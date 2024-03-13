On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu appointed Dr. Dayo Mobereola as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), with an initial term of four years, subject to renewal.

This decision came following the conclusion of Mr. Bashir Jamoh’s tenure as the head of the agency, according to a statement on the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s X account.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Dayo Mobereola to serve as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a renewable term of four years.

“The appointment follows the exit of Mr Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure recently expired,” the statement read in part.

The statement also highlighted President Tinubu’s expectations for Dr. Mobereola to leverage his extensive experience in his new position to fulfil NIMASA’s objectives.

These include upholding world-class standards in maritime safety administration, recognizing maritime labour, preventing and controlling maritime pollution, conducting search and rescue operations, enforcing cabotage, fostering shipping development, and managing ship registration.

What you need to know about Dayo Mobereola

Dr Dayo Mobereola holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom.

He is distinguished as a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport, both in England and in Nigeria.

Mobereola’s career encompasses significant leadership roles: he was the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015, and subsequently the Commissioner of Transportation for Lagos State from 2015 to 2016.

In the private sector, Dr. Mobereola has held prominent positions, including Deputy Managing Director and Project Development Director at AFM Consulting Plc, London, and Senior Economist at British Petroleum Shipping Limited, London, showcasing his extensive expertise and leadership in transport and economics.