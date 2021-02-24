Aviation Minister orders airline operators to ensure rights of persons with disabilities

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has ordered all airline operators in Nigeria to ensure that persons with disabilities are accorded all rights and support at the nation’s airports in accordance with the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act.

The Minister disclosed this in a meeting with the Executive Director, Centre for Citizen with Disabilities, David Ayaele on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister revealed that the FG would provide airports equipment and facilities that will help the movement of persons with disability at the airports, adding that “no form of discrimination and mistreatment of persons with disabilities at the nation’s airports would be tolerated henceforth.”

“All airline operators in Nigeria to ensure that persons with disabilities are accorded all rights and support in the course of their travels,” Sirika directed.

He also ensured the Centre for Citizen with Disabilities that the mandatory 5% employment quota enshrined in the Disability Act has been surpassed, as the Ministry and its agencies do not have any record of discrimination against people with disabilities.

The Executive Director Centre for Citizen with Disabilities, Mr. David Obinna Ayaele urged the Hon. Minister to speedily investigate the increasing human rights violations against citizen with disabilities by airlines operators in Nigeria.

He also appealed to the Minister to ensure that in accordance with the Act, all airlines operating in Nigeria ensure the accessibility of their aircraft to persons with disabilities by making available presentable and functional wheelchairs for the conveyance of such persons.

What you should know: Recall Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has directed the National Broadcasting Commission to implement the Broadcasting Code provision that mandates television stations to deploy sign language interpreters on their major news bulletin, for the benefit of persons living with disability.