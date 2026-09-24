NDLEA busts drug kingpins linked to Mexican cartel, uncovers Enugu meth lab

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted a Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel operating a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Eziama community, Obeagu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted a Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel operating a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Eziama community, Obeagu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspected drug kingpins, the recovery of large quantities of precursor chemicals and the identification of a Mexican cartel member allegedly involved in the operation.

The NDLEA disclosed this on Thursday, September 24, 2026, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

The development comes just over a week after the NDLEA arrested Mexican drug kingpin Arturo Carrera Loaiza while he attempted to leave Nigeria through the Lagos airport and linked him to a methamphetamine laboratory uncovered in Ebonyi State.

NDLEA busts Nigerian-Mexican meth lab

The agency identified the two arrested suspects as 45-year-old Chukwu Obumneme Christopher, also known as Brown, and 60-year-old Chukwu Georginus Monday, alias George. It said they were allegedly working with Rodriguez Villanueva, a Mexican cartel member based in Mexico City.

“Two kingpins: 45-year-old Chukwu Obumneme Christopher, alias Brown, and 60-year-old Chukwu Georginus Monday, alias George, were arrested in connection with the operation of the meth lab in partnership with a notorious Mexican drug cartel member, Rodriguez Villanueva, based in Mexico City, Mexico, after several months of intelligence and surveillance on the syndicate.”

The two suspects were subsequently arraigned before Justice Mabel Taiye Segun-Bello of the Federal High Court, Enugu Judicial Division, on five charges relating to conspiracy, the organisation and financing of a drug trafficking organisation and unlawful possession of precursor chemicals.

They pleaded to the charges, after which the court fixed October 21, 2026, for trial following an application by the NDLEA for an accelerated hearing.

Three other people named in the charge — Uchenna, alias Uche; Celestine Ikemefuna Iwuchukwu; and Rodriguez Villanueva — remain at large.

NDLEA uncovers Enugu meth lab

The NDLEA said its Special Operations Unit had tracked Brown between Lagos, Enugu and Anambra states from December 1 to 4, 2025, before tracing him to a compound in Obeagu.

A search of the location uncovered a clandestine laboratory equipped with improvised reactors and distillation equipment capable of producing methamphetamine on a commercial scale.

Operatives recovered hundreds of litres of chemicals including methylamine, isopropyl alcohol, hydrochloric acid, toluene, acetone and liquid sodium hydroxide, alongside other substances used in methamphetamine production.

A separate search of George’s family residence also produced eight large fuel tanks, four commercial gas burners, four dehydrators and 11kg of ephedrine.

The NDLEA said the laboratory bore similarities to facilities previously dismantled in Ogun, Oyo and Ebonyi states.

Marwa said the agency would continue to use intelligence and international cooperation to pursue suspects connected to the cartel and prevent Nigeria from becoming a base for transnational drug production and trafficking.

NDLEA tracks international drug networks

The Enugu operation adds to a series of recent NDLEA investigations pointing to the involvement of foreign nationals and international networks in illicit drug production and trafficking in Nigeria.

The development follows the arrest of Mexican national Arturo Carrera Loaiza at the Lagos airport after the NDLEA said investigations linked him to a methamphetamine laboratory discovered in Ebonyi State.

According to the agency, Loaiza had recruited another Mexican national, 56-year-old Jose Villa Ochoa, a methamphetamine specialist, to work at a clandestine laboratory in Tapa village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Ochoa was arrested alongside four Nigerian collaborators on June 17, 2026.

The Ebonyi investigation and the latest Enugu operation come against the backdrop of wider efforts by the NDLEA to dismantle cross-border drug networks operating within Nigeria.

The latest operation therefore adds another case involving alleged international connections to the NDLEA’s investigations into illicit drug production and trafficking in Nigeria.

NDLEA Targets Transnational Drug Networks

The NDLEA has recorded several other major operations this year involving international drug trafficking networks.

In May, the agency said it dismantled a Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine production syndicate, recovering illicit substances valued at more than N480 billion and arresting 10 suspects.

In another case, the agency arrested 40-year-old Yussuf Abayomi Azeez, a UK fugitive wanted over drug-related offences, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The agency also intercepted large consignments of narcotics moving through Nigeria. In June, it seized 558,900 tablets of Tramadol 250mg in Lagos and arrested three suspected transnational drug traffickers.

Separately, the Nigeria Customs Service seized 3,398 cartons of codeine-based syrup valued at about N3.39 billion at the Apapa Port in Lagos in March.

The latest Enugu case adds methamphetamine production to the growing list of drug operations involving international connections, as Nigerian authorities continue to target the supply chains, production facilities and networks facilitating the movement of illicit drugs across the country.