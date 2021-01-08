Stock Market
Hyundai record biggest daily gains in 33 years, on partnership with Apple
Hyundai Motor Co. shares gained almost 20%, the biggest daily gain ever sighted in the leading South Korean carmaker stocker since 1988, on reports that the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc., was in partnership talks with the automaker giant on developing self-driving electric vehicles.
Internal discussion on such partnership according to private sources was complete at Hyundai, awaiting the approval of the chairman, it said. Hyundai and Apple both declined to comment on such a report.
A recent Bloomberg report disclosed Apple has begun early development work on an electric vehicle, but the project was still years away from resulting in any product.
- “We believe Apple is in the early stages of talks and looking at a handful of strategic partnerships and collaborations globally with existing automakers on the [electric vehicle] front, with Hyundai on the radar,” Wedbush Analyst, Dan Ives, wrote in a research note published shortly after reports about the Hyundai discussions first broke.
What this means
Recall Nairametrics some weeks back disclosed Apple may soon announce a manufacturing partner for the project and there might be plans to reduce efforts to self-driving software with a traditional carmaker.
- Apple’s self-driving car project is called “Project Titan” and has experienced a couple of gains and losses since it launched in 2014. Apple sacked 190 staff working on the project in 2019, even though it designed its own car from scratch.
- Insiders revealed that Apple now has plans to build a customer-friendly passenger car to compete directly with Tesla.
Companies
PZ Cussons proposes dividend payout of N397 million to the shareholders
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has proposed the payment of N397.047 million to the shareholders of the company who currently hold the 3,970,477,045 fully paid ordinary shares of the company.
This disclosure was made public by the company in a notification issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, today the 7 January 2021.
She explained further that if the dividend of ten (10) Kobo per share recommended by Directors is approved by members at the Annual 72nd General Meeting, the dividend payments will be made on Monday, 1 February 2021.
What you should know
- The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday, 11 January 2021 to Friday, 15 January 2021 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of preparing an up-to-date Register of Members.
- However, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members and Transfer Books at the close of business on 19th October 2020 will receive the dividend on Monday, 1 February 2021.
What they are saying
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR, the Chairman of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, in his address said:
- “Fellow shareholders, the Board of Directors is recommending to the shareholders at this AGM, a dividend pay-out of N397,047,700 representing 10 Kobo per share (2019: 15 Kobo per share). If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on Monday, 1 February 2021 after deducting the appropriate withholding tax.”
Stock Market
GTBank, SEPLAT, NB rally Nigerian Stocks to a hat trick of gains
Nigerian Stocks ended Thursday’s trading session on a bullish note.
The All Share Index rose today by 0.31% to 40,590.85 index points. Year to date return and market capitalization settled at 0.79%, and N21.22 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 2.133 billion units of shares, valued at N7.50 billion exchanged hands in 4,558 deals.
- CHAMPION BREW was the most traded shares by volume and value at 1.905 billion units and N4.950 billion.
- Market sentiment was positive as market breadth came with 27 advancers and 14 decliners. SEPLAT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while UNILEVER (-6.47%) was the top loser.
Top Gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N451
- ARDOVA up 9.96% to close at N14.9
- DANGSUGAR up 3.83% to close at N19
- NB up 3.57% to close at N58
- GUARANTY up 1.54% to close at N33
Top Losers
- UNILEVER down 6.47% to close at N13
- FIDSON down 4.26% to close at N4.5
- GUINNESS down 4.08% to close at N17.65
- UBN down 1.87% to close at N5.25
- FLOURMILL down 1.11% to close at N26.7
Outlook
Nigerian Bourse recorded its 3-day winning streak as some NSE30 stocks including, SEPLAT, GTBank, triggered the upward run at Thursday’s trading session.
- The Nigerian Stock market advance to close in positive territory as buying interest was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market.
Spotlight Stories
UBA, Zenith Bank keep Nigerian Stocks fired up, investors gain N36 billion
The Market breadth closed positive as BOCGAS led 22 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by ETERNA.
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a positive note. The All Share Index gained by +0.17% to close at 40,465.15 index points as against the 1.83% plunge recorded yesterday. Nigerian Stock Exchange market value stands at N21.15 trillion.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +0.48%. Investors gained N36.08 billion
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover ended bearish at Wednesday’s trading session as volume dipped by 46.41% as against +119.73% uptick recorded on Tuesday. JAPAULOIL, ACCESS, and MANSARD were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed positive as BOCGAS led 22 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top Gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.52% to be close at N11.5
- FLOURMILL up 3.45% to be close at N27
- VITAFOAM up 2.86% to be close at N8.75
- UBA up 2.38% to be close at N8.6
ZENITHBANK up 2.03% to be close at N25.1
Top Losers
- ETERNA down 8.17% to be close at N5.28
- HONYFLOUR down 6.25% to be close at N1.2
- NEIMETH down 5.09% to be close at N2.05
- PZ down 2.83% to be close at N5.15
- AFRIPRUD down 1.48% to be close at N6.65
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded impressive gains at the fourth trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure on medium capitalized stocks.
- Nigerian’s crude, at the time of writing, sold at $54/barrel, its highest price level since Feb 2020.
- However, Nairametrics, envisages cautious buying, as stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could trigger lower Foreign Portfolio participation.