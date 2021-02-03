Business
Breaking: Court asks EFCC to arrest ExxonMobil Nigeria MD over alleged fraud
EFCC to arrest Richard Laing, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria.
A Federal High Court, Abuja has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the go-ahead to arrest Richard Laing, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria.
This was disclosed by EFCC via its Twitter handle on Wednesday. The anti-graft agency stated that Justice Okon Abang granted its application for a Bench Warrant to arrest Laing.
It stated, “The Commission is investigating alleged procurement fraud in the Major Integrity Pipelines Project involving Mobile Producing Nigeria as the contracting company, Suffolk Petroleum Services Limited as the main contractor, Saipem Contracting Nigeria, Global Offshore Limited and Van Ord as sub-contractor to SPSL.
“At issue, is the fraudulent creation of Change Orders worth over $213million USD.”
Court Gives EFCC Nod to Arrest Mobil Nigeria MD
A Federal High Court, Abuja has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the nod to arrest Mr. Richard Laing, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/CUZsj8pQrm
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 3, 2021
What you should know: The anti-graft agency approached the Court for a Warrant after three invitations to Mr. Liang were rebuffed.
Business
Covid-19: FG must rethink financing of the healthcare sector – Fayemi
Fayemi has advised that government must focus on healthcare to ensure a better economic rebuild, post-Covid-19.
Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum has disclosed that for Nigeria to rebuild post-Covid, the country must move to a more impactful sustainable health care plan.
The Governor disclosed this on Tuesday after his lecture titled, “The role of Nigeria’s state governments in recovery: responses to COVID-19 linked challenges’’ at the Chatham House Event, London, United Kingdom. He added that the NGF is working with the FG to ensure Nigerians have access to the vaccines.
Fayemi stated that the FG must focus on healthcare to ensure a better economic rebuild.
“We must ask ourselves and rethink on existing assumptions and facts around financing and delivery of health care in a manner that guarantees we build back better.
“This requires adequate funding of the health sector. We have begun to advocate for increased investment in health security and public health emergencies by State Governments,” he said.
He disclosed that his Ekiti State increased the capital budget for health by 250% due to the pandemic, and proposed that states establish their own Centres for Disease Control.
“In Ekiti State, for example, our capital budget for health in 2021 increased by 250% above 2020 figures.
“Our new four-year strategy for the health sector has public health security as a major priority.
“At the NGF, we are recommending that states begin to think about establishing their own Centres for Disease Control,” he said.
He also said that Nigeria now has a National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) which includes a multi-sectorial approach to prepare for and respond to disease outbreaks.
The Governor revealed that Covid-19 is the biggest lesson for Nigeria as it affected every area of the economy, adding that all sectors have a duty to contribute to public health.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps our biggest lesson around this, as the pandemic has affected all spheres of the economy.
“Every sector must now contribute to ensuring health security and this is not limited to the provision of funds alone.
“Many of the determinants of health are outside the health sector, and so we must have multi-sectoral leadership and response to public health emergencies,” Fayemi said.
On the Central Bank
The Governor praised the Central Bank of Nigeria for its intervention policies to the states and for its role in ensuring states grow back to pre-pandemic levels.
“Intervention funds have been made available with interest rates below inflation, with the hope that we can stimulate the growth of small and medium scale businesses.
“Similarly, institutions such as the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture have also given moratoriums on existing loans to ease the burden of payment,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Nigerian government expects about 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expects to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- This was disclosed by the head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.
- President Muhammadu Buhari also signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.
- Six States, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers, have contributed 70% of confirmed cases, with Lagos, the commercial nerve of the country, contributing about 40% of the total burden. Data indicates that men appear to be disproportionately affected, accounting for 69% of the confirmed cases. Most cases occur in people aged 31-40 years.
- Fayemi also stated that Nigeria expects about 80 million doses of vaccines to be made available in 2021 to cover 40% of the population, while another 60 million doses are to be delivered ahead of 2022.
Business
Finance Act 2020: Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee to correct errors in bill
The President’s aide on Finance and Fiscal Matters has said that errors found in the 2020 Finance Act will be corrected.
The Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee announced that it will correct any errors that come up from the implementation of the Finance Act 2020 if fiscal enactment is needed to adjust the 2021 Appropriation Act.
This was disclosed by Mr. Bode Oyetunde, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Matters and Secretary of the committee, at the Finance Act 2020 virtual stakeholder consultation meeting on Tuesday.
