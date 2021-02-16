Manufacturing
FG to establish Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna States
The DG of NADDC has stated that FG plans to set up Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra in three states.
The Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has revealed that the Federal Government in a bid to foster the domestic production of vehicles is set to establish Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna State.
The DG of NADDC made this known while speaking during a news interview today in Abuja.
According to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the automotive industrial parks will be sited in the home state of Nigeria’s first indigenous motor manufacturing firm (Innoson Motors) in Nnewi, Anambra, while the other two would be sited in Ede, Osun State and Kaduna.
What they are saying
Mr Jelani Aliyu who commented on the economic benefits Nigeria will tap from the parks said:
“We are building three automotive industrial parks that will be comprehensive facilities where the necessary infrastructure will be provided and investors can easily come in and play.
“As the Federal Government is promoting local production of vehicles, key to that is creating the necessary environment, and we have done that with the automotive policy.
“We are working on making it easier and more advantageous to produce vehicles locally because we believe the difference must be created between vehicles built elsewhere and those built in Nigeria.
“When you built a vehicle in Nigeria, you are giving our youths jobs, empowering Nigerians and creating better life.
“But when you bring in a fully built vehicle, you are taking resources outside Nigeria and that is not adding much value to us our economy.”
Why this matters
- The Automotive Industrial Parks will be comprehensive facilities where necessary infrastructure for vehicle assembly and manufacturing will be provided, this will provide investors with an enabling environment to operate in.
- It is important to note that this programme was part of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) five-point comprehensive programme aimed at promoting local production of vehicles. Hence, the coming on stream of the industrial parks will make it more advantageous to produce vehicles locally.
- This move is expected to – create value across the manufacturing value chain; quicken the activities of the steel industry which has been inanimate for a while; also add both vigour and diversity to Nigeria’s industrial and manufacturing sector.
- We should know that park will help to open up employment opportunities for the youths directly and indirectly, with a key focus to addressing the nation’s socioeconomic issues which swim down to poverty.
High inflation rate threatens manufacturing sector’s recovery and growth – MAN
MAN has highlighted high inflation rate and scarce forex as factors that impede the growth of the manufacturing sector.
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the rising inflation rate for January alongside perennially high-interest rates and scarce/high rate of forex has compounded the downturn of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.
This was revealed by Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, MAN, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Lagos.
“The manufacturing sector has been struggling, particularly in the past four quarters, from the combined effect of COVID-19, deteriorating infrastructure, high regulatory compliance cost and tax obligations.
“So, rising and high inflation, perennially high-interest rates and scarce/high rate of forex has compounded the downturn in the sector in terms of the envisaged recovery.
“The concerted efforts of government to recover the economy will have to address the aforementioned challenges,” he said.
Ajayi-Kadir urged the FG to partner with MAN and other associations to accelerate the success in the resource-based industrialisation initiative of the Association.
“Government should assist manufacturing productivity with credit at competitive price.
“This could be in the form of concessions and enhancing existing special credit windows or creating additional ones for this important sector of Nigerian economy,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 16.47% (year-on-year) in January 2021. This is 0.71% points higher than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75%).
Senate asks States to establish cottage industries across LGAs
Senate has asked States to earmark a part of their annual budget to establish cottage industries in one or two LGAs in their states.
The Senate has called on the 36 States of the Federation to earmark certain amounts in their annual budgets to establish cottage industries in one or two Local Governments Areas in their states.
This was disclosed by the red chamber via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “We urge the 36 States of the Federation to earmark certain amount in their yearly budget for the establishment of cottage industries on one or two Local Government Areas in their states.
“There is urgent need to promote the establishment and sustainable development of Cottage industries in the 774 LGAs of the country for the creation of job opportunities, reduction of poverty and rural-urban drift.
“Urge the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to develop strategic framework for the promotion of the establishment and development of cottage industries in all the 774 LGAs of the country.”
How to get it done
For proper follow-up, the legislators directed the State Committee on Special Duties to ensure aggressive oversight in the implementation of the Federal Government-funded policies and programmes in this direction.
