NERC says 62.63% of electricity consumers on estimated billing
NERC has disclosed in its recent report that 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at Q3 2020.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced that 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
This was disclosed by the Commission in its 2019 to Q3, 2020 Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Key Financial and Operational Data, reported this week.
The NERC disclosed that metering for customers has been a challenge so far, citing that only Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric Plc had metered over 50% of their customers.
Altogether, of the 11,841,819 registered electricity customers in Nigeria as at Q3 of 2020, only 4,425, 628 (37.37 %) were metered.
“Thus, 7, 416,191 representing 62.63 per cent of the registered electricity customers are still on estimated billing,” NERC said.
Metering data per DisCo include:
Benin DisCo – 47.42 %;
Abuja-48.66%
Eko-51.68 %
Ikeja- 51.09 %
Enugu-43.77 %
Port Harcourt-39.64 %
Ibadan- 27.97 %
Jos- 29.04%
Kaduna-22.56 %
Kano- 21.40 %
Yola-19.03 %.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the FG through NERC said that electricity consumers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, will have a refund of their money.
- Under the MAP scheme, which took off on May 1, 2019, electricity consumers have two options for acquiring a meter: upfront payment or installment payments through metering service charge on a monthly basis.
- The Federal Government also announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed a total of N14.35 billion to DisCos to cover the procurement of 263,860 meters under the National Mass Metering Programme
World Bank to boost Nigeria’s power distribution with $500 million
World Bank has approved $500 million to support DisCos in Nigeria.
The World Bank has approved $500 million to support Nigeria in improving electricity distribution in the country.
This was disclosed by the global financial institution firm via a statement seen by Nairametrics on Friday.
In the statement, Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank’s Country Director, explained that the project will help boost electricity access by improving the performance of the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) through a large-scale metering program desired by Nigerians for a long time.
Also, financial support would be provided to private distribution companies only on achievement of results in terms of access connections, improved financial management and network expansion.
READ: NERC says 62.63% of electricity consumers on estimated billing
Chaudhuri said, “Improving access and reliability of power is key to reduce poverty and unlocking economic growth in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The operation will help improve the financial viability of the DISCOs and increase revenues for the whole Nigerian power sector, which is critical to save scarce fiscal resources and create jobs by increasing the productivity of private and public enterprises.”
He added that the Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP) will help improve service quality, as well as the financial and technical performance of distribution companies by providing financing based on performance and reduction of losses.
READ: Power Sector: There is a deficit of competent engineers in Nigeria – COO, IBEDC
What it means
The World Bank initiative will ensure that the DisCos make necessary investments to rehabilitate networks, install electric meters for more accurate customer billing and to improve quality of service for those already connected to the grid.
It will also help strengthen the financial and technical management of DISCOs to improve the transparency and accountability of the distribution sector.
The program will reduce the CO2 emissions of the Nigerian power sector by reducing technical losses, increasing energy efficiency, replacing diesel and biomass with grid-electricity, and investing more in on- and off-grid renewable energy.
READ: FG launches One-Stop Investment Platform for renewable energy investments
What they are saying
Nataliya Kulichenko, Task team leader for the project, said,
“The program will only be eligible to those DISCOs that transparently declare their performance reports to public with actual flow of funds based on strict verification of achieved performance targets by an independent third party. The program would also make meters available at affordable prices to all consumers in Nigeria, a long pending demand of Nigerians.”
What you should know
- About 85 million Nigerians don’t have access to grid electricity. This represents 43% of the country’s population and makes Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world.
- According to World Bank, the lack of reliable power is a significant constraint for citizens and businesses, resulting on annual economic losses estimated at $26.2 billion (₦10.1 trillion), which is equivalent to about 2% of GDP.
- According to the 2020 World Bank Doing Business report, Nigeria ranks 171 out of 190 countries in getting electricity and electricity access is seen as one of the major constraints for the private sector.
Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine set to be completed in first half of 2021
Segilola Gold Mine, Thor’s flagship gold project looks set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine owned by the Canadian mineral exploration company, Thor Explorations Limited, is set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
The gold mine which was built to place Nigeria on the list of major gold producing nations, is expected to create about 400 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs by carefully exploring the abundant wealth inherent in the gold value chain.
The Gold Mine tagged “Segilola” is a high-grade gold project being developed in Osun, Nigeria, is expected to hasten Nigeria’s diversification of the economy and reduce unemployment among the youth populace.
