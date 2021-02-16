Macro-Economic News
Nigeria’s inflation hits 16.47% as food prices soar to record high
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 16.47% (year-on-year) in January 2021 as against 15.75% recorded in December 2020.
Nigeria’s consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 16.47% (year-on-year) in January 2021. This is 0.71% points higher than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75%).
This is according to the latest Consumer Price Index report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the report, Nigeria’s headline inflation has risen to its highest in over three years while food inflation rose to its highest since July 2008, when it stood at 20.9%.
On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.49% in January 2021. This is 0.12% points lower than the rate recorded in December 2020 (1.61%).
Food inflation
The food index rose sharply to a record high to stand at 20.57% in January 2021 compared to 19.56% recorded in the previous month.
- On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.83% in January 2021, down by 0.22% points from 2.05% recorded in December 2020.
- The rise in the food index was attributed to increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Meat, Fruits, vegetables, Fish and Oils and Fats.
Core inflation
The “All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.85% in January 2021, up by 0.48% when compared with 11.37% recorded in December 2020.
- On a month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 1.26% in January 2021. This was up by 0.16% when compared with 1.10% recorded in December 2020.
- The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Medical services, Hospital services, Passenger transport by road, Pharmaceutical products, Paramedical services.
- Others include; Repair of furniture, Vehicle spare parts, Motor cars, Miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling, Maintenance, and repair of personal transport equipment.
Worst hit states
Kogi States led the list of states with the highest inflation rate in January 2021 with 21.38%.
- Closely followed by Oyo State with 20.17%, Bauchi (19.52%), Ebonyi (18.74%), and Benue State (18.33%).
- On the other hand, Cross River recorded the lowest at 12.22% followed by Abuja (12.94%), Kwara (13.96%), Abia (14.03%), and Enugu (14.26%).
- In terms of food inflation, Kogi State also recorded the highest at 26.64%, followed by Oyo State (23.69%).
- Others on include; Rivers (23.49%), Benue (22.97%), and Kwara (22.76%).
- It is worth noting that in analysing price movements under this section, note that the CPI is weighted by consumption expenditure patterns which differ across states.
- Accordingly, the weight assigned to a particular food or non-food item may differ from state to state making interstate comparisons of consumption basket inadvisable and potentially misleading.
Meanwhile, the urban inflation rate rose to 17.03% (year-on-year) in January 2021 from 16.33% recorded in December 2020, while the rural inflation rate stood at 15.92% in January 2021 compared to 15.20% recorded in December 2020.
What this means
The rise in the consumer price index indicates that consumers spent more in the month of January compared to December, despite the high spending that December is naturally known for.
This also implies that Nigeria is yet to recover from the downturn caused by the covid induced lockdown as well as the closure of land borders in 2019.
Macro-Economic News
Nigerian oil-producing states receive N424 billion in 2020 as 13% oil derivatives
A sum of N424.02 billion was shared among eight oil-producing states in Nigeria in the year 2020 as part of 13% oil derivatives
A sum of N424.02 billion was shared among eight oil-producing states in Nigeria in the year 2020 as part of 13% oil derivatives.
This is according to data obtained from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) reports published regularly by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, shows that the amount shared in 2020 reduced by 20.9% when compared to the total of N536.35 billion shared in the previous year.
The reduction in the funds shared, can be attributed to the crash in oil prices triggered by disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
READ: Nigerian Oil producing States shared N302 billion in 7-months
Breakdown
Specifically, Nigerian Oil producing states that received funds in 2020 include Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo, and Abia. It is worth noting that Lagos State is also an oil-producing state, but did not receive any fund in the year under review.
- On the list, Delta State ranks first, with a total of N130.6 billion, which represents about 31% of the total 13% derivation shared in 2020.
- Akwa Ibom closely followed having received a total of N94.8 billion as 13% derivation revenue shared. This means the state received 22% of the total disbursement during the period.
- Others on the list include; Bayelsa (N80.9 billion), Rivers (N78.4 billion), Edo (N13.6 billion), Ondo (N11.3 billion), Imo (N9.1 billion), and Abia State (N5.3 billion).
READ: Lekoil Limited seeks refund of $450,000 after loan scam involving Qatar firm
Debt concerns
Despite the 13% derivation received, most of the 9 states (if not all) are among the most highly indebted states in Nigeria. For example, Lagos State leads in the domestic debtors’ list with a total domestic debt of N493.3 billion as of Q3 2020.
