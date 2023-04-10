Key highlights:

The NPA estimates that rehabilitating existing ports ranges from $560 to $800 million.

They warned that in the next few years if nothing is done at Tin Can, there would be problems.

NPA has increased revenue from N250 to N300 billion, and its contribution to the CRF has increased to N91 billion.

The Port of Tin Can is collapsing, and if nothing is done in the coming years, there will be many problems related towards doing business there.

This was disclosed in an interview by Mohamed Bello- Koko, MD of Nigerian Ports Authority, in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday.

The NPA Chief also urged that Escravos, Calabar and Onne Ports are in need of significant rehabilitation alongside Tin Can to the tune of $800 million.

Tin Can

Bello- Koko stated that the Tin Can Port is facing imminent collapse and needs rehabilitation, citing that other parts of Apapa ports also need to be rehabilitated, he said:

“The port of Tin Can is collapsing, it is not an imminent collapse, but in the next few years, if nothing is done there will be problems.

“We have been managing it and doing palliative and other jobs but it is time we rehabilitate it, we also need to rehabilitate some parts of Apapa

Other ports

He added that the Tin Can rehabilitation needs to also be done alongside ports in the Niger Delta region from Escravos to Calabar, adding total costs could rise to $ 800 million, he said:

“We need to reconstruct the ” breakwaters” in Escarvos, it has collapsed for over ten years, and there is a collapse jetty in Calabar, Warri, Rivers and Onne

“There is no port that does not need reconstruction of some of its facilities, our estimates are between $560 to $800 million

“The gap is because if we decide to leave Apapa till much later, we do not need up to $800 million, but if you need to reconstruct Tin Can, we need that amount

He added that the NPA had increased revenue to N250 to N300 billion, citing that contribution to the CRF has increased to N91 billion, he said:

“We believe this year we should do far better than that.”

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported last week that the daily operations at the Calabar Port are at their highest level in ten years according to the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), citing that they have never experienced where over five vessels will be berthing and discharging back-to-back at the Calabar Port.

This was disclosed in an interview by Mr Festus Olumati, Port Manager, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Calabar Port, praising the rising volume of port operations carried out at the Calabar port, adding that increased volume will also lead to economic growth and prosperity for the area.