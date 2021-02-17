Around the World
Canada invites 27,332 Express Entry candidates for permanent residency, adopts lowest CRS score ever
Canada has invited a total of 27,332 Express Entry candidates in its latest draw held in the month of February.
The Canadian government has invited a total of 27,332 Express Entry candidates to apply for permanent residence, in its latest draw held in the month of February.
On a day that has been termed “Saturday Surprise” the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited the highest ever number of express entry candidates in a single draw.
According to the newsletter published by CIC News, it also invited candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score as low as 75. The lowest ever CRS score for Express Entry draws since it launched in 2015.
This shows that the Canadian government is serious about doing its best to achieve its Immigration Levels Plan target for 2021. The country is aiming to welcome 401,000 new immigrants this year and beyond.
What you should know
- It is worth noting that IRCC only invited CEC candidates in this draw, as it estimates that 90% of them are currently in Canada, making it easier to complete their permanent residence process.
- Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino had hinted recently that the IRCC will continue to rely on candidates in Canada to support its immigration levels target.
- Express Entry is not an immigration program itself, but an application management system for the three programs under the Federal High Skilled category: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class.
- In order to get into the Express Entry pool of candidates, skilled workers need to make sure they are eligible for one of these programs. If so, they will get a CRS score, which is based on their age, education, work experience, language proficiency in English or French, as well as other factors.
- Candidates who get a provincial nomination through a PNP, for example, get an additional 600 CRS points, which effectively guarantees that they will receive an ITA in an Express Entry draw.
- IRCC holds these draws about every two weeks, inviting Express Entry candidates to apply for Canadian permanent residence.
This unprecedented Express Entry invitation round only required candidates to have a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 75— the lowest CRS requirement ever.
The IRCC also implemented the tie-break rule, meaning candidates who had the minimum score of 75 were only included if they submitted their Express Entry profile before September 12, 2020 at 15:31 UTC.
What this means
- The increase in the number of invitations in the recent draw shows that the Canadian government is moving forward with its plan of welcoming more immigrants to the country this year.
- It serves as good news for other countries of the world and Nigerians at large who seek to travel to Canada for educational purposes or in search of greener pasture, considering the economic reality of Nigeria, increasing misery index, inflationary pressure, unemployment, amongst others.
China becomes European Union’s biggest trading partner, as it overtakes US
China has overtaken the United States of America to become European Union’s biggest trading partner.
China has become the biggest European Union (EU)'s trading partner, having overtaken United States (US) last year.
According to Business Standard, the report released last year by the EU statistics agency, Eurostat, shows that:
- “China overtook the U.S. as the EU’s biggest trading partner, with China-EU trade volume reaching 586 billion euros ($711 billion), compared to 555 billion euros between the U.S. and the EU.
- “EU exports to China rose by 2.2 percent to 202.5 billion euros, while imports from China increased by 5.6 percent to 383.5 billion euros.
- “EU’s trade with the U.S. dropped significantly in 2020, with a 13.2 percent dip in imports and 8.2 percent in exports.”
It is being noted that the contributory factor to the supremacy of China is that after it suffered from the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter, it recovered vigorously fast with consumption even exceeding its level in 2019 at the end of 2020.
What you should know
- Britain, which is no longer part of the European Union, became the third-largest trading partner for the bloc, behind China and the United States.
- It is important to note that the dethroning of the US was made possible as the EU and China were seeking to ratify a long-negotiated investment deal that would give European companies better access to the Chinese market
- According to Eurostat, “trade with the UK plummeted in 2020, the year Britain officially left the bloc, though it was in a transition period to blunt the effects of Brexit until December 31. EU exports to the UK fell by 13.2 percent, while imports from across the channel dropped by 13.9 per cent.”
- The EU countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
The US has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets.
The United States has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets, including cryptocurrencies.
This is as the US Government said that new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
This disclosure was made by the new United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, while making remarks to a financial sector innovation roundtable on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Yellen noted that innovation in the sector could help address these problems and reduce digital gaps dividing the country.
She said “Innovation should not just be a shield to protect against bad actors. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life.’’
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to illegally bring in funds running into hundreds of millions of US dollars from the US and other western countries into the country.
- The CBN, a week ago had issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN further justified its directive to all financial institutions to close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting or operating cryptocurrency, stating that countries like China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan and so on, have all placed a certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
- This is due to the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies could portend, which includes the risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and other criminal activities.
