Business
FG to introduce Vehicle Finance Scheme for Nigerians to own new cars
The FG has initiated a plan that would help Nigerians own new cars through the Vehicle Finance Scheme.
The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a Vehicle Finance Scheme that would help Nigerians own new cars.
This is part of the 5-point comprehensive programme of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) which is aimed at promoting local production of vehicles and their parts.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Jelani Aliyu, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
Aliyu explained that under the scheme, individuals with a sustainable source of income would be able to acquire their choice car by depositing just 10% of the total cost and then the balance would be paid in monthly instalments within a stipulated number of years.
What the Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council is saying
Aliyu during the interview said, “The NADDC is working on a Vehicle Finance Scheme that will enable Nigerians to easily own and drive these technologically advanced brand new cars. We have reached an advanced stage of discussion with some commercial banks, and as soon as we receive the necessary approvals, we shall deploy the programme.
“We have a worked out proposal in front of our superiors and once they give us that go ahead, we will start the project because we have the money set aside for it. The targeted beneficiaries will be any Nigerian who can prove that they have a sustainable income, whether you work in the civil service, in the private sector or you are doing your own business.
“It will cover all the vehicles produced in Nigeria that have maintenance infrastructure available locally and we hope that the scheme will commence before the end of the second quarter.
Going further, Aliyu said that the council was working with both local and international companies to set up assembly and production plants in Nigeria, with the agency through its Research and Development (R&D), presently working on a blueprint of 2 brands of vehicles that would be of value to the Nigerian economy.
He noted that although the prices of brand new cars were considered high, they offered more comfort and were far cheaper to maintain.
The NADDC boss said, “We are not the one that will produce these vehicles, but we will work closely with investors and other stakeholders in the sector to ensure that the necessary support is given to them. We are building a comprehensive ecosystem that allows the production of vehicles in Nigeria and thereby creating jobs for our youths.
“If you buy a new car, you are free from trouble for many years, all you do is to change your engine oil. But when you buy a used vehicle you may have saved initially on the cost, but pretty soon you will be at the mechanic workshop always buying replacement parts.
“The money you did not spend upfront you will spend in the long run, with a lot of stress and unnecessary headache just to keep an old car going.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) provides for incentives which are targeted at creating an environment for existing assembly plants to thrive and attracting new investors in the sector.
- The 5-point NAIDP programme covered investment promotion, infrastructural development, improvement of standard and skills as well as market development.
Business
AfDB to assist West African countries deliver on carbon emission reductions
The AfDB will financially support West African countries to meet NDCs targets under the Paris climate accord.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is strongly committed towards extending financial support to the West African countries in meeting their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targets under the Paris climate accord.
According to the press release by the bank, this support involves the bank underwriting to prepare concept notes that would explore the use of internationally transferable mitigation outcomes (ITMOs) in selected West African countries.
According to Gareth Phillips, Manager of Climate and Environment Finance at the African Development Bank:
“This intervention will put in place a robust platform, including processes, procedures and structures that will ensure real and practical participation of the West African sub-region in the use of ITMOs to deliver some of their NDC aspirations. It will form the basis for the replication of these activities in other African countries.”
READ: AfDB, Afreximbank and FCI partner to support emerging factoring firms in Africa
What you should know
- The project is financed through the African Climate Technology and Finance Center and Network (ACTFCN), a Bank-managed initiative that draws on funds from the GEF Trust Fund and the Special Climate Change Fund.
- ACTFCN aims to support sub-Saharan African member countries in scaling-up the deployment of low-carbon and climate-resilient technologies for climate change mitigation and adaptation.
- This initiative is expected to assist the governments in developing the requisite technical capacity and institutional infrastructure that would enable the private sector to access new sources of climate finance as well as promote new financing mechanisms for energy efficiency and mitigation projects.
- The ITMOs promote low carbon technologies and accelerate the implementation of projects and programs for energy efficiency projects. The process involves the implementation of an approved project that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and creates mitigation outcomes utilizing approved accounting procedures.
- The Paris agreement permits the use of markets for the transfer of ITMOs between countries to meet the commitments contained in their NDCs.
- According to the Press release, “The project will also leverage the active engagement of several West African countries in climate negotiations, particularly around Article 6 of the Paris accord, and the activities of the West African Alliance for Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (the West African Alliance or WAA), which provide the opportunity to expand the reach of carbon pricing to enable full implementation of NDCs”.
Around the World
Total Group rebrands, changes name to TotalEnergies
Total has changed its name from Total to TotalEnergies, a move to invest more in renewable energy.
The Board of Directors of Total has given approval for the company’s name to be changed from Total to TotalEnergies. The move is to invest more in renewable energy.
This was disclosed by the President/Director-General of the company, Patrick Pouyannes via a video shared on its site on Monday.
READ: Total Nigeria Plc records 0.7% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
He said, “The new identity/name voices the dynamic we have collectively and resolutely launched as well as the enthusiasm that inspired us to take this course. It is based on our values and history.
“It also shows our stakeholders the path we are taking and I have no doubt that TotalEnergies will be the emblematic brand of our ambition and the banner under which we will achieve our future successes.”
READ: These 5 states will not be paid $2.7 billion Paris Club Refund, here’s why
What you should know
- In December 2015, the Paris Agreement woke world citizens up to the climate issues when it called for world carbon neutrality in the second half of the century.
- Total is doing this to support the Paris Agreement, which is why it started a significant move towards new energies in 2016, so it would continue to fulfil its mission to provide more affordable, more reliable and cleaner energy in the best way.
Business
Out-of-school children reduced by 3,247,590 from 10 million in 2019 – FG
The FG has revealed that the number of out-of-school children has reduced to almost 7 million from a huge 10 million it was in 2019.
The Federal Government has disclosed that the number of out-of-school children has reduced by 3,247,590 to 6,946,328, compared to 10.1 million it was in May 2019.
The FG disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening as it stated in a tweet post, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has achieved a reduction in the figure of Out-of-School children in the country by 3,247,590 — from 10.1 million in May 2019 down to 6,946,328 as at 31st December 2020.”
It added that the result is an outcome of recorded impressive school enrolment figures in all the 17 states of the Federation where the World Bank-supported “BETTER EDUCATION SERVICE DELIVERY FOR ALL” (BESDA) programme is being implemented.
“This 3,247,590 reduction is made up of 1,792,833 through formal schools while 1,454,757 are through nonformal interventions such as Almajiri, Girl Child, Nomadic/migrant and IDPs/Education in emergencies, as confirmed by the National Population Commission and the NBS,” the government added.
READ: FG will do everything to prevent a recurrence of school abductions – Lai Mohammed
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government started work on the Alternative School Programme (ASP), a special education initiative designed to engage out-of-school children nationwide.
- “We have just commenced work on an Alternate School Programme (ASP) as a special education initiative targeting out-of-school children nationwide. We must and will ensure that no Nigerian child is left behind in terms of appropriate basic education,” President Buhari said.
- In December, a World Bank survey revealed that 45% of school-aged household members (aged 5-18 years) did not engage in any education or learning activities since mid-March 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]