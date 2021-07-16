Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the National Economic Council (NEC) will review the implementation strategy for reports of Judicial Panels on EndSARS.

This was disclosed by an aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in an interview with newsmen after the virtual NEC meeting chaired by the Vice President at the Presidential Villa on Thursday in Abuja, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

What the Vice President’s office said

Osinbajo said that the council has received reports from some State Judicial Panels and was awaiting more reports from other states so that it can commence the review and implementation of the reports.

“The council noted the receipt of EndSARS report from a number of states and the vice president noted that more reports are being awaited so the council can have a full meeting to compile the report and review some of the implementation implications from the reports.

“He noted of course, that there are a number of states that have not yet completed their EndSARS Panel reports.

“Reports have been received today from Ekiti, Enugu, and Nasarawa and more reports are being awaited,” Osinbajo said.

The Vice President encouraged the states that haven’t completed the panel’s work to send in interim reports, in a bid to comprehensively review implementation strategies for the recommendations from the different panels.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) revealed Insurance companies paid N4 billion in claims to over 2000 businesses affected by the aftermath of the EndSARS protest after hoodlums took to the streets.