Connect with us
iubh
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
Hotflex
Advertisement
Advertisement
UBA
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Business

FG set to commission first Electric-Vehicle charging station, two months after unveiling first EV

NADDC to commission Nigeria’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station today.

Published

14 seconds ago

on

FG set to commission first Electric-Vehicle charging station, two months after unveiling first EV

Nigeria’s First Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station is set to be commissioned by the Federal Government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) today, 8th April 2021.

According to a tweet by the Council, the Solar Powered EV Charging Station was set up by NADDC under the Electric Vehicle Pilot Project in Collaboration with Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

In case you missed it

  • The project which is an innovation in the Nigerian automotive industry comes two months after the Federal Government unveiled Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, on the 5th February 2021, through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).
  • This innovation is expected to usher in the comprehensive development of the industry by presenting Nigerians with the opportunity to benefit from the gains in renewable and sustainable energy.

Why this matters

With the commissioning of the charging station, Nigeria will join the rest of the world in embracing the recent innovation in energy mobility towards renewable and sustainable energy sources.

This innovation is expected to build on the recent development in the Nigerian automotive sector as the NADDC under the Federal Government moves toward replacing internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, in a bid to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and cut environmental pollution.

Related Topics:

Omokolade Ajayi is a graduate of Economics, and a certificate holder of the CFA Institute’s Investment Foundation Program. He is a business analyst, and equity market researcher, with wealth of experience as a retail investor. He is a business owner and a stern advocate of Financial literacy, who believes in the huge economic prospect of the Nigerian Payment channels and Fintech space.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

DMO reveals what infrastructure Sukuk Fund is financing

The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road in Lagos.

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 8, 2021

By

The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road which is a major road connecting Lagos Island to Victoria Island, Falomo and Ikoyi.

The DMO disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“While the Outer Marina Road is a major artery on its own, It will also be instrumental to easing the traffic in Lagos during the repair of Falomo Bridge. Thanks to the SUKUK, we are able to rebuild Nigeria one infrastructure at a time,” it said.

READ: Investors scramble for DMO sovereign sukuk as it records 446% oversubscription

READ: Abigail Johnson is the world’s richest in finance, manages a $5 trillion investment company

What you should know 

The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced last month that it listed its third sovereign Sukuk, N162.557bn 7-year 11.200% AL Ijarah Sovereign Sukuk due 2027, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Sigma Pensions

 

Continue Reading

Appointments

Usman Alkali Baba assumes office as new IG of Police

The FG announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 8, 2021

By

The Federal Government announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.

The FG disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, citing that he is taking over from IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, who retired after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

What the FG is saying

“The handing/taking over of leadership between the former and new Police Chiefs was held in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The event was climaxed with the symbolic handover of the Nigeria Police flag.

The new IGP, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc (+), fdc, a fellow of the National Defence College, hails from Geidam in Yobe State. He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

The FG also disclosed that the new IGP believes in the provision of motivational and credible leadership driven by professionalism and strategic planning, all directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust, and the rule of law.

In case you missed it 

The Federal Government revealed why President Buhari terminated the appointment of the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, before the expiration of the 3-months extension, saying the ex-IGP’s tenure was terminated following the completion of the selection process for a new Inspector General of Police.

Hotflex
Sigma Pensions
Continue Reading

  





Nairametrics | Company Earnings

Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.