The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has projected a revenue target of N1.28 trillion for 2025, with ship dues expected to contribute N544.06 billion, the highest among its key income streams.

Managing Director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during the agency’s 2025 budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He noted that the new target marks a 40% increase from the N894.86 billion the authority generated in 2024.

The projected 2025 revenue is broken down as follows: N544.06 billion from ship dues, N413.06 billion from cargo dues, N249.69 billion from concession fees, and N73.07 billion from administrative charges.

Dantsoho said the 2025 budget reflects NPA’s drive for a more efficient, globally competitive port system.

He also noted that the agency exceeded its 2024 revenue target of N865.39 billion by generating N894.86 billion, despite liquidity challenges.

The NAN report further noted that the Chairman of the House Committee on Ports and Harbours, Rep. Nnolim Nnaji, stressed the need for the Nigerian Ports Authority to go beyond revenue projections by delivering tangible improvements in port infrastructure and operational efficiency.

He said the ports serve as a crucial engine of economic activity, adding that their performance directly influences national trade, job creation, and industrial growth.

Nnaji described the NPA as more than just a revenue-generating agency, calling it a strategic asset whose impact spans several sectors.

According to him, enhancing port output would not only improve Nigeria’s import and export capacity but also create opportunities across logistics, manufacturing, and the wider supply chain.

He urged the authority to outline clear strategies in its 2025 budget that would expand employment, increase throughput, and support the government’s broader economic objectives.

Despite the operational challenges the agency faces, Nnaji said rising national expectations demand a more aggressive and innovative approach from the NPA moving forward.