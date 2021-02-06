Lagos State launches Joint Revenue Committee for efficient tax administration

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the inauguration of a seven-member State Joint Revenue Committee (SJRC) to implement decisions on the state’s Joint Tax Board and make tax administration more efficient.

This was disclosed by the Governor on Friday, as he urged the board to streamline all state revenue sources.

The seven-member committee would be lead by Mr Ayodele Subair, Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

“I want to charge all of you that the assurance you have given us today is a demonstration that our revenues will be in good hands,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“You will help us to resolve all the bottlenecks that we have and ensure that all our revenue streams, at state and local governments, become seamless.

“You will bring about policies and ideas that will ensure that we can continue to remain relevant as the number one IGR state in the nation.

“I commend and thank you for agreeing to serve our state at this point in time,’’ he added.

The Committee members also include Council leader of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mrs Omolola Essien; Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) State, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide; Mr Akinkunmi Alaja-Browne, Mr Alade Seyifemi, Mr Razaak Amodu and Dr Olusegun Wright.

What you should know