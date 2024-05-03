The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) has said it is working in collaboration with the Centre for Energy Research and Training (CERT), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria to deploy nuclear science and technology to strengthen electric power generation in Nigeria.

The Chairman of NAEC, Prof. Yusuf-Aminu Ahmed, disclosed this during the 20th Anniversary Symposium of Nigeria’s first Nuclear Research Reactor-1 (NNR-1) in Zaria.

Ahmed said the experience developed over the years on nuclear power at the centre makes Nigeria ripe and ready to go into the next level of power generation through the nuclear reactor.

“We have used the reactor for research and development over the years and now we are going to use the reactor for the purpose of generating electricity.

“President Bola Tinubu has already given the commission a mandate to see how it contributes to the clean energy sphere of Nigeria and the nuclear energy program of Nigeria would participate,’’ Ahmed said.

Project time unspecified

He explained that the time for the project would not be open for the public; however, Ahmed added that international partners and vendors were working closely with the commission over the project.

He also said that intergovernmental agreements were signed with some of the vendors on the nuclear power in Nigeria and very soon President Tinubu would make an announcement on the issue.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, said the 20 years of safe operation of the nuclear research reactor was an indication that Nigeria has joined the campaign for the safe application of nuclear energy.

Nuclear reactor for electricity generation

Akume, represented by his Special Assistant on Technical Issues, Prof. Bolaji Babatunde, added that since the center had safely operated the nuclear research reactor for 20 years, it could also obtain a nuclear reactor for electricity generation.

According to him, the process of having a reactor that would generate electricity is similar to operating a nuclear research reactor.

“President Tinubu has re-echoed the need for having nuclear energy as the source of electric power generation in Nigeria and Nigerians should look forward to this power.

“Electricity generated through nuclear energy is clean and safe except for human errors or natural causes such as the one that happened in Hiroshima,’’ he said.

Also speaking the Director of the center, Prof. Sunday Jonah, said the event was to celebrate 20 years of safe operation, maintenance, and utilization of the first Nuclear Research Reactor code-named NNR-1.

He, however, lamented that despite the numerous gains at the center over the years, there is a plot by NAEC to wrestle the center from the university through the proposed NAEC Bill 2022.

He explained that such a move would negate the dreams of the founding fathers that established the centre in universities because of the culture of research and development being promoted at designated universities.