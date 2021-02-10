Coronavirus
UK says Nigeria will receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccine
The UK Government has revealed that the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) had announced that Nigeria would be one of the first countries to receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.
This follows the sharing of the first forecasts of countries that would receive Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC).
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the British High Commission Office on Tuesday, stating that the free doses would be received in the first half of this year.
What the British High Commission Office is saying
It stated that COVAX had allocated over 330 million doses for low and lower-middle-income countries, including Nigeria.
The British High Commission, in its statement, said, “As one of the 92 ODA-eligible countries participating in the COVAX AMC initiative, Nigeria will benefit from this arrangement and access free vaccines to cover at least 20 per cent of its population, and the UK is playing a supportive role in ensuring an effective and equitable introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.”
It said that the UK was playing a leadership role in tackling Covid-19 internationally, and so far had pledged up to 1.3 billion pounds from UK aid to end the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible.
It noted that the aid would be used in championing access to vaccines for all countries, particularly the world’s poorest.
The High Commission said that the UK is supporting an effective roll-out of the vaccines in Nigeria through engagement and technical assistance to the Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders.
It said, “COVAX is a global initiative to support the development, manufacture, and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for up to one billion people by the end of 2021. COVAX is an international alliance co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization, with participation from over 180 countries.
“The UK is one of the largest donors to the COVAX facility and has committed 548 million pounds to the AMC, a scheme that leverages the scale assured by the participation of higher-income economies so that the lower-income countries are able to participate and access COVID-19 vaccines.”
What the British High Commissioner in Nigeria is saying
The British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said: “This news on the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine rollout brings us one step closer to delivering vaccines to millions of Nigerians. I am pleased that Nigeria will get millions of these free doses by the end of 2021.
“The UK is playing a global role in promoting an effective roll-out, including as one of the largest COVAX donors and through our engagement with the Nigerian-led response.’’
What you should know
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had earlier announced that the first batch of 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which is from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme, is expected to be available from February.
- This is coming after the African Union (AU)’s African Vaccines had allocated 42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria.
Facebook comes hard on anti-vaccine accounts
Facebook has decided to crack down on accounts spreading anti-vaccine messages.
Facebook is determined to come hard on any account with contents that spread misinformation about COVID-19.
Such misinformation includes claims that the pandemic is man-made or manufactured; that it is safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine, or that the shots are toxic, dangerous, or cause autism or other harm.
According to a news report by Aljazeera, “Facebook announced it will also give $120m in free advertising to health departments and nongovernmental organisations that share accurate information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination.”
Facebook Inc. also reiterated its commitment to join in the fight against spreading misleading and misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines amidst spikes of infection by its subscribers on all its social networks including removing such major groups, accounts and Instagram pages for repeatedly spreading misinformation.
What you should know
- Facebook-owned Instagram will also make it harder to find accounts that discourage vaccination, and remove them if they continuously violate the rules.
- The company this week will also include in its Covid-19 information centre details from local health departments about when and where people can get vaccinated.
- According to the report, “Claims about Covid-19 or vaccines that do not violate these policies will still be eligible for review by our third-party fact-checkers, and if they are rated false, they will be labelled and demoted”
- The company is acting on advice from the World Health Organization and other groups to expand its list of false claims that are harmful
- The changes on the sites, which start this week, will roll out globally in more than 50 languages, but may take a while to be effective
- The Menlo Park, California-based company will be giving out the sum of $120 million in free advertising to health departments and non-governmental organizations that plan to spread accurate information about Covid-19 testing and vaccination.
Why this matters
- It is becoming a serious concern at the rate at which misinformation about the pandemic and the related vaccines are spreading like wildfire on social media.
- No doubt, the apathy expressed is putting several lives at risk, prompting some with symptoms to resort to self-help/unproven remedies in the hope of ‘curing’ themselves.
