Hospitality & Travel
FAAN temporarily shuts runway in Lagos over Boeing 737 tyre burst
The FAAN has temporarily closed Runway 28/R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has temporarily closed Runway 28/R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.
This was disclosed by FAAN via a statement signed by Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, and shared on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
They tweeted, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby announces a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.”
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby announces a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.https://t.co/E9H8Htvdzv
— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) February 16, 2021
Why it matters
The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on that runway.
All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.
Hospitality & Travel
Dubai airport reports 70% dip in passenger traffic in 2020
The number of travellers that passed through Dubai airport fell from about 86 million in 2019 to 25.9 million in 2020.
The Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, reported a dip by 70% of the passenger traffic due to last year’s global closures and travel restrictions induced by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the CGTN news report, “The number of travellers that passed through the major transit hub fell from more than 86 million in 2019 to 25.9 million in 2020,”
According to Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports:
- “In the past year, we have witnessed the most difficult circumstances the travel industry has ever faced.
- “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt not only in our sector, but across the entire world.”
According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66% last year owing to travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
What you should know
- Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic, the seventh-busiest cargo airport in the world, the busiest airport for Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 movements, and the airport with the highest average number of passengers per flight.
- The proximate reason for the drop as well was that the Emirate of Dubai, one of the seven that make up the United Arab Emirates, temporarily closed its airport and suspended flights in early 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- India accounted for the largest number of passengers at the Dubai airport last year, with 4.3 million Indians travelling through the hub.
- The UK came in second, with 1.89 million people entering the airport, narrowly ahead of Pakistan’s 1.86 million.
- According to the CGTN news report, “’Dubai International Airport had seen its first dip in traffic in 20 years in 2019, when the number of travellers fell by 3.1 percent, but the hub remained the world’s busiest for international passengers”.
Exclusives
Cargo handlers record higher revenues despite airline crunch
For companies like NAHCO and SAHCO, cargo business got a major boost from higher importation of goods.
The year 2020 was one which different sectors of the Nigerian economy will not forget in a hurry. While some believe it was filled with losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others witnessed a boom in certain segments of their operations, especially the aviation handling companies.
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) are the only aviation handling firms listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and a look into their books revealed that the year was not as bad as was initially projected. Though, the revenue they made from flight passengers related services dropped due to the lockdown, revenue made from cargo handling rose significantly.
READ: NAHCO reacts to $8.06 million intercepted by Customs at Lagos Airport
NAHCO, Nigeria’s oldest handling company recorded revenue growth in import cargo handling from N3.60 billion in 2019 to N3.65 billion at the end of 2020. Revenue from its export cargo business rose from N348.6 million to N397.4 million in 2020.
Cargo Handling includes invoices raised for; cargo documentation services for airlines, import, and export.
SAHCO on the other hand reported its import revenue rose from N4.436 billion in 2019 to N4.865 billion, it also grew its cargo handling export revenue from N318.38 million recorded in 2019 to N447.90 million in 2020.
Cargo handling in SAHCO Plc also includes income from Cargo documentation services rendered to airlines, which include import and export cargo facilitation through Nigeria’s biggest network of customers, bonded warehouses in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt. SAHCO’s profit grew from N446.53 billion to N639.10 billion in 2020.
READ: Aviation contribution to GDP drops by 38.86% in Q3 2020 – NBS
What led to the growth?
While commercial airlines recorded losses from their passenger businesses, Cargo Handling companies were able to avoid a similar fate. That aspect of their revenues remained intact as airlines continued lifting goods, especially essential items such as medical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
According to IATA, “Airlines transport over 52 million metric tons of goods a year, representing more than 35% of global trade by value but less than 1% of world trade by volume. That is equivalent to $6.8 trillion worth of goods annually, or $18.6 billion worth of goods every day.”
For companies like NAHCO and SAHCO, the economic lockdown may have impacted negatively on their revenues from passenger handling business but their cargo business got a major boost from higher importation of goods.
READ: Aviation: Nigerian ground handling firms count revenue losses due to pandemic-induced plunge
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also reveal Nigeria imported items worth N627 billion through the MMA Cargo alone in the first three quarters of 2020. Total exports from the MMA cargo terminal was
This contributed significantly to the increase in revenue recorded by the cargo handling companies during the year.
On the stock market
NAHCO has a market capitalization of N3.5 billion and is trading at just 51.6% of its book value. However, its price-earnings multiple of 21x suggests it is not making enough profit relative to its balance sheet. NAHCO for example has a net asset of N6.8 billion and carries no external debt.
SAHCO on the other hand has a market capitalization of N4.1 billion and trading at a price to book ratio of just 21%. It also has a price to earnings ratio of 6.47x. SAHCO has a total shareholders fund of N19.6 billion mostly made up of property plant and equipment. However, it has a net cash balance (after debt) of N1.8 billion.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]