Pictures of the gold mine surfaced on social media platform – Twitter, suggesting that the country’s first and largest industrial-scale gold refinery will be completed some months from now, this year.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite disclosed that Nigeria was set to commence gold production in 2021 after the launch of the Segilola Gold Project in Osun state.
- However, Thor Explorations Limited announced that a set of encouraging drill results from its in-pit and extensional diamond core drilling program revealed that the gold mine is on course to pour its first gold in Q2 2021.
- The Segilola Gold Project, is considered Nigeria’s first and most advanced gold project, with an indicated resource of 556,000 ounces grading at 4.2g/t, an inferred resource of 306,000 ounces grading at 4.7g/t and a probable reserve of 448,000 ounces grading at 4.2 g/t.
- The mine is projected to produce 100 000 ozpa in its first operating year and an average of 80 000 ozpa over its current five-year open-pit lifespan – averaging around 4.2 g/t.
- It is expected to play an active role in driving exponential growth in the Mining sector, as investments in the sector begin to crystallize.
- In line with this shift, the Mining sector has been projected to contribute 3.0% of the nation’s GDP by 2025.
Why this matters
The mine is an open letter to the world on Nigeria’s brewing industrial revolution, as the country looks set to tap into its untapped deposits of metals including iron ore, gold, zinc and lead, in a bid to create value, generate wealth and create employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth.
In addition to the aforementioned, the project is expected to create primary employment for local artisanal miners and mining cooperatives across the solid minerals value chain.
In this regard, the Segilola gold mine when completed will prove to the Nigerian government and the international financing community that mining can be a viable proposition in Africa’s largest economy, as the economic potential of mining communities would be unleashed.
DPR says Nigeria to earn $500 million from signature bonuses for 57 marginal oilfields
Nigeria is expected to earn about $500 million from the signature bonuses to be awarded for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that Nigeria is expected to earn about $500 million from the signature bonuses to be awarded for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
This follows the bid round processes for the marginal oilfields which commenced in June 2020 and would be concluded by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Director of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, a Director in DPR, while speaking on an Arise Television Programme on Friday, February 5, 2021, in Lagos.
Auwalu pointed out that the objective of the exercise was to deepen the participation of indigenous firms in the upstream sector of the oil industry and provide opportunities for technical and financial partnerships for investors.
READ: DPR approves new Liquefied Petroleum Gas guidelines for investors, operators
What the DPR Director is saying
The DPR boss said that out of the over 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification, 161 were successful and shortlisted to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process.
Auwalu said, “For the signature bonus, what we did internally was to look at the Competent Person Report and objectively estimate the average signature bonus on that field.
“Some fields are high while some fields are low. We estimate to have not less than $500 million which is very much on the conservative side.’’
READ: DPR allays fears of possible looming fuel scarcity, says it has enough stock
He noted that this amount is different from the funds already generated by the agency through the applications and data leasing for the marginal oilfields applicants.
He said the DPR had also gotten approval for the signature bonuses to be paid in either Dollars or Naira to simplify the process for Nigerian companies and reduce pressure on the country’s external reserve.
READ: Nigeria’s revenue burden to ease off as DPR announces bids for marginal oilfields
He said, “Immediately after the payment of the signature bonuses and compliance with the farm out agreement and farm out demarcation area, we will issue the award and bring the companies together for them to arrange how to enter the fields.
”We hope to finish the entire programme before the end of Quarter 1 this year. Going forward, we will give about 90 days during which the Oil Mining License holders will have discussions because no two fields are the same so that we allow these assets to be developed.
”We believe it will increase the reserves of this country as well as provide a lot of stimulants to the economy.’’
READ: DPR releases guidelines for establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities
He explained that the DPR had learnt from the mistakes made in previous marginal oilfield bid rounds, adding that the 2020 exercise would be devoid of such issues leading to lingering litigations and unproductivity.
While noting that the agency had put measures in place to ensure that the awardees would be credible investors with technical and financial capability, Auwalu said the DPR ensured due diligence on all the applications with the assistance of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the Department of State Security and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.
READ: FG discloses when Nigeria will start exporting petroleum products
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in June 2020, the DPR announced the commencement of the 2020 marginal oilfield bid round, 18 years after the last bid round was conducted and is opened to indigenous oil & gas firms and investors interested in participating in the exploration and production business in Nigeria.
- The DPR later disclosed that it had shortlisted 161 successful companies, from a list of over 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification, to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
- Marginal fields are known oil or gas discoveries on an International Oil Company (IOC)-owned block, where there has been no activity in at least the last 10 years. With the agreement of the IOC, the DPR carves out a piece of land surrounding the discovery and this becomes a Marginal field.
