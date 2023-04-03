Key highlights:

NPA said it has never been this good in ten years, where over five vessels will be berthing and discharging back-to-back at the Calabar Port.

NPA noted that Port management was utilising the concessional rate strategy to woo vessels to the Calabar Port.

Materials imported through Calabar Port include wheat, cars, trucks and project pipes.

The daily operations at the Calabar Port are at their highest level in ten years according to the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), citing that they have never experienced where over five vessels will be berthing and discharging back-to-back at the Calabar Port.

This was disclosed in an interview by Mr Festus Olumati, Port Manager, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Calabar Port, praising the rising volume of port operations carried out at the Calabar port.

The NPA Chief also noted that the increasing volume will also lead to economic growth and prosperity for the area.

Increased Operations

The report stated that Mr Festus Olumati, Port Manager, was engaged in oversight duty on Sunday, at the Calabar ports noting that over four vessels were discharging their various cargos and petroleum product, the report said:

“One of the vessels, “MV Desert Unity”, berthed at the Port with 16,000 metric tons of wheat, while “MV Medi Bangkok” berthed with 18,251 metric tons of general cargo including cars, trucks and project pipes.

“The other two vessels berthed at the Port with premium motor spirit, while others were still at the Calabar Fairway Bouy and ready to berth for discharge.

Activities

The Port Manager added that even on weekends, tremendous activities are going on in the port, citing that the Calabar Port is very viable and working at optimal capacity, adding:

“In line with the mandate given to us by our able Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, that the Eastern Port must work, I had to swing into action to make it a reality.

“Also, in line with the mandate of the MD, I went out of the box to hunt for cargo to come into Calabar. The high traffic we see here today at the port is a result of the mandate given to us by our MD.

“For the past 10 years, we have never had it like this where over five vessels will be berthing and discharging back-to-back at the Calabar Port.

He also praised the MD of NPA for giving all the requirements to work and achieve results, adding that submissions to him for the Eastern Port to work have been approved, he noted that Port management was utilising the concessional rate strategy to woo vessels to the Calabar Port.

He also revealed that Calabar Port was viable, visible and very reliable to use, adding that the Port has modern equipment to discharge cargo with marine police deployed to the Port to ensure maximum security for the Port.

“For these vessels to come here, we had to ask for a concessional rate from the MD of NPA for those who bring in cargo and he approved.

“As you can see, our workers are effective and efficient and everything is done perfectly. The commitment of the staff of NPA and the Eco Marine Terminal workers is quite commendable.”

Backstory

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) invited investors for the Submission of Response To the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the Concession of the Calabar and Kano Free Trade Zones

The Concessions are expected to last a minimum of 25 years, coming after the success of the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which now hosts the Dangote Group’s Refinery and Petrochemical Park and the Lekki Deep Sea Port which is scheduled for completion this year.

The BPE stated that the FG through the National Council on Privatisation and the BPE alongside the Ministry of Trade and Investment and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority are inviting prospective investors to express interest by submitting responses to Request for Qualification to invest and operate and also manage the Calabar Free Trade Zone and the Kano Free Trade Zone as concessionaires.

“The objectives of the concession are to re-develop and rehabilitate the two zones significantly and increase their efficiencies by operating and managing them through professional and efficient management practices as the world calls trade zones for a minimum of 25 years.”