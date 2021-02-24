Electronic truck call-up: Deadline for commencement is February 27 – NPA

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman has disclosed that the deadline for operators to register in the electronic call-up system is February 27, 2021.

The MD disclosed this in a meeting with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, stating that the scheme would improve its relationship with the Lagos State Government.

“The deadline for the commencement of the electronic call-up system is Feb. 27, 2021 and we are here to strengthen collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

“On implementation and compliance as we commence the process. The new system will be done in collaboration with the State,” Usman said.

She disclosed that all stakeholders have been briefed so far about the recent development and that “Any truck found in Apapa corridor without call-up clearance will be impounded and Lagos Government will provide the platform with which any fine payment will be collected.”

