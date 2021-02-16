Coronavirus
Nigeria set to receive 1.4 million doses of MTN-donated vaccines
The Presidential Task on COVID-19 has stated that Nigeria will soon take delivery of 1.4 million doses of vaccines donated by MTN.
The Federal Government has announced that Nigeria is about to receive 1.4 million doses of vaccines donated by MTN. The FG also announced that India plans to donate 100,000 vaccines to Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at the daily PTF briefing on COVID-19, in Abuja.
The Minister said that the first batch of the MTN vaccines would be delivered before the end of the month, and the rest would be completed by March 2021.
“The balance of 900,000 doses for Nigeria is expected by the end of March 2021. Other sources of vaccines are under negotiation,” he said.
READ: Ministry of Health to launch electronic system for National Health Insurance Scheme
The Minister also disclosed that the Indian Government planned to donate 100,000 vaccines to Nigeria.
“I received a message from His Excellency, the High Commissioner of India, giving 100,000 AstraZeneca or covishield vaccine doses, also by the Serum Institute of India, as a gift of the government of India to Nigeria.
“These gestures of goodwill and partnership are appreciated by the people of Nigeria,” he said.
The Minister urged that all vaccines entering the country must pass through the Federal Government.
“It is important to stress that all COVID-19 vaccines carry a certain amount of risk and any vaccine not approved by the Federal Ministry of Health through its agencies cannot be used in Nigeria.
READ: Investing in vaccine procurement will improve Primary Healthcare – NPHCDA
“The government will not be responsible for the safety or efficacy of vaccines given outside the framework of the government. All the needs of Nigeria have been carefully calculated by NPHCDA and it is possible to accommodate all interests in the framework,” the Minister said.
He added that Nigeria had completed its account opening with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team.
“With regards to the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, AVATT, Nigeria this morning completed her account opening.
“It was signed by two officials each, of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, at Afrexim Bank as a requirement for access to vaccines on that platform,” he added.
READ: AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shows less effect against South African variant
What you should know
MTN announced last month that it made a donation of US$25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had earlier announced that the first batch of 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which is from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme, is expected to be available from February.
- This is coming after the African Union (AU)’s African Vaccines had allocated 42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria.
- Also, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said the Nigerian government expected over 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expected to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- The UK Government has revealed that the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) had announced that Nigeria would be one of the first countries to receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.
- BUA Group revealed that it had purchased a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery to be made soon.
Coronavirus
FG to apprehend and prosecute inbound passengers disobeying Covid-19 protocols
The PTF on Covid-19 has said it will ensure inbound passengers obey Covid-19 protocols.
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 has threatened to apprehend, quarantine, possibly prosecute, and ensure inbound passengers disobeying Covid-19 protocols borne the cost of testing for the coronavirus.
This follows reports that syndicates at some international airports outside the country specialize in providing fake results to Nigerians who are traveling back home.
This disclosure was made by the PTF National Incident Manager, Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed, on Monday in Abuja at the national briefing by the PTF.
He said that this is not a witch-hunt or punishment to anyone, but to make sure people travel safely and do not constitute a nuisance to their loved ones and the society when they return back home.
What the PTF National Incident Manager is saying
Mohammed in his statement said, “We intend to apply the full force of the law over such violators and this includes fines and imprisonment. Our aim is not to witch-hunt or punish anyone but to ensure people travel safely and when they return to the country that they do not constitute a nuisance to their loved ones and the community.
“PTF is aware of the report of syndicates at some international airports outside Nigeria which specialise in providing fake results to innocent Nigerians who are traveling back home. While investigating the matter … I will like to reiterate that it is the responsibility of passengers returning to Nigeria to ensure that they are tested before they start returning.
“You cannot be given a negative result when your samples have not to be taken, please understand this and comply,” he said.
Mohammed noted that on arrival in the country, if you have a fake result, you will be quarantined in any of our facilities and you will bear the expenses of the facility, feeding, and the laboratory test and after that, you are also liable to prosecution.
He said that the task force had received reports of technical challenges experienced by people returning to the country, adding that it had set up a backup manual process and communicated the same to all relevant stakeholders, including the airlines, the Ministry of Health, and diplomatic missions.
While pointing out that technical challenges were bound to occur from time to time, Mohammed said the task force believed that its technical team would be able to speedily resolve issues as soon as they occurred and that the backup system would also operate as an alternative to the online platform.
What you should know
- The Federal Government in recent times has gone hard on international travelers who violate the Covid-19 protocols as prescribed by the PTF due to the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.
- The government has announced the suspension of 200 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers in 2 different batches, who refused to undertake a second Covid-19 test upon arrival in the country.
- The PTF said that the suspended passengers will be stopped from traveling outside the country for a period of 6 months.
Coronavirus
Okonjo-Iweala warns that ‘vaccine nationalism’ could frustrate pandemic recovery
The incoming WTO DG warns that vaccine nationalism could frustrate pandemic recovery.
The World Trade Organization’s Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned that the “vaccine nationalism’ could affect the much-expected pandemic recovery as well as decimate economic growth for all countries – rich and poor.
According to Reuters news report, the new DG’s immediate mandate and priority would be to get the WTO to do more to address the pandemic, as members accelerate efforts to lift export restrictions slowing trade-in needed medicines and supplies.
READ: Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala appointed as DG of World Trade Organisation
In her words, Dr. Iweala stated,
- “The WTO can contribute so much more to helping stop the pandemic.
- “No one is safe until everyone is safe. Vaccine nationalism at this time just will not pay, because the variants are coming. If other countries are not immunized, it will just be a blow back.
- “It’s unconscionable that people will be dying elsewhere, waiting in a queue, when we have the technology.
- “Both on a human health basis, as well as an economic basis, being nationalistic at this time is very costly to the international community.
- “A very top priority for me would be to make sure that prior to the very important ministerial conference … that we come to solutions as to how the WTO can make vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics accessible in an equitable and affordable fashion to all countries, particularly to poor countries.
READ: 20 African nations queue up for COVID-19 vaccines from AU
She went further to explain that various studies have shown that the global economy would lose $9 trillion in potential output if poor countries were unable to get their populations vaccinated quickly, and about half of the impact would be borne by rich countries.
What you should know
- Vaccine nationalism occurs when rich countries secure doses of vaccines for their own citizens or residents and prioritises their own domestic markets before they are made available in other poorer countries.
- Vaccine nationalism is usually done by countries entering into pre-purchase agreements with a major vaccine manufacturer.
- For example, some developed countries had already spent tens of billions of dollars on deals with vaccine front runners such as Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc even before their effectiveness is proven.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]