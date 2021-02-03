Coronavirus
Nigeria to make available 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021
Governor Fayemi has disclosed that Nigeria will vaccinate 40% of its population this year.
The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that about 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will soon be made available in the country, to immunize 40% of the Nigerian population this year.
This is part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease, just as he said that another batch of 60 million doses is expected to be delivered in 2022.
According to a press statement by his press secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, this disclosure was made by Fayemi, while delivering a paper titled, ‘The role of Nigeria’s State Governments in Recovery: Responses to Covid-19 linked Challenges,” at the Chatham House, Africa Programme, moderated by Elizabeth Donnelly, Deputy Director and Research Fellow at Chatham House.
While delivering the paper at the virtual conference held via Zoom, the Governor was quoted as saying that the quantity of the vaccines being expected was released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) last week.
Fayemi said that beyond the government’s efforts at the procurement of vaccines, the NGF had been a strong advocate of the use of public-private partnerships in the procurement of vaccines as a measure of closing the gap between what is available and what is necessary, to achieve herd immunity.
What Governor Kayode Fayemi is saying
Fayemi said that the country had conducted about 1.3 million tests so far, out of which 131,242 persons, or 10% of the samples, tested positive to the virus with a case fatality rate of 1.2%.
He said: “As of today, Nigeria has tested 1.3m persons for COVID-19, with 10% (131,242) of these confirmed positive. Compared with the global and Africa’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 2.2% and 2.5% respectively, Nigeria has fared better with a CFR of 1.2%.
“Six States, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers, have contributed 70% of confirmed cases, with Lagos, the commercial nerve of the country, contributing about 40% of the total burden. Data indicates that men appear to be disproportionately affected, accounting for 69% of the confirmed cases. Most cases occur in people aged 31-40 years.”
On the efforts of government at mitigating the effect of the pandemic on public health and the economy, the governor explained that the private sector, through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), had collaborated with the State and Federal governments in raising more than $75 million to provide medical supplies, equipment, isolation and treatment Centres, as well as food for the vulnerable in the society.
This, he said, was in addition to the expansion of laboratory services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and training of no fewer than 45,000 health workers across the country on infection, prevention and control measures.
The Governor said, “When Nigeria reported its first case in late February 2020, there were only four laboratories in the country that could test for COVID-19. By October 2020, testing capacity had expanded to over 70 laboratories, across the 36 States and the FCT.
“The scale-up of laboratory services was important, given the size of the country and the need to rapidly obtain results for suspected cases. As of December 2020, more than 45,000 health workers have been trained across the country, on infection prevention and control measures,” he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, revealed that Nigeria was expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines (15 million) from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
- Also, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said the Nigerian government expected over 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expected to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- He said the vaccines were expected from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
Nigeria to get 41 million Covid-19 vaccines from African Union – NPHCDA
NPHCDA boss has disclosed that Nigeria expects to get 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the AU in April.
The Nigerian government expects over 40 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expects to source vaccines from India and Russia.
This was disclosed by the head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib in a Reuters report on Monday evening.
Dr. Shuaib disclosed that Nigeria’s request from the African Union has increased 4 times after the AU increased its vaccine capacity from 270 million to 400 million.
“We have applied for 41 million doses of a combination of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines,” Shuaib said.
He added that Nigeria’s vaccine request includes 7.6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 15.3 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 18.4 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The NPHCDA boss said that the vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of April, citing that Nigeria will explore multiple options for payments including a finance plan through the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to pay off within 5-7 years.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the African Union secured 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for the continent from drug manufacturers to supplement the COVAX programme.
- Last week, the AU secured another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to immunize 60% of the continent in 3 years.
- Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, also said that Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of (15 million) COVID-19 vaccines by February from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
Covid-19: China seizes 3000 fake vaccines, arrests 80
The Police in China has arrested about 80 people and seized up to 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccines.
The Chinese Police has announced the arrest of 80 people and seizure of up to 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccines.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Tuesday morning. The Xinhua news agency said the arrest is an operation to clean up vaccines related crimes.
The Police say the arrests happened in cities across China including Beijing, Shanghai and the eastern province of Shandong, Xinhua said.
The report disclosed that the suspects have been producing fake vaccines since September 2020 and all fake vaccines have been tracked, the vaccines were manufactured by injecting saline into syringes.
The Police disclosed the suspects planned on exporting the fake vaccines according to multiple sources
What you should know
- Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
- This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 national briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Covid-19: Less than 20,000 vaccines administered in Africa so far – UN
UN chief has warned that Africa is getting left behind in the race to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
The United Nations has warned that Africa is severely behind the rest of the world with the rollout of vaccines, disclosing that Africa has only administered less than 20 thousand doses so far.
This was disclosed by UN Chief, Antonio Guterres in a social media statement recently, where he urged the need for a global vaccine for a unified global vaccine effort.
He said, “More than 70 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
“Less than 20,000 of these were on the African continent. A global immunity gap puts everyone at risk. We need a global vaccination campaign that reaches everyone, everywhere,” he added.
What you should know
- The Vaccine rollout in Africa may soon be on its way, as Nairametrics reported that South Africa has taken delivery of the first batch of Coronavirus vaccines (AstraZeneca) on Monday at the OR Tambo International Airport from India, the first consignment of the vaccine will target frontline workers, the second batch of 500 000 vaccines is scheduled to arrive later in February.
- Former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says much of Africa may be left out until 2022 from vaccines. “Unless vaccine is seen as a free good on the basis that until everyone is safe, no one is safe — when it’s seen in that context, then perhaps the wealthier nations of the world will come up with a formula that says, how can we share the vaccine with those countries that are under-resourced?” she warned.