Business
Apapa gridlock: Lagos to impound trucks parked on highway
Lagos has threatened to impound trucks parked on highways.
Lagos State Government has decided to impound trucks packed on highways to proffer solution to the menace of trucks causing gridlocks in Apapa.
This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).
The duo agreed that from next Saturday, the movement of trucks in and out of the Lagos seaports will be organised through a transparent electronic call-up system that will be based on a first-come-first-serve basis.
He said, “With the new system, no container-laden truck is expected to go on Apapa corridor without clearance from the call-up platform. Any truck that flouts the electronic roster and park along Apapa corridor will be impounded by the Taskforce already set up by the Lagos State Government.”
Sanwo-Olu expressed optimism on the transparent electronic call-up system, saying the move was the beginning of the end of Apapa gridlock.
According to him, the call-up platform would be complemented with virtual dashboards that will be placed in strategic locations around the seaports, where all stakeholders will monitor the scheduling of container movement.
The Governor praised NPA for the innovative approach towards tackling the truck menace around ports, pledging that the State Government would sustain the effort with strict enforcement of traffic regulations along the Apapa corridor.
He said: “This is the beginning of a better journey time for our citizens within the Apapa seaports and environ. This electronic system has limited interface with security operatives and unions, which usually cause the gridlock problem. It will be a simple case of possessing electronic clearance. If you don’t have it, you don’t have any reason to be around the seaports.
“In enforcing the new regulations, we are deploying more than enough towing vehicles to impound erring trucks. The huge amount to be paid as fine for flouting the call-up system will be a deterrent for drivers not to repeat it. The stakeholders need to understand we are serious about ridding Apapa of the menace that has brought pains to our citizens living and doing businesses along the corridor.”
Sanwo-Olu said the State Government would be deploying 500 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to work collaboratively with NPA and enforce the new call-up regulation, directing the State’s agency not to spare any effort in achieving free flow of traffic in Apapa.
The Governor said the State was working out a collaboration between the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and NPA to ascertain the roadworthiness of trucks before leaving their stations to the seaports. This, he said, is to check truck accidents on the highways.
Sanwo-Olu said there would be regular review of the call-up system for the sustenance of the progress and optimised performance.
He said: “We can bring back a better living experience for Apapa residents through the new system and have better traffic movement on routes in the area. Lagos Government is fully committed to ensuring all points we have agreed on will be implemented and get all relevant support.”
Ms. Bala Usman said the visit to the State House was to brief the Governor on the status of the electronic call-up platform before it would be fully launched. She said the development underscored NPA’s commitment towards ending the menace of trucks around the seaports.
She said part of the advantages of the new system was the creation of eight approved parks where all trucks must first be stationed before being electronically called into the seaports.
The NPA boss said the electronic system had addressed the excuses usually given by truck drivers for parking their vehicles on the highways, stressing that any truck found around the ports without electronic clearance would be impounded.
She said: “The deadline for the commencement of the electronic call-up system is February 27, 2021 and we are here to strengthen collaboration with the Lagos State Government on implementation and compliance as we commence the process. The new system will be done in collaboration with the State. We have worked seamlessly to ensure Apapa is rid of the menace of trucks.
“All truck owners and stakeholders have been briefed about the new development over the past months. Any truck found in Apapa corridor without call-up clearance will be impounded and Lagos Government will provide the platform with which any fine payment will be collected.”
Ms Bala Usman said the era of individuals depositing empty containers in the seaports was over. She said empty containers must now be deposited with the shipping companies, which are expected to keep the containers in their holding bays at no cost to individuals who own the shipment.
Business
Lagos to acquire 24% stake in TBS, Lagos International Trade Fair
Lagos plans to acquire 24% stake in TBS, and Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.
Lagos State Government plans to acquire 24% stake in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.
This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a virtual Investors’ Forum on Tuesday.
How it works?
Lagos is expected to take 24% of the total investment in exchange for the corresponding amount of shares.
Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, explained that the concession will be for a period of 30 years, as it is renewable by the Federal Government for another 30-year period.
What you should know
- A few weeks back, the Federal Government had revealed plans to concession the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, and the Calabar and Kano Special Economic Zones.
- According to the Head of Public Communications, BPE, Amina Othman, the bureau would hold an International Investors’ webinar on the four concession opportunities.
- A concession is a form of Public-Private Partnership, where a government-owned asset is being operated and maintained by a private investor for a period of time on terms contained in a concession agreement.
Business
Update: FG launches National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy
FG launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) at the State House, Abuja.
The Federal Government has launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) at the State House, Abuja.
This was disclosed via it’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “President @MBuhari presided over Presidential Launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) at the State House, Abuja.
President @MBuhari presided over Presidential Launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToda pic.twitter.com/5fTA6O1rp7
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) February 23, 2021
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari called for an overhaul of the national strategy on cybersecurity, urging more emphasis on exploring the internet for economic growth opportunities, enhancement of knowledge, and mitigation of crime.
The President noted that the Federal Government had taken some major policy decisions to increase penetration of the internet in the daily lives of citizens, particularly for the utilitarian purpose, with launch of National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 in March 2020; National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020 – 2030; National Identity Program, Treasury Single Account and Bank Verification Number schemes.
