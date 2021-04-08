FG set to commission first Electric-Vehicle charging station, two months after unveiling first EV

Nigeria’s First Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station is set to be commissioned by the Federal Government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) today, 8th April 2021.

According to a tweet by the Council, the Solar Powered EV Charging Station was set up by NADDC under the Electric Vehicle Pilot Project in Collaboration with Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

In case you missed it

The project which is an innovation in the Nigerian automotive industry comes two months after the Federal Government unveiled Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, on the 5th February 2021, through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

This innovation is expected to usher in the comprehensive development of the industry by presenting Nigerians with the opportunity to benefit from the gains in renewable and sustainable energy.

Why this matters

With the commissioning of the charging station, Nigeria will join the rest of the world in embracing the recent innovation in energy mobility towards renewable and sustainable energy sources.

This innovation is expected to build on the recent development in the Nigerian automotive sector as the NADDC under the Federal Government moves toward replacing internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, in a bid to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and cut environmental pollution.