The Federal Government, in the Finance Act 2020, introduced a 50% reduction in the minimum tax rate.
Oyetunde said that the FG had already reduced the minimum tax rate from 0.50% to 0.25% applicable for the Years of Assessment (YOA) from January to December 2020 to cushion the effects of the pandemic on businesses.
READ: FG’s abandoned properties valued at N230 billion – Nigerian Institute of Builders
“There may be some fiscal enactment before the middle of the year to adjust the 2021 Appropriation Act and if so, the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee will take the opportunity to correct any perceived errors in the Finance Act 2020.
“We use criminal law to back tax provisions and the constitution does not allow us to penalise people for crimes committed that are not crimes at the time they were performed,” he said.
Mr. Sanya Gbonjubola, Director, Tax Policy and Advisory Department, FIRS, added that there would be no tax refunds citing that the proponent of the clause was to give relief for two years to taxpayers “in view of what everyone is facing.”
READ: De facto Government: CBN explains why it will keep funding the economy
“In couching the law, there was some error. What has happened is that the language of the law has effectively reduced the two years to one year.
“It happens that tax laws are never made in retrospect and any provision you make in retrospect, whether against or for the taxpayer, is ab initio.
“So what has happened is the intended two years has shut down to one year,” he added.
READ: Finance Bill: SMEs, others in the agricultural sector may be granted pioneer status for 6 years
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that the Federal Government approved the 2020 Finance Bill to support the 2021 budget as it said that there were no plans to increase the tax burden on Nigerians.
- The Finance Act 2020 also provides that the federal government can borrow from the unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances under the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.
Business
AfCFTA: Promoting non-oil revenue will maximize agreement for Nigeria – NESG
NESG says promoting non-oil exports will become imperative if Nigeria is to benefit maximally from AfCFTA.
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has stated that the Federal Government needs to prioritize the promotion of non-oil revenue to maximize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
The NESG also added that the Nigerian economy would rebound by 7.5% by 2025.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the group, Mr. Asue Igohdalo, during the virtual launch of the NESG report titled “NESG Macro-Economic outlook 2021,” on Wednesday.
The NESG boss warned that Nigeria cannot approach the agreement casually as doing so will lead to job losses and called for a focus on the non-oil economy.
READ: AfCFTA committee says infrastructure deficit will not inhibit Nigeria’s participation
“Nigeria is at a crossroads and cannot afford the business-as-usual approach which will only lead to further job losses, pull millions of citizens into poverty and worsen an already fragile economy,” he said.
“Promoting non-oil exports will become an imperative if Nigeria is to benefit maximally from AfCFTA.
“Unlike developed countries where economic performance was adversely affected by lockdowns rather than commodity prices, the recovery of the Nigerian economy will hinge not only on easing lockdowns but also on the performance and the health of the global oil market” he added.
READ: FG outlines steps to be taken by businesses to export to AfCFTA countries
Igohdalo added that Nigeria’s economy needs a high, robust, and sustained growth that will deliver a significant reduction in unemployment and poverty.
The NESG said it expects Nigeria’s economy to bounce back by 7.5% by 2025 and expects the Nigerian economy to exit recession with a growth rate of 2.9 %.
“We anticipate that the economy will become strong and resilient in 2025 by posting a 7.5 % growth.
READ: CBN urges banks to ‘support’ media, aviation industries to avert growing job losses
“Premised on the assumptions of the rapid increase in the oil price (above 50 dollars per annum) and domestic crude oil production, as well as rapid increase in government capital expenditure, we expect the Nigerian economy to exit recession with a growth rate of 2.9%.
The NESG Chairman said that Nigeria must prioritize investment for a post Covid recovery which is an important component of aggregate demand and will play a crucial role.
“Nonetheless, the size of the sectors receiving these investments matter.
“We, therefore, propose a theory of change that highlights four key priority areas that are important in attracting significant investments and, in turn, improving Nigeria’s socio-economic outcomes over the short term to medium term.
“These priority areas are macroeconomic stability, policy and regulatory consistency, sector reforms, and human capital development,” he said.
READ: AfCFTA: Members to complete free trade tariff by July
What you should know
- The FG has announced plans to place some of Nigeria’s non-oil economic assets at the forefront of the AfCFTA. Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) is well-positioned to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), through the implementations of several measures to ensure smooth export operations of Nigerian Commodities including the establishment of a network of 20 warehouses across major production areas in the six geo-political zones of the country for efficient receipt and storage of agro-commodities to be traded on the exchange.