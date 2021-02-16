Market Views
Record sell-offs persists in medium and low capitalized Nigerian stocks
The most traded stocks by volume were GUARANTY (46.15 million units), FBNH (35.34 million units), and DANGSUGAR (26.81 million units).
Nigerian Stock market could not sustain yesterday’s positive run as the All-share index dipped by 0.19% today to close at 40,494.35 index points. Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.56% and N21.18 trillion, respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was inverse of the broad index as 21 stocks gained while 19 stocks declined in price. ARDOVA (+9.06%) led the gainers for the day, while CORNERSTONE (-10.00%) topped the losers.
Top gainers
- LEARNAFRCA up 9.28% to close at N1.06
- ARDOVA up 9.06% to close at N18.05
- MULTIVERSE up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- WEMABANK up 7.69% to close at N0.7
- GUINNESS up 7.32% to close at N22
Top losers
- CORNERST down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- UPDCREIT down 10.00% to close at N5.4
- CHIPLC down 9.52% to close at N0.38
- PRESTIGE down 8.51% to close at N0.43
- WAPIC down 8.33% to close at N0.55
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a negative note.
Buying pressure from blue-chip stocks, particularly GUINNESS, could not help the Stock bulls in maintaining their run on the account of profit-taking notice in a number of medium and low capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic return
Billionaire Watch
Newly listed online dating company produces youngest self-made female billionaire
31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire.
Bumble Inc., the fast-rising online dating app where only women make the first move, has just produced the youngest self-made female billionaire.
According to Bumble’s prospectus, the 31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, owns 21.54 million shares, equal to 11.6% of the multi-billion dollar company. In addition, she is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, and also the youngest female leader ever to take a company public in the world’s largest economy.
On Thursday, shares of the feminist dating app opened at $76, much higher than its initial IPO price of $43 per share, as investors rushed to have a stake in the newly minted growth stock.
Bumble’s market capitalization is currently at $14.9 billion.
The young female billionaire presently worth about $1.75 Billion created the company as a service by women, for women, presenting it as a place where women can be empowered and harassment was rigorously policed.
What you must know
Wolfe Herd founded the fast-rising dating app in 2014 shortly after she sued her previous employer, Tinder, for sexual misconduct.
- She allegedly accused her boyfriend and former boss, Justin Mateen, of sending derogatory texts and threats, then relieving her of her cofounder title at Tinder.
- Tinder however denied those charges, and the case was immediately settled.
- On leaving Tinder, Herd partnered with Andrey Andreev, a Russian billionaire who had track records in building dating apps, in starting Bumble.
- The Bumble app got launched about seven years ago.
As of today, Bumble operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where over 40 million users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other in a safe, secure, and empowering environment.
Bumble and Badoo are two of the highest-grossing online dating mobile applications globally, as of August 2020, according to Sensor Tower, with Bumble and Badoo ranking among the top five grossing iOS lifestyle apps in 30 and 89 countries, respectively.
The company generated $376.6 million and $40.0 million as revenue from January 29, 2020, to September 30, 2020, and from January 1, 2020, to January 28, 2020, respectively.
A leading private equity firm, the Blackstone Group Inc., bought a majority stake into the American based online dating company in 2019, in a transaction estimated to be worth $3 billion. Other investors include venture capital firms Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel and Greycroft.
Cryptocurrency
Why many Nigerians love Bitcoin
Nigeria’s relatively young population has made it a force to be reckoned with in the crypto community.
The latest crackdown by Nigeria’s top financial regulators on cryptocurrency has obviously raised outrage among many young Nigerians, taking into consideration that the citizens of Africa’s largest economy have shown their love for Bitcoin more than any nation.
Recent data retrieved from the world’s most popular search engine, Google, revealed that Africa’s largest crypto market, home to over 200 million people, emerged as the first amongst other countries by a long-distance over its interest in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.
READ: Bitcoin flying to Mars, breaks all-time high
Using local geographical metrics, Delta State has the highest level of Bitcoin interests on state level, followed by Anambra, Ekiti, Enugu, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Osun, Edo, and Imo.
Surprisingly, Nigeria’s business capital, Lagos misses out of the top 15 as regards Bitcoin level of interest on Google, giving credence to bias that areas with lower bank exposure, prone to high insecurity, and with a significant amount of Nigerian millennials, use the flagship crypto-asset to handle their payments and savings.
Furthermore, data retrieved from a multinational law firm Baker McKenzie reveal Africa’s largest economy reportedly has the world’s third-largest bitcoin holdings as a percentage of gross domestic product.
READ: Polkadot fast-rising Crypto, jumps past XRP
Nigeria’s highly young population (data retrieved from the CIA factbook show more than 90% of Nigerian citizens are within the age of 0-54), coupled with its fast-rising internet adoption and smartphone penetration, has become a force to be reckoned with in the crypto community.
In an interview with Nairametrics, experts revealed that the recent CBN directive which excludes Bitcoin from Nigeria’s financial ecosystem has led Bitcoin peer-to-peer transactions to surge in Nigeria, as it only requires two users connecting directly to each other to trade any crypto asset without the use of their local currency.
Data retrieved from Usefultulips (a Bitcoin analytic data provider) revealed that the use of Bitcoin for peer-to-peer lending in Nigeria surged by 11.6% since the CBN directive took effect about a week ago.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
Nigeria led the pack with about $7.8 million in P2P trading on LocalBitcoins and Paxful, while closest rival, Kenya, had a transactional value of just $3.1 million during the past week. South Africa came in third with a transactional value of $2.6 million.
Unsurprisingly, such data shows that a growing number of young Nigerians have started utilizing Bitcoin for payment in order to avoid the often complex route of doing foreign transfers in many Nigerian banks, and other numerous challenges faced with the traditional money transfer services, such as high costs and slow speed, amongst others.
The borderless feature of the world’s most popular crypto asset makes payment effortless and transaction fees outrageously low.
READ: List of Cryptos outperforming Bitcoin, with weekly gains of over 100%
To give context, most Nigerian banks charge 1 – 2.5%. For a $1 million offshore transfer, bank charges may go up to $10,000, but with Bitcoin, transfer of such amount would not exceed $250, even at peak periods.
It is worthy of note that some high ranking members of the Nigerian Senate also kick against the outright ban of crypto, knowing how much contribution it brings to their constituencies.
“We didn’t create Cryptocurrency and so we cannot kill it and cannot also refuse to ensure it works for us. These children are doing great business with it and they are getting a result and Nigeria cannot immune itself from this sort of business,” said Senator Biodun Olujimi.
READ: Nigeria leads the world in Bitcoin searches on Google
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 11, 2021
Crypto pundits also warn that the most recent crypto ban would lead to a growing number of informal businesses as prevalent in Nigeria’s currency black market, with billions of dollars changing hands without the government’s knowledge.
In addition, such restriction would likely make the situation worse, as it could lead to the relocation and shutdown of locally-based crypto exchanges and threaten thousands of well-paid jobs amid Nigeria’s high unemployment rate.
READ: America’s oldest bank set to accept Bitcoin
Bottom line: Bitcoin offers Africa’s leading oil producer an opportunity to cement its place as a knowledge-based economy, which would attract the investment needed to stimulate growth, as seen in the fintech space.
The apex bank’s crypto ban threatens Nigeria’s economic competitive advantage in the fast-rising crypto industry and further sends a wrong signal to foreign investors who provide the needed investments to Africa’s leading frontier.
