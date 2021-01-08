Economy & Politics
Lagos State projects monthly IGR target of N60.31 billion for 2021 fiscal year
Lagos State has set a monthly IGR target of N60.31 billion to achieve optimal performance of the 2021 budget.
The Lagos State Government has projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube during a media briefing on the analysis of the 2021 budget at Alausa, Ikeja.
Mr. Egube stated that the monthly Internally Generated Revenue targets were necessary to fund the 2021 budget of the state.
- Nairametrics earlier reported that Lagos State House of Assembly had approved the sum of N1.164 billion as the 2021 budget estimate of the state.
- The budget is made up of N702.935 billion for Capital Expenditure and N460.587 billion for Recurrent Expenditure.
- The deficit of N192.494billion was projected to be funded from a combination of internal and external loans.
- According to Mr. Egube, the expected Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) for Year 2021 is N723.817 billion, with N60.318 billion to be generated monthly.
- A significant percentage of the projected TIGR, i.e. N512 billion is expected to be contributed by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).
Commenting on the subject matter, Mr. Egube said:
- “The total budget size is N1.164 trillion and will be funded from a total revenue estimate of N971.028 billion, comprising Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) of N723. 817 billion, capital Receipts of N71.811 billion and Federal Transfer of N175.400 billion.
- “We shall achieve this by expanding the tax net, simplifying the tax process, improving our transaction taxes and the appropriate use of technology in addition to improving the work environment, training and tools of our tax administration personnel. This will improve the efficiency in operations of all revenue-generating agencies.
- “We believe that there are huge revenue-generating opportunities in the state: including real estates, transportation sectors and our markets generally, among others. We will continue to use data and intelligence to unravel revenue opportunities and leakages.”
Mr Egube concluded by appealing to all residents of Lagos State to never relent in fulfilling their civic responsibilities such as paying their taxes as and when due, in order to ensure the optimal performance of the budget.
Nigeria’s economy to grow by 1.1% in 2021 – World Bank
The World Bank expects growth in Nigeria to resume at 1.1% in 2021 but fears the rebound could be affected by lower oil production due to quotas.
The World Bank has forecasted that the global economy is set to rebound by 4% in 2021, while Nigeria’s economy is expected to resume at 1.1%.
The World Bank released this on Monday in its January 2021 Global Economic Prospects. The World Bank said:
- “The global economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021, assuming an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout the year. A recovery, however, will likely be subdued, unless policy makers move decisively to tame the pandemic and implement investment-enhancing reforms.”
The World Bank urged that administrators needed to focus on improving business environments, and increase labour and product market as the pandemic had severely affected the global economy.
World Bank Group President, David Malpass, said:
- “While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges — in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms — as they try to ensure that this still fragile global recovery gains traction and sets a foundation for robust growth.
- “To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labour and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance.”
The World Bank added that the 2020 economic fallout was slightly less severe than previously projected, citing shallower contractions in advanced economies and a more robust recovery in China. However, disruptions to activity in emerging economies were “more acute than expected.”
Sub-Saharan Africa
The World Bank added that Nigeria’s economy was estimated to have contracted 4.1% in 2020, as the effects of the pandemic impacted economic activities in all sectors, even across the region.
- “In South Africa, where economic activity was on weak footing before COVID-19, output is estimated to have fallen 7.8% last year. The country suffered the most severe outbreak of the pandemic in the region and underwent strict lockdowns that brought the economy to a standstill.”
The World Bank said oil exporters in the region grappled with sharply lower prices, however, contractions in agricultural commodity exporters were less steep.
- “Growth in the region is forecast to rebound moderately to 2.7% in 2021.”
The World Bank said it expected growth in Nigeria to resume at 1.1% in 2021, citing that Nigeria’s economic rebound would be affected by lower oil production due to quotas.
- “Growth in Nigeria is expected to resume at 1.1% in 2021. Activity is nevertheless anticipated to be dampened by low oil prices, OPEC quotas, falling public investment due to weak government revenues, constrained private investment due to firm failures, and subdued foreign investor confidence.
- “In South Africa, growth is expected to rebound to 3.3% in 2021. An expectation of weak growth momentum reflects the lingering effects of the pandemic and the likelihood that some mitigation measures will need to remain in place.”
- Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter, Q2 2020.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria stated that the latest recession in the country would be short-lived, as it expected Nigeria to return to positive growth soon unlike during the 2016 recession.
FG says latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived
The Federal Government t expects Nigeria to emerge out of the current recession sooner than it did during the 2016 recession.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that the latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived, as it expects Nigeria to return to positive growth soon unlike during the 2016 recession.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a press briefing with newsmen in Lagos, on Monday.
“The latest recession in Nigeria will be short-lived, and Nigeria will return to positive growth soon, unlike the 2016 recession which lasted five quarters.
“This is because of several complementary fiscal, real sector and monetary interventions proactively introduced by the government to forestall a far worse decline of the economy and alleviate the negative consequences of the pandemic,” he added.
Lai Mohammed added that Nigeria recorded positive economic developments in 2020, and added that it seemed “to have been overshadowed by the country’s economic recession.”
He revealed that Nigeria entered a recession at the end of the third quarter (Q3), after the country’s Gross Domestic Product declined for the second consecutive quarter in 2020 (Q2 and Q3).
He added that the pandemic was the reason for Nigeria’s recession alongside many other nations.
“The main reason for this is the Covid-19 pandemic. Nigeria is not alone. Dozens of countries, including economic giants like the US, UK and Canada, have entered recession, of course due to the global pandemic. Others include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia and Spain.”
Mohammed also added that the recession had “masked postitive economic development,” citing the National Bureau of Statistics.
“The decline of -3.62% in Q3 is much smaller than the -6.10% recorded in Q2. The economic conditions are actually improving, with 17 activities recording positive real growth in the third quarter, compared to 13 in Q2,” he said.
Lai Mohammed stated that 36 of 46 economic activities did better in the third quarter of 2020 than in the second quarter of the same year.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
FG tasks state governments to embrace AfCFTA’s economic opportunities
FG expects all state governments to embrace economic opportunities the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers.
The Federal Government has tasked all state governments to embrace the economic opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers.
This was disclosed by Francis Anatogu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Sector, according to NAN on Thursday.
He explained that the Federal Government wanted a buy-in and support of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors and that FG was working towards setting up AfCFTA implementation Focal Desks in states, and therefore urged state governments to explore their areas of comparative advantages for economic growth and job creation.
He said, “The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) represents the states as good channel to reach out to the state government, and that is why we have reached out to it.
“We want them to take advantage of AfCTA, because as a Nation we need to produce what we sell, we need to invest and attract investors. To attract investors, we need good policies, infrastructure and good conditions for ease of doing business.”
Anatogu however said that although the Intra-African Trading was expected to start in January 2021, there were still several practical steps that needed to happen before the AfCFTA agreement could be fully operationalised.
“The AfCTA is like a marathon, is a 10-year programme, which will take such a long time to achieve a full liberalisation of tariff plan. So a number of practical steps need to be taken, including the tariff rules and the tariff rates that need to be worked out,” he added.
- Last Thursday, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had urged Nigerian businesses to take advantage of the opportunity as it announced plans of a public campaign to highlight the benefits of the agreement.
- This was disclosed by Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
- Mr. Adebayo stated that Nigerian businesses could not be left out of the opportunity, as the agreement would create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc.
Henry
January 8, 2021 at 8:30 am
The Lagos state government should also think of ways of expanding social services like pipe born water to Lekki, the VAT leveled on the service payment will also add up to their tax revenue, is not every time they should be looking for ways to collect tax without offering any social service.