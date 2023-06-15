Key Highlights

President Tinubu told the National Economic Council that there will be no excuse for failure or complaint as all the elected officials, asked, campaigned and danced for the job.

The president at the inauguration of the council promised to sustain the rejuvenation of the nation’s economy and charged them to join forces to support his administration towards transforming the nation’s economy.

President Bola Tinubu has told the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima that there would be no excuse for failure or complaint in the discharge of their duties.

This was made known by Tinubu while addressing the members at the inauguration of the council which also includes the 36 state governors and some top Federal Government officials at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The inauguration is coming about a week after the president directed the council members to intensify its intervention plans to mitigate the effects of the petroleum subsidy.

President Tinubu at the inauguration promised to sustain the rejuvenation of the nation’s economy and charged the council to join forces to support his administration towards transforming the nation’s economy.

No excuses

The president said, “Therefore, there will be no excuse for failure or complain as all the elected officials, asked, campaigned and danced for the job.’’

The president also urged the council to work together and support his administration’s mandate to transform the economic fortunes of the country saying “Collaboration is. Not a crime. Please let us do so.”

Afterward, the president departed the chambers for his office as VP Shettima steered the discussions amongst council members.

Those in attendance

The NEC was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

Chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Council, which meets monthly, has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

Its members comprise the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other co-opted Government officials.

Present are the Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Osun, Ademola Adeleke; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno; Enugu, Peter Mbah; Cross River, Bassey Otu; Plateau, Caleb Muftwang; Kebbi, Nasir Idris; Katsina, Aliyu Radda; and Benue, Hycinth Alia.

Others are Governors of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Anambra, Charles Soludo; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Taraba, Agbu Kefas; Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori; Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara; Niger, Mohammed Bago; and Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu.

Also attending are those of Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Abia, Alex Otti; Bayelsa, Douye Diri; Kano, Abba Yusuf; Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; and Deputy Governors of Borno, Umar Kadafur and Ondo, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Top Federal Government officials present at the inauguration include; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration and State House are also in attendance.