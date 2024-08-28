Nigeria has emerged as the top contributor to the Port of Antwerp’s West African freight, with over 6 million tonnes of cargo handled annually.

This substantial volume highlights the strong trade ties between Nigeria and this crucial European maritime hub, solidifying Nigeria’s role as a key player in regional commerce.

This information was revealed during a meeting on Tuesday at the Nigerian Ports Authority’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, between the Managing Director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, and Pieter Leenknegt, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium.

The details were later shared in a statement posted on the NPA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the Port of Antwerp is recognized as Europe’s maritime hub in Africa, thanks to its strong supply chain connections and integrated maritime and logistics activities. Leading North-West Europe in direct services to West Africa, the port handles nearly 17 million tonnes of freight annually, accounting for 31% of the market, with Nigeria contributing over 6 million tonnes—the largest share—highlighting its key role in regional trade.

“The port of Antwerp is known in Africa as the maritime center of Europe, owing to the numerous supply chain connections. The synergy between maritime, logistics, and industrial activities creates a unique platform.

“Out of all the ports in North-West Europe, the Belgian Port of Antwerp has the highest direct services to West Africa.

More insight

The statement provided further insight into the meeting’s discussions, highlighting that the focus was on leveraging the expertise of the Antwerp Port Community to significantly advance the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) efforts to operationalize the Port Community System (PCS).

This initiative is designed to enhance port operational efficiency and accelerate the implementation of the PCS in anticipation of the forthcoming National Single Window Project under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. The strategic collaboration reflects the NPA’s dedication to establishing itself as a regional leader in port operations.

The statement further highlighted that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, expressed his unwavering support for enhancing the NPA’s capabilities. This commitment is expected to play a crucial role in expanding Nigeria’s share of trade across West and Central Africa, solidifying the nation’s position as a key player in the regional maritime industry.