottage industries in all the 774 LGAs of the country.”
Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! #TodayInSenatePlenary pic.twitter.com/AHhqS6dnip
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 16, 2021
How to get it done
For proper follow-up, the legislators directed the State Committee on Special Duties to ensure aggressive oversight in the implementation of the Federal Government-funded policies and programmes in this direction.
Manufacturing
Nigeria’s automobile testing centres in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria to be completed in 2021
The DG of NADDC says Nigeria’s automobile testing centres in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria will be completed this year.
The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has announced that Nigeria’s automobile testing centres in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria should be up and running this year.
The DG, who revealed that the Federal Government is going all-out in its industrial revolution plans, made this disclosure while speaking at a news interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.
Aliyu, in his statement, noted that the testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria, which are currently at the concluding stage, will not only provide technical support services to key players in the automotive sub-sector, but also ensure global standard compliance in the automotive industry.
He stressed that the facility would help in vetting spare parts or components brought to, or made in Nigeria, adding that it would help to ensure the minimum global standard, otherwise it will be deemed illegal and would not be sold in the Nigerian market.
What they are saying
The NADDC boss, who spoke extensively during the news interview with NAN, made the following disclosures while speaking about the status of automotive testing facilities:
“We have finished the construction of automotive testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria and should be up and running this year.
“Any spare part or component that is brought or made in Nigeria must meet minimum global standard otherwise it will be deemed illegal and we won’t allow it to be sold in the Nigeria market.
“All these are steps the Federal Government is taking to ensure that the necessary environment is created in Nigeria for investors.”
What you should know
- According to information contained on the NADDC website, for locally made vehicles to be competitive, it is essential to note that the quality of the vehicles assembled in Nigeria must meet international standards.
- In a bid to foster the comprehensive development of the automotive industry in the long run and make Nigeria a regional powerhouse in the industry, NADDC under the NAIDP has made clear provisions to address both infrastructural and human capacity needs.
- Those provisions include the establishment of automotive test centres. The civil works for the council’s automotive test laboratories have reached 90% completion and approval for the purchase of the equipment has been given by the FEC.
- The test facilities, when completed, will test vehicle emission, safety components/parts, materials (Metal, Plastic, and Rubber) and undertake full vehicle evaluation.
- Also, the strategic targeting of international OEMs into Nigeria’s auto industry will enhance overall product quality and standards.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]