Business News
NERC says electricity consumers will be refunded for meter payment
The FG through NERC has said electricity consumers who paid for meters under the MAP scheme, will have a refund of their money.
This clarification is coming on the heels of enquiries by some electricity consumers, who wanted to know if the money they had paid for meters under the MAP scheme, would be refunded, bearing in mind the recent government’s pronouncement that 6 million meters would be distributed at no cost to customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP)
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in an email statement, through its Head Public Affairs, Mr Michael Faloseyi, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
What the NERC is saying
The regulator said that all power distribution companies (Discos) had keyed into the NMMP initiative, adding, “Meter deployments are commencing in earnest across all Discos under the first phase of the NMMP.”
The commission said the first rollout of meters had already started based on meters that were already available at the warehouses of the Discos and meter asset providers.
On if the consumers would later bear the cost of meters, NERC said, “Given that all prudent costs are borne by customers, the full cost of metering would form part of the tariff once the industry assumes full cost recovery.”
“All customers who made payment for meters under the MAP scheme would be refunded. The modality for the refund of the meter’s cost funded by the customers either through upfront payment or amortized payments is being worked out.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a bid to close the huge metering gap in the power sector, NERC approved MAP in March 2018, a regulation that provides for the supply, financing, installation and maintenance of end-user meters by other parties approved by the commission.
- The scheme introduces third-party meter asset providers as a new set of service providers in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.
- Under the MAP scheme, which took off on May 1, 2019, electricity consumers have two options for acquiring a meter: upfront payment or instalment payments through metering service charge on a monthly basis.
- But the scheme has suffered setbacks, including changes in fiscal policy and the limited availability of long-term funding, according to the regulator.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 30th of December 2020, 1,016 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 86,576 confirmed cases.
On the 30th of December 2020, 1,016 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 908 samples across the country.
To date, 86,576 cases have been confirmed, 73,322 cases have been discharged and 1,278 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 938,602 tests have been carried out as of December 30th, 2020 compared to 937,712 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 86,576
- Total Number Discharged – 73,322
- Total Deaths – 1,278
- Total Tests Carried out – 938,602
According to the NCDC, the 1,016 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos (434), FCT (155), Plateau (94), Kaduna (56), Rivers (56), Oyo (30), Nasarawa (27), Zamfara (25), Abia (22), Enugu (18), Kano (18), Bayelsa (15), Edo (14), Ogun (11), Borno (10), Ebonyi (8), Jigawa (7), Anambra (4), Delta (3), Niger (3), Akwa Ibom (3) and Osun (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 29,618, followed by Abuja (11,588), Kaduna (5,127), Plateau (4,849), Oyo (3,939), Rivers (3,459), Edo (2,866), Ogun (2,468), Kano (2,234), Delta (1,882), Ondo (1,807), Katsina (1,618), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,400), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,105), Osun (1,008), Abia (1,005), Bauchi (978), and Borno (806).
Nasarawa State has recorded 765 cases, Imo (748), Bayelsa (534), Benue (532), Akwa Ibom (437), Niger (413), Ekiti (410), Jigawa (403), Adamawa (391), Sokoto (331), Anambra (312), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Kebbi (173), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Economy & Politics
Ogun State Assembly approve 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion
Ogun State Assembly has finally approved the sum of N338.6 billion for its 2021 Appropriation Bill,
The Ogun State House of Assembly has approved the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N338.6 billion, after making adjustments to the recurrent and capital expenditure.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the passage is sequel to the presentation of a committee report on the 2021 budget during plenary sitting yesterday. A committee chaired by the Leader, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Olakunle Sobukanla, was earlier charged to study the 2021 budget proposal and present the reports before the House.
Sequel to the committee report on the 2021 Appropriation Bill, the total recurrent expenditure was increased from N141.7 billion to N146.5 billion, while capital expenditure was reduced from N176.6 billion to N171.8 billion.
The report also noted that there were adjustments in the recurrent expenditure of 29 agencies and capital expenditure of 27 others.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on December 2, 2020 presented the state’s 2021 budget tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability,” worth N339 billion to the House for approval.
- The 2021 budget estimates is N110.974 billion less than the 2020 proposal of N449.974 billion.
- Following the review of the 2021 budget proposal based on the recommendations by the Sobukanla led committee, the revenue targets of 18 ministries/agencies were modified, while internal loan reduced from N98.3 billion to N95.7 billion.
- Revenue projections were upwardly reviewed from N119.1 billion to N121.8 billion.
- Capital receipts were reduced from N142.1 billion to N139.5 billion.
Coronavirus
Update: Osun shifts curfew to 1am, allows cross-over with strict warnings
The government relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Wednesday. She said that the government insisted that no one should be on the streets by 1am.
According to Egbemode, the state government had decided to allow cross-over gatherings, being sensitive to the mood of the season.
She said, “But any organisation holding cross over service must note that they are expected to close the service early and everyone must be off the streets by 1am.
“Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.
“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose mask or face fields by participants.”
Covid-19: Osun gives fresh directives on Crossover Service
In a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Information & Civic Orientation; Mrs Funke Egbemode, said its sensitivity to the mood of the season has necessitated a review of its earlier position.
— Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) December 29, 2020
What you need to know
The state government had earlier directed that there should be no cross-over services under any guise, as part of its measures at curbing the spread of coronavirus.