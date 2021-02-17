Columnists
Understanding and applying the Barbell investment strategy
The barbell investment strategy as a concept suggests that the best way to strike a balance between reward and risk.
If you bought a “risk-free” 91 day Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Treasury bills at 2%, what’s the worst that can happen? Well, there is no default risk thus the risk will be that rates rise to 10% for longer-dated bonds, and you are locked in at 2%.
In essence, you miss out because you are invested in a shorter cycle. The advantage to you is that you are only locked in for 91 days, thus you can buy long-dated bonds after 91 days
If you bought a 25-year “Risk-Free” FGN Bond due in 2045, what’s the worst that can happen? Again there is no default risk and no reinvestment risk. The risk is you are locked in at 10% for 25 years, you cannot sell without a loss sale, the advantage to you is that if the economy falls, you still get paid your 10% for 25 years
The word on investing is built around two major conventions:
- Asset Allocation
- Diversification
Asset allocation is the allocation of cash to asset classes like bonds and equities to meet a stated investment objective. Asset Allocation is one of the most important decisions that affect the performance of any portfolio. Simply put a faulty asset allocation ensures that the portfolio is unable to achieve its stated objective.
For instance, buying a fixed return 10 years US Treasury Bond ETF offers no capital appreciation to a portfolio that seeks to aggressively grow capital, the proper asset for this portfolio will be an ETF focused on small or medium cap equities.
Diversification is simply not putting all your assets in one basket. Diversification is important as it protects any portfolio from concentration risk. Every asset can be measured by how it correlates to the risk-free rate in any economy. To be “risk-free” the assets should have no default and even reinvestment risk. In building a portfolio every investor is seeking to buy assets that are perfectly correlated, meaning they respond differently to economic news.
Let’s look at inflation. A 10-year bond and an ETF investing in gold will respond very differently to a rise in inflation. The bond price falls as inflation rises, but the gold ETF will see an uptick. Thus, creating the right asset allocation schedule to match a stated investment objective and building a portfolio of assets that are positively correlated to each other is essential to ensuring the success of any portfolio.
Now back to the barbell strategy. A barbel is those weights with long poles and weights on each end, nothing in the middle. The strategy is simple, why bother to build a portfolio and diversify when there are just two outcomes possible, UP and DOWN.
In essence, take Nigeria, if I was to build a fixed income portfolio for a 60-year-old looking to earn a fixed return with a capital preservation objective, I would recommend 50% FGN Bonds, 25% Corporate Bonds Income and 20% REITS 5% Cash. This asset allocation is designed to preserve capital, hence the 50% Fixed Income allocation but also with 20% REITs to earn above “risk-free” return.
However, the barbell strategy says that diversification is faulty, rather it proposes investing in the two extremes of long duration risk and short risk, and no investment in the middle of the bar assets.
So rather in today’s market environment in Nigeria with a high inflation rate, the investor places simply two concentrated bets, a 50% bet on the economy booming and a 50% bet on economy stalling. Thus, a barbel strategy for my 60-year-old will be a 50% bet on long-term FGN 2045 bonds, and a 50% bet on short-term FGN Treasury Bills paying 2% to take advantage of the economy growing.
In this barbell fixed income portfolio, the investors are covered if the economy falls and interest rates fall as the investor has 50% in long-dated FGN bonds paying today 9.80% for 25 years. However, the investor is also covered if the economy booms and interest rates start to rise as his 50% is in short-dated Treasury Bills, which will see an increase in rates.
In essence, the investor gets to eat his bonds and have them.
Follow on @FinPlanKaluAja1
Should Nigerians expect a possible increase in the price of petrol?
Uncertainty in the air as signs of a possible increase in the price of petrol persists.
The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the association in fixing the four non-functional refineries in the country.
The National President, in his message to the government in December 2020 also called for a resuscitation of the dysfunctional refineries in the country using public-private partnership. In his words; “the 1.2bn (US’$) needed to repair the refineries would not constitute a huge problem for the retailers should the government provide adequate support to them”.
Since, the refineries at Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt with a capacity of 445,000 bpd have continued to operate below capacity due to many years of underinvestment and poor maintenance, Nigeria has had to import c.90% of the refined petroleum products consumed in Nigeria. This remains the case despite the continued talk of revamping these facilities.
According to available data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), combined capacity utilization of the refineries from January – September 2020 fell to 0.00% due to ongoing revamping of the refineries, an all-time low annual activity level since 1998 when NNPC started providing the data. On another hand, efforts by the government are ongoing to assist the private sector to develop modular refineries and a few private refineries are expected to come on stream soon.