- Rivers State follows with a domestic debt stock of N266.9 billion, representing the second state with the highest domestic debt stock.
- Akwa Ibom and Delta both recorded domestic debt stock of N239.2 billion and N235.9 billion respectively.
- Imo State and Bayelsa are also among the list of top 10 states with the highest domestic debt stock with N158.2 billion and N147.9 billion respectively.
- In terms of external debts, Lagos State also leads the pack with a debt stock of $1.26 billion.
READ: Debts-Revenue Quagmire heightens, as 10 States in Nigeria owe N2.74 trillion
Although none of the other oil-producing states fall into the top ten list in terms of external debts, their debt portfolio is still a cause for worry considering their capacity to generate revenue internally.
Amongst the oil-producing states, only Lagos appears to have the ability for self-sustenance with total available revenue of N254.5 billion as of the first half of 2020 with IGR accounting for 80.34% of the total.
Data from the NBS, shows that the proportion of internally generated revenue in comparison to total revenue for the other oil-producing states is well below average, indicating that most of the states are FAAC dependent states.
READ: Debt burden of the least developed nations rises to $744 billion – World Bank
Bottom line
In light of the following, it is pertinent for the state governments to implement policies and strategies that will improve their capacity to generate funds internally and bring about development in the states.
Macro-Economic News
FAAC disburses N601.1 billion to FG, States, and Local Govts in December 2020
The Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursed the sum of N601.11 billion to the three tiers of government in December 2020.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N601.11 billion to the three tiers of government in December 2020 from the revenue generated in November 2020.
This is according to the FAAC report of December 2020, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The amount disbursed represents a 0.48% decrease when compared to N604 billion disbursed in November 2020. Checks by Nairametrics shows that December 2020 disbursement was the lowest allocation in the second half of 2020.
READ: FAAC: FG, States and Local Governments share N547 billion in June
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed comprised of N436.46 billion from the Statutory Account, N7.87 billion from FOREX Equalisation Account, and N156.79 billion from Value Added Tax.
- Federal Government received a total of N215.6 billion, representing 35.9% of the total allocation, States received a total of N171.17 billion (28.5%), while Local Governments received N126.79 billion (21.1%).
- Also, the sum of N31.39 billion was shared among the oil
producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Meanwhile, revenue-generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service
(FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N7.87 billion, N9.41 billion, and N3.98 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
A further breakdown showed that the sum of N143.82 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N3.68 billion shared as share of derivation and ecology; N1.84 billion as stabilization fund; N6.18 billion for the development of natural resources; and N5.08bn to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
READ: FG receives N144 billion in dividends from NLNG in 2020
South-South region received the giant share
Out of the six geo-political zones in the country, the south-south region received the largest share of the total allocation.
- South-South states received a sum of N48.03 billion in December 2020, representing 26.8% of the total state disbursement.
- North West followed with an allocation of N32.8 billion, accounting for 18.3%, while South West received a sum of N29.31 billion (16.3%).
- Also, North Central received N26.59 billion (14.8%), North East N22.74 billion (12.7%), and South East received N19.92 billion (11.1%).
- It is worth noting that Delta State led the list of states with the highest allocation in December 2020, with a sum of N13.48 billion, closely followed by Lagos State with a sum of N12.46 billion).
- Others on the list include; Akwa Ibom state (N10.48 billion ), Rivers (N10.11 billion), and Bayelsa (N6.82 billion).
READ: Lagos re-channels, re-aligns Banana Island shoreline, says demolition continues
External debt deductions
A total of N6.45 billion was deducted from the allocations of the 36 states as part of external debt deductions in the month of December 2020.
- Lagos State parted with N2.44 billion, the highest deduction compared to other states, Kaduna followed with N537.7 million, Oyo State (N378.7 million).
- Others on the list of top five states include; Cross River (N311.3 million), and Rivers State with N227.1 million debt deduction.
READ: Nigeria’s capital inflows hit a new record low of US$9.7bn since 2016
Upshot
As states continue to struggle to meet their financial obligations due to the covid lockdown in 2020, a reduction in revenue allocation from the Federal Government could further compound their financial difficulties. However, it should serve as a challenge to the various state governments to seriously consider and put in place strategy to increase their internally generated fund to aid self-sustainability.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]