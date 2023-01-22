The Federal Government has approved a salary increase for the staff members of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The minister of transportation Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed this over the weekend at the long service award organised by the management of the NPA according to a report by Punch.

Sambo also congratulated the awardees and the entire staff of NPA for their commitment.

Towards better welfare: Sambo commended the management of the agency for their commitment to staff welfare including Mohammad Bello-Koko, the Managing- Director, of NPA for his role in generating and remitting revenue.

According to him, the MD solicited his backing and support to fast-track the processes and procedures for the implementation of the salary increase which he immediately acceded to.

He noted that the ministry under his watch will continue to provide everything possible for the welfare of the staff of the ministry.

The objective of NPA: Bello-Koko pointed out that equipping the human capital resource to be the best has been one of the overriding objectives of the management. He also noted that the agency would make a good move for the noble cause. He said:

“Our drive towards ensuring 100 per cent occupational health and safety for our staff has resulted in the ISO certification of Calabar and Onne ports, and we are not relenting on it.”

He, therefore, appreciated the Federal Government for its support towards the ensuring increment of staff salaries as well as everyone who supported the cause.