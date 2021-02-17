Nigeria’s automobile testing centres in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria to be completed in 2021

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has announced that Nigeria’s automobile testing centres in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria should be up and running this year.

The DG, who revealed that the Federal Government is going all-out in its industrial revolution plans, made this disclosure while speaking at a news interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

Aliyu, in his statement, noted that the testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria, which are currently at the concluding stage, will not only provide technical support services to key players in the automotive sub-sector, but also ensure global standard compliance in the automotive industry.

He stressed that the facility would help in vetting spare parts or components brought to, or made in Nigeria, adding that it would help to ensure the minimum global standard, otherwise it will be deemed illegal and would not be sold in the Nigerian market.

What they are saying

The NADDC boss, who spoke extensively during the news interview with NAN, made the following disclosures while speaking about the status of automotive testing facilities:

“We have finished the construction of automotive testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria and should be up and running this year.

“Any spare part or component that is brought or made in Nigeria must meet minimum global standard otherwise it will be deemed illegal and we won’t allow it to be sold in the Nigeria market.

“All these are steps the Federal Government is taking to ensure that the necessary environment is created in Nigeria for investors.”

What you should know