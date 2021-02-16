Columnists
Traders’ Voice…Bulls or Bears? – You Decide
The keyword for an approach to the equities market is caution.
It is still the month of love. We hope you had a fantastic Valentine’s Day, besides the crazy traffic that usually comes with it. While most of us know Valentine’s day to be a day of showing love to your significant other or family members, we at Comercio Partners would like to encourage you to take it a step further and show love to everyone around you.
After all, with everything going on around the world, I think it is safe to say we all need love. Lest I forget, it is Black History Month, and we would like to commend all the fallen heroes and everyone fighting for racial equality and justice. We truly appreciate you and stand with you. Speaking of Black excellence and gender equality, we would like to congratulate our very own Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for becoming the first female leader of the WTO.
Nevertheless, while so many of us wore the usual Valentine uniform, a touch of red, to church, on our dates or family gatherings, the Nigerian Bourse which was the best performing stock market index last year, was also in all shades of red last week (is it just me or did the song “blood on the dance floor” by the great Michael Jackson just come to mind?)
Bulls or Bears? – You Decide
Although illegal in several parts of the world, allow me to crave your indulgence in an animal fight between two terrestrial mammals – a bull and a bear. Now keep this strictly within your realm of imagination and place your imaginary bets on the likely victor. Hold that thought for a second and let us discuss an identical sport that is being played in a real market, which is the equities market. Most players in this market had envisaged a scenario where the bulls maintained dominance in the earlier part of the year, after which we see the bears get a hold of the bourse following the earnings season.
The premise behind this was that dividend plays will dominate the year’s start, after which we would see yields in the fixed income market retrace as we moved into the year, which would not bode well for equities given the history of a strong inverse correlation between fixed-income yields and equity market performance. So, the oracles were half right; yields are retracing as we move into the year, but at a much faster pace than envisaged. Hence, the market bulls are losing control of the local bourse during an earnings season that should be somewhat positive
NGSE ASI
Over the past two weeks, the benchmark index for the local bourse lost -4.65%, erasing most of the gains recorded in January 2021, where the market ticked up by 5.32% by the month’s end. As at the close of the market last Friday, the year-to-date return stood at 0.42%, following a second consecutive weekly decline of -3.04%. While profit-taking activities could bear some of the blame for the downtrend, the major driver behind the selloff was the increase in yields in the fixed income market. The major signal of a retracement in yields was seen two weeks ago after the OMO auctions, and the nail to the coffin came from last week’s treasury bill auction.
PMA RESULT
Before we posit our expectations for the equities market, it is imperative that we briefly note three key points. First, at current prices, the market is still performing at a discount when compared to its emerging peers, and there are still several attractive stocks in terms of both fundamentals and dividend yields. Secondly, the current tone of the fiscal authorities implies that given their plans for increased domestic borrowings, they are still looking to keep rates low, but the levels achieved last year might prove difficult to achieve; and lastly, a review of the equity market performance from 2005 till date, shows that what succeeds a yearly gain that is above 40% is a bearish year for equities.
The keyword for an approach to the equities market is caution. While the pockets of bargain hunters are expected to continually hunt for fundamentally attractive stocks after every market correction, the underlying theme of the market appears to be bearish. Hence, while several factors that would determine the market performance by year-end could still change, the current facts and historical precedence points to a bearish close. So, taking you back to our earlier imaginary fight between a bull and a bear, I wonder which animal your bet is on. As for us, our take on the animal fight is the same as our view on the equities market – when all is said and done, the omnivore wins.
New Eurobond issuance: ECOTRA 26s
Ecobank Nigeria successfully issued the first Eurobond out of Nigeria in 2021, with a total outstanding of US$300m for 5-year paper and a 7.125% coupon. The paper was highly sought after with a 3x oversubscription despite the current macroeconomic headwinds and covid-19 induced disruption. Which begets the question “is this the best time for Nigeria to issue a sovereign Bond?”
We expect to see sustained interest in coming weeks given as ECOTRA 26s remains the most attractive Nigerian bank Eurobond paper in terms of yield. We see it settling around 6%.
WTO: What Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence means for international energy trade
The coming of Okonjo-Iweala looks good for the African continent, for Nigeria, and the rest of the world.
As most of the world waited with bated breath for history to be made, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday this week, announced Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director-General of the WTO, to resume office on March 1 this year.
The announcement makes Okonjo-Iweala the first woman and first African Director-General of the WTO. Knowing how energy has been treated under the WTO since its inception, it is important to interrogate what this appointment means for the international energy markets.
The coming of the new decade has revealed that more than ever, energy is a key part of trade and the green recovery from the effects of COVID-19. Also, with climate change increasingly becoming a front-burner issue, the conversation on energy transition has taken centre stage. This is why one way or another, energy is easily at the top of the agenda of the new DG, more so, as the continent, she identifies with is disproportionately affected by energy poverty.
Prior to this time, energy has not been integrated into the WTO/Global Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) for various reasons, including that oil, which was the 20th century’s key energy source, was highly politicised, particularly by oil-producing countries in the MENA region, who had managed to wrest control of the oil markets from the United States in the late 20th century.
Also, most of the oil-producing countries were not parties to the WTO/GATT at the time and only began to accede more recently. For those who were parties, they relied on the “national security” provision of the GATT to escape the tariff and trade rules. The failure to contemplate energy in the WTO led to this chasm we have today.
This is why a lot of hope is reposed in the new DG for energy trade. While the role of the DG is mostly administrative and the WTO decision making is consent-based, Okonjo-Iweala has shown that she has significant sway and both political and diplomatic clout. Part of what we expect to see with her emergence is the emergence of a fresh set of talks like the Doha talks, with focus on integrating energy into the broader WTO framework.