So far, in 2021, crude oil prices have continued to surge largely on the back of production cuts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Although the recent revision in global oil demand by the IEA casts some shadow on the sustainability of this trend, the current position implies increasing landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Currently, the landing cost of PMS is estimated at N180/litre compared to the current market price at N162-N170, implying subsidy is back albeit temporarily. However, following the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Program on 9 February, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia hinted at the inevitable increase in price of pertrol as no budgetary provisions for subsidy was made in the 2021 budget.
We continue to reiterate that the removal of the subsidy on Petrol is a critical free-market reform in our view, and we believe it is beneficial to the finances of the government and the overall economy. However, a look at the current macroeconomic narrative of the country suggests the timing may be inopportune given the existing financial hardships faced by many Nigerians.
The price of petrol being a major input cost to pricing of goods and services translates to a possible increase in prices of products. This does not bode well for the consumer wallet, as both Household Income and Purchasing Power are currently extremely strained.
WTO: What Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence means for international energy trade
The coming of Okonjo-Iweala looks good for the African continent, for Nigeria, and the rest of the world.
As most of the world waited with bated breath for history to be made, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday this week, announced Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director-General of the WTO, to resume office on March 1 this year.
The announcement makes Okonjo-Iweala the first woman and first African Director-General of the WTO. Knowing how energy has been treated under the WTO since its inception, it is important to interrogate what this appointment means for the international energy markets.
The coming of the new decade has revealed that more than ever, energy is a key part of trade and the green recovery from the effects of COVID-19. Also, with climate change increasingly becoming a front-burner issue, the conversation on energy transition has taken centre stage. This is why one way or another, energy is easily at the top of the agenda of the new DG, more so, as the continent, she identifies with is disproportionately affected by energy poverty.
Prior to this time, energy has not been integrated into the WTO/Global Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) for various reasons, including that oil, which was the 20th century’s key energy source, was highly politicised, particularly by oil-producing countries in the MENA region, who had managed to wrest control of the oil markets from the United States in the late 20th century.
Also, most of the oil-producing countries were not parties to the WTO/GATT at the time and only began to accede more recently. For those who were parties, they relied on the “national security” provision of the GATT to escape the tariff and trade rules. The failure to contemplate energy in the WTO led to this chasm we have today.
This is why a lot of hope is reposed in the new DG for energy trade. While the role of the DG is mostly administrative and the WTO decision making is consent-based, Okonjo-Iweala has shown that she has significant sway and both political and diplomatic clout. Part of what we expect to see with her emergence is the emergence of a fresh set of talks like the Doha talks, with focus on integrating energy into the broader WTO framework.
Though there exists an Energy Charter Treaty amongst some 57 countries, most of which are in the EU, Okonjo-Iweala favours multilateral, rather than plurilateral or bi-lateral arrangements and it is expected she will work to reflect the Energy Charter Treaty provisions in a new WTO energy trading framework and push environmental reforms in the WTO’s rules to drive green recovery.
Okonjo-Iweala is noted for her strong support for climate-friendly policies. In her words, she wants to reach “optimal complementarity between trade and the environment”. It is expected that she will be favourable to the EU’s proposed carbon tax- also strengthened by the fact that the EU was a strong supporter of her candidacy. It is certain that she will attempt to broker a ceasefire between the US and China. Should both parties wave their white flags, their 2014 climate parley would resurrect. That will put the EU, US and China behind the DG on her climate-friendly energy plans.
Something the DG is likely to see through is the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies and double pricing, particularly because that was part of her achievement during her tenure as Minister of Finance in Nigeria. A 2019 WTO Report revealed that globally, countries are subsidising fossil fuel production and consumption to the tune of over US$500 billion annually. The removal of these subsidies will ensure more developmental use of the funds and help fund the clean energy transition in these countries.
The DG has also come at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement has just kicked off. As the AfCFTA feeds into the ideals of the WTO, the DG will see to it that supply-side constraints to free energy markets are addressed. These include tackling the infrastructure and technology challenges and ensuring there is sufficient industrialisation locally to drive production, thus reducing exportation of mere raw materials.
We would see an increased implementation of the existing WTO Aid for Trade Initiative which would give developing countries the skills, supply capacity and trade-related infrastructure they need to benefit from WTO agreements. There would also be increased trade financed energy deals brokered between Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and developing economies.
In all, the coming of Okonjo-Iweala looks good for the African continent, for Nigeria, and the rest of the world. That being said, should Nigeria fail to quickly adapt to the changing times by standardising its regulatory and institutional framework and taking advantage of WTO benefits and support mechanisms, it would be worse off from the reforms the DG intends to bring to the WTO, rather than better.
