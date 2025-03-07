The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has launched its Electric Vehicle Bus Competition, engaging Nigerian universities in vehicle development to enhance local automotive innovations.

The initiative was unveiled on Thursday at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Design Studio, introducing the Electric Vehicle Bus Competition to tertiary institutions nationwide.

NADDC Director-General Mr. Joseph Osanipin stated that the initiative aims to foster research, innovation, and the use of indigenous materials in vehicle production.

“We are challenging universities to realise that we can achieve what others are doing in China and America,” he said.

He further noted that assemblers, manufacturers, and stakeholders in the vehicle industry were present to support the initiative. According to him, Nigerians abroad excel due to available resources and support, and NADDC aims to provide a similar platform locally.

Participants

The first phase involves 12 universities from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones competing to design and produce eight-seater Campus Shuttle Buses.

Participating institutions include Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun; and the University of Port Harcourt. Others include the University of Benin, Edo; University of Ilorin; and University of Abuja.

Vehicle manufacturing and assembly companies nationwide are involved in the competition as jury members.

Osanipin highlighted that after the design phase, teams would be consolidated to collaborate with private sector partners, assemblers, and manufacturers to build the vehicles.

He also revealed plans to extend the competition to polytechnics and technical colleges in future phases.

“Beyond engineers, technologists, technicians, craftsmen, and fabricators, other professionals will contribute to the vehicle manufacturing process,” he added.

Project benefits

Mr. Abdullahi Ayinde, NADDC’s Director of Vehicle Electrification, emphasized that the competition will teach students fundamental project management skills, introduce them to global standards, and help them source affordable local components for vehicle production.

He encouraged participants to collaborate creatively to develop sustainable solutions for Nigeria’s transport sector.

The Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, UNILAG, Prof. Oluropo Adeosun, recalled that a previous committee, led by former Vice-Chancellor Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, successfully built buses within two years despite funding challenges.

“I believe this project will drive national progress and highlight the potential within academia,” Adeosun said.

Before the launch, Osanipin and his team met with UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, at the Senate building. Represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bola Oboh, she praised the initiative for involving first and second-generation universities.

She also highlighted the environmental benefits of electric vehicles, stating that UNILAG embraced the initiative to maintain its green campus status.