Egypt inflation breaks 3-month cooling streak, rises to 14.9%

Egypt’s annual urban inflation rate rose to 14.9% in July 2026, ending a three-month cooling streak as food prices accelerated despite a monthly decline.

Egypt’s annual urban inflation rate rose to 14.9% in July 2026, ending a three-month cooling streak as food prices accelerated despite a monthly decline.

The latest figures were released by Egypt’s state statistics agency, CAPMAS.

Inflation had eased from April through June after rising sharply in March, but pressures from fuel costs, currency movements and the regional conflict continue to weigh on the outlook.

What the data is saying

Consumer prices in urban areas increased by 14.9% year-on-year in July, up from 14.3% in June, according to CAPMAS.

Food and beverage prices, the largest single component of the inflation basket, rose 8% year-on-year in July, compared with 5.4% in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were unchanged in July after falling 0.4% in June.

Food and beverage prices declined 0.6% month-on-month in July despite the annual increase.

Inflation had previously slowed from April through June after rising in March.

The July increase marks the first acceleration in Egypt’s inflation rate since March, disrupting the recent easing trend.

Get up to speed

Egypt’s inflation rate spiked in March following a 14% to 17% increase in domestic petroleum product prices, alongside seasonal food pressures associated with Ramadan.

The acceleration also came as the ongoing US-Iran conflict created additional pressure through higher fuel costs and a weaker local currency. However, favourable base effects from the previous year helped inflation slow between April and June despite those pressures.

Egypt’s central bank subsequently paused a gradual, almost yearlong monetary-easing cycle when the conflict began.

The latest inflation data suggests that the easing in headline inflation may face renewed pressure as authorities contend with supply and currency-related shocks.

Interest-rate cuts have largely been delayed as policymakers maintain a tight stance to absorb ongoing supply and currency pass-through pressures.

The July data therefore comes at a time when monetary policymakers must balance the recent moderation in inflation against renewed price pressures.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Egypt’s central bank retained its benchmark interest rates, citing persistent inflationary pressures and growing external uncertainties linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Also, in April, the Central Bank of Egypt decided to maintain key policy rates, signaling a cautious approach to managing inflation while supporting economic growth.

Egypt’s economy has remained under pressure from elevated inflation, currency volatility, and external financing challenges over the past two years.

The inflation trend remains closely linked to the effects of higher domestic fuel prices, currency movements and supply pressures arising from the regional conflict.

With the central bank maintaining a tight policy stance and the next rate decision due on August 20, monetary policy is expected to remain focused on containing inflation and limiting further currency pass-through.