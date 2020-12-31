COVID-19: NCAC calls for strategic survival plan for Tourism industry in 2021

The FG says the Nigerian Tourism and Culture industry needs protection to get hold of a strategic survival plan through the implementation of faster COVID-19 testing response and certification.

This was disclosed by Segun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr. Runsewe said that the rebound of Covid-19 in Nigeria has additional challenges for Nigeria’s tourism sector and extra measures in testing certification must be provided to support the sector in 2021.

He added that the new Covid-19 restrictions have heavily impacted the recreational and hospitality businesses, which would be devastating for the economy through job losses.

”We certainly welcome the news of vaccination to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

”We must give the Nigerian tourism and culture sector some form of protection and confidence to get hold of a strategic survival plan through faster COVID-19 testing response and certification.

”The industry must hold its breath in 2021 and show grit,” he said.

He added that the FG needs to build capacity through engagement with the sector and also provide services through testing and certification to enable growth in the sector.

”The fear of another strain of the pandemic is very alarming, but we must respond with a chain of confidence-building processes, carefully driven through one on one engagement with cultural tourism practitioners on creating additional domestic travels,” he said.

”It is important to empower the hospitality and creative sector to sustain jobs, provide services and with protocols of COVID-19 testing and certification process, to generate double-digit growth for the industry in 2021.

“We need to promote industry leadership in order to power the sector to growth, instead of doom in 2021,” he added.

