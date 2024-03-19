For the first time since listing, Transcorp Power share price declined, as it recorded a marginal 0.03% loss to close at N382.90 from yesterday’s N383.00.

This is as the NGX continued its bearish run this week, with its All-Share Index declining by 0.11%, marking a 110.03-point loss to close at 104,553.31 points, from yesterday’s 104,663.34 points. There was also a drop in equities as the market capitalization declined by N62 billion to close at N59.116 trillion, from yesterday’s N59.178 trillion.

The major highlights of the day were FBN Holdings gaining 9.06%, while MTN Nigeria continued its losing streak, declining by 3.03%.

There was a 7% increase in trading volume to 307.05 million units from yesterday’s 287.445 million units. However, there was a 30% decline in traded value to N7.59 billion from yesterday’s N10.80 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 104,553.31 points

% Day Change: -0.11%

Day’s Lowest: 104,265.65 points

Day’s Highest: 104,731.35 points

% YTD: +39.83%

Market Cap: N59.12 trillion

Volume Traded: 307.05 million units

Value Traded: N7.59 billion

Top Gainers

INTENEGINS: +10.00% to close at N1.32

INTBREW: +9.89% to close at N4.89

JULI: +9.85% to close at N5.91

NEM: +9.59% to close at N8.00

FBNH: +9.06% to close at N43.95

REGALINS: +8.11% to close at N0.40

Top Losers

DAARCOMM: -9.86% to close at N0.64

CWG: -9.09% to close at N5.50

SOVRENINS: -8.51% to close at N0.43

UPDCREIT: -6.36% to close at N5.15

FIDSON: -6.25% to close at N15.00

TANTALIZER: -5.13% to close at N0.37

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, FBNH (+9.06%) led with 37.807 million units, followed by UBA (+1.57%) with 36.549 million units, ACCESSCORP (0.00%) with 28.087 million units, TRANSCORP (-3.63%) with 21.573 million units, and FIDELITYBK (-4.29%) with 19.814 million units.

As per turnover, FBNH also leads with N1.57 billion, followed by UBA with N954.38 million, MTNN (-3.03%) with N680.80 million, ACCESSCORP (+0.00%) with N649.27 million, and TRANSPOWER (-0.03%) with N445.39 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was mixed for stocks worth over one trillion, as FBNH (+9.06%) recorded a price gain, while MTNN (-3.03%), TRANSPOWER (-0.03%), GTCO (-1.71%), and ZENITHBANK (-2.31%) recorded price losses.

Other members of the category, AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, SEPLAT, and TRANSCOHOT recorded no price changes.

For tier-1 banks, trading sentiment was also mixed, as UBA (+1.57%) recorded a price change, while ACCESSCORP (0.00%) recorded no price change.