- There seems to be barely an area left untouched by disinformation in relation to the COVID-19 crisis, ranging from the origin of the coronavirus, through to unproven prevention and ‘cures’, and encompassing responses by governments, companies, celebrities and others.
- In a time of high fears, uncertainties and unknowns, there is fertile ground for fabrications to flourish and grow. The big risk is that any single falsehood that gains traction can negate the significance of a body of true facts.
- When disinformation is repeated and amplified, including by influential people, the grave danger is that information which is based on truth, ends up having only marginal impact.
FG publishes numbers of another 100 passports for COVID-19 protocols default
FG publishes numbers of another 100 passports and banned owners from traveling for six months.
The Federal Government has sanctioned another 100 passports of people that failed to undertake the post-arrival COVID-19 test.
The owners of the passport numbers, which were published on different social media platforms, have been banned from traveling out of the nation for six months (February 5 to July 30, 2021).
This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture via it’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “PTFCOVID-19 sanctions 100 passports in the second batch of those who defaulted to undertake Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.”
The PTF added that the owners of the passports were informed about the plans to suspend their passports, and stop them from travelling out of the country for six months from February 5 to July 30, 2021.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government announced the suspension of 100 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers, who refused to undergo second Covid-19 tests immediately after arriving Nigeria.
- Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, had said that with the rising number of cases in Nigeria, the FG aimed to ensure proper containment of the disease to reduce risk to health workers.He said, “With the increasing number of infections and hospitalisation, our objectives are to: ensure that infection, prevention and control (IPC) is properly instituted to minimise spread and exposure of health care workers to the virus.
- “Ensure that those who require hospitalisation are well managed; those requiring medical attention for other ailments gain access to Treatment at medical facilities; and critical care is available and deployed, especially where oxygen is needed.”
UK arrivals required to undergo 2 Covid tests in quarantine, as fears for new strains heighten
Travellers arriving the UK are now required to undergo 2 Covid-19 tests in quarantine, as fears for new variant heightens.
All travelers arriving in the United Kingdom (UK) are now required to undergo two coronavirus tests while they are quarantined under plans set to be formally announced by the government.
According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the current rules are being tightened to prevent new variants from entering the country.
According to DHSC spokesman, as reported by Evening Standard, “Enhancing our testing regime to cover all arrivals while they isolate will provide a further level of protection and enable us to better track any new cases which might be brought into the country, and give us even more opportunities to detect new variants.”
What they are saying
According to England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Van-Tam, “It is important to take a job if offered it now, to protect against the “clear and present danger” posed by the virus currently circulating in the UK, rather than wait for an updated vaccine that might be more effective against the South African variant which is only present in small numbers”.
According to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the head of South Africa’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, “What the study results really tell us is that in a relatively young age group demographic – with a very low prevalence of morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, etc – the vaccine does not protect against mild to moderate infection.”
According to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson:
- “We’re very confident in all the vaccines that we’re using”
- “And I think it’s important for people to bear in mind that all of them, we think, are effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing.”
According to Dr. Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), “surge testing” currently taking place must be effective to stop the strain proliferating in the UK”
Stephen Evans, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said he was “reasonably confident” that current vaccines would protect against serious diseases from the variant.
What you should know
- It is expected that under the new measures, travelers will be required to take tests after two and eight days into their 10-day quarantine period.
- Recently, the UK government had announced that from February 15, UK nationals returning from high risk “red list” destinations will have to quarantine in hotels where they will have to take two tests.
- Also British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has insisted the nation will be relying very much on border controls to protect against new strains
- Downing Street confirmed that no formal contracts have been awarded to any hotels for arrivals from “red list” countries to quarantine in.
- Experts are raising the concern that the new strains might already be quite widespread in the UK, after a study of about 2,000 people suggested the Oxford jab only offers minimal protection against mild disease of the South Africa variant.
- According to the report, “147 cases of the South African variant have so far been identified in the UK, with experts warning these are likely to be the “tip of the iceberg” due to the fact they are the result of random checks on 5% to 10% of all positive tests”