Though there exists an Energy Charter Treaty amongst some 57 countries, most of which are in the EU, Okonjo-Iweala favours multilateral, rather than plurilateral or bi-lateral arrangements and it is expected she will work to reflect the Energy Charter Treaty provisions in a new WTO energy trading framework and push environmental reforms in the WTO’s rules to drive green recovery.
Okonjo-Iweala is noted for her strong support for climate-friendly policies. In her words, she wants to reach “optimal complementarity between trade and the environment”. It is expected that she will be favourable to the EU’s proposed carbon tax- also strengthened by the fact that the EU was a strong supporter of her candidacy. It is certain that she will attempt to broker a ceasefire between the US and China. Should both parties wave their white flags, their 2014 climate parley would resurrect. That will put the EU, US and China behind the DG on her climate-friendly energy plans.
Something the DG is likely to see through is the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies and double pricing, particularly because that was part of her achievement during her tenure as Minister of Finance in Nigeria. A 2019 WTO Report revealed that globally, countries are subsidising fossil fuel production and consumption to the tune of over US$500 billion annually. The removal of these subsidies will ensure more developmental use of the funds and help fund the clean energy transition in these countries.
The DG has also come at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement has just kicked off. As the AfCFTA feeds into the ideals of the WTO, the DG will see to it that supply-side constraints to free energy markets are addressed. These include tackling the infrastructure and technology challenges and ensuring there is sufficient industrialisation locally to drive production, thus reducing exportation of mere raw materials.
We would see an increased implementation of the existing WTO Aid for Trade Initiative which would give developing countries the skills, supply capacity and trade-related infrastructure they need to benefit from WTO agreements. There would also be increased trade financed energy deals brokered between Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and developing economies.
In all, the coming of Okonjo-Iweala looks good for the African continent, for Nigeria, and the rest of the world. That being said, should Nigeria fail to quickly adapt to the changing times by standardising its regulatory and institutional framework and taking advantage of WTO benefits and support mechanisms, it would be worse off from the reforms the DG intends to bring to the WTO, rather than better.
Understanding and applying the Barbell investment strategy
The barbell investment strategy as a concept suggests that the best way to strike a balance between reward and risk.
If you bought a “risk-free” 91 day Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Treasury bills at 2%, what’s the worst that can happen? Well, there is no default risk thus the risk will be that rates rise to 10% for longer-dated bonds, and you are locked in at 2%.
In essence, you miss out because you are invested in a shorter cycle. The advantage to you is that you are only locked in for 91 days, thus you can buy long-dated bonds after 91 days
If you bought a 25-year “Risk-Free” FGN Bond due in 2045, what’s the worst that can happen? Again there is no default risk and no reinvestment risk. The risk is you are locked in at 10% for 25 years, you cannot sell without a loss sale, the advantage to you is that if the economy falls, you still get paid your 10% for 25 years
The word on investing is built around two major conventions:
- Asset Allocation
- Diversification
Asset allocation is the allocation of cash to asset classes like bonds and equities to meet a stated investment objective. Asset Allocation is one of the most important decisions that affect the performance of any portfolio. Simply put a faulty asset allocation ensures that the portfolio is unable to achieve its stated objective.
For instance, buying a fixed return 10 years US Treasury Bond ETF offers no capital appreciation to a portfolio that seeks to aggressively grow capital, the proper asset for this portfolio will be an ETF focused on small or medium cap equities.
Diversification is simply not putting all your assets in one basket. Diversification is important as it protects any portfolio from concentration risk. Every asset can be measured by how it correlates to the risk-free rate in any economy. To be “risk-free” the assets should have no default and even reinvestment risk. In building a portfolio every investor is seeking to buy assets that are perfectly correlated, meaning they respond differently to economic news.
Let’s look at inflation. A 10-year bond and an ETF investing in gold will respond very differently to a rise in inflation. The bond price falls as inflation rises, but the gold ETF will see an uptick. Thus, creating the right asset allocation schedule to match a stated investment objective and building a portfolio of assets that are positively correlated to each other is essential to ensuring the success of any portfolio.
Now back to the barbell strategy. A barbel is those weights with long poles and weights on each end, nothing in the middle. The strategy is simple, why bother to build a portfolio and diversify when there are just two outcomes possible, UP and DOWN.
In essence, take Nigeria, if I was to build a fixed income portfolio for a 60-year-old looking to earn a fixed return with a capital preservation objective, I would recommend 50% FGN Bonds, 25% Corporate Bonds Income and 20% REITS 5% Cash. This asset allocation is designed to preserve capital, hence the 50% Fixed Income allocation but also with 20% REITs to earn above “risk-free” return.
However, the barbell strategy says that diversification is faulty, rather it proposes investing in the two extremes of long duration risk and short risk, and no investment in the middle of the bar assets.
So rather in today’s market environment in Nigeria with a high inflation rate, the investor places simply two concentrated bets, a 50% bet on the economy booming and a 50% bet on economy stalling. Thus, a barbel strategy for my 60-year-old will be a 50% bet on long-term FGN 2045 bonds, and a 50% bet on short-term FGN Treasury Bills paying 2% to take advantage of the economy growing.
In this barbell fixed income portfolio, the investors are covered if the economy falls and interest rates fall as the investor has 50% in long-dated FGN bonds paying today 9.80% for 25 years. However, the investor is also covered if the economy booms and interest rates start to rise as his 50% is in short-dated Treasury Bills, which will see an increase in rates.
In essence, the investor gets to eat his bonds and have them.
Follow on @FinPlanKaluAja1
