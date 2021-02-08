BUA purchases one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians

BUA Group has revealed that it has purchased a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery pegged for next week.

According to a press statement, the vaccines which will be delivered any moment from the coming week were purchased by the leading Foods and Infrastructure conglomerate, through AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.

The move which sets Nigeria on the long lists of the countries awaiting the delivery of the vaccines, however, sets BUA Group as the first company in the country to take such a giant stride in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 disease.

The group added that the vaccines, which is the first set of vaccines to be delivered to Nigeria since the onset of the pandemic, will be made available to the general public immediately after delivery, and distributed to Nigerians at no cost.

What they are saying

The founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who commented on the recent move by the Group towards the mass vaccination of Nigerians, said:

“BUA decided to secure these 1million vaccines by paying the full amount for the vaccines today because these vaccines became available only last week through AFREXIM.”

“We expect the vaccines to be delivered within the next 14 days and hope priority will be given to our frontline workers who have committed their lives to managing the pandemic.”

“BUA is committing to purchase 5 million doses for Nigeria as soon as they become available through this same arrangement in partnership with CACOVID and Afrexim Bank.”

What you should know