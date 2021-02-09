Paid Content
Ellah Lakes engages Ekiti youths in agriculture
Youths in Ekiti have been called upon to engage in agriculture, learning the commercial and technical aspects.
The Ekiti State Ministry of Agriculture in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth held an outreach programme in the state Capital, Ado-Ekiti.
Ellah Lakes Plc were sponsors of the event, as part of their engagement programme with stakeholders in Ekiti State, and were represented by Chuka Mordi, Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Rixton, Chief Agronomist.
The very successful outreach event was also attended by H.E. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State. The Governor emphasised his commitment to encouraging the private sector to participate in Agriculture in Ekiti State.
Mordi in his remarks thanked the Governor of Ekiti State for his sterling efforts in encouraging private sector participants in the state.
“With the intense focus on the commencement of the Special Processing Zones for Agriculture, as soon as possible, and the state’s commitment to completing the cargo Airport for export, I’m convinced that we can optimise the Agri value chain, for our crops, in Ekiti State,” Mordi said.
Jamie Rixton stated that “Engaging the youth in Agriculture, is one of our strongest strategies, as we come into Ekiti. More and more young people want to be in the Agricultural sector & are interested in learning the commercial and technical aspects. However, our investment isn’t just about Agriculture, it’s about uplifting communities by creating an Ecosysten of small businesses selling goods and services and encouraging economic growth.”
Glo announces bonus data bundles in Valentine’s promo
Globacom disclosed that the data slabs on offer range from 3G to 36G spread over six months, depending on the smartphone device.
Huge bonus data bundles await Globacom’s subscribers as the telecommunications provider announced a new promo which will give up to 36GB of data to customers who buy two smartphones from its sales outlets across Nigeria.
Globacom disclosed that the models of handheld devices available for purchase include iPhones, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, Infinix, Nokia, Imose and Itel. It stated that subscribers should “be rest assured of the genuineness of the phones which come with warranties and after-sales support from the manufacturers”, adding that the prices at the Gloworld outlets are also the most competitive in the market.
The company which said in a press statement that the data bonuses will be enjoyed by customers who buy two smartphones from Gloworld shops across the country disclosed that it was delighted to excite its customers with the mouth-watering promo.
Globacom disclosed that the data slabs on offer range from 3G to 36G spread over six months depending on the choice of smartphone devices picked by customers.
According to the company, the offer is its way of adding flavour to its customers’ Valentine season enjoyment.
“We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities on February 14 and the days after, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones. They will also use the free data bundles accruing from the promo to access their loved ones to express their feelings of love and commitment,” Globacom added.
The offer starts on February 8th and ends on February 22nd, 2021.
First Bank hits over 86,000 Firstmonie agents, empowers more Nigerians
The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.
In furtherance of the need to promote the business activities of its foremost agent banking platform – Firstmonie Agents – Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced the provision of loan facilities – up to one million naira – to its banking agents. The Bank currently has over 86,300 Firstmonie Agents, spread across the country’s 772 Local Government Areas.
With its location in every neighbourhood, Firstmonie Agents have been integral to filling the financial exclusion gap, providing convenient banking services that are easily accessible, thereby saving time and travel costs for individuals in the suburbs and remote environments that have no access to financial services.
The Bank’s financial inclusion activities is in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country; irrespective of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology and accessibility to modern infrastructural facilities. The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.
Appreciating the Firstmonie Agents, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “the roles played by our Firstmonie Agents in promoting businesses across the nooks and crannies of the country cannot be overemphasized as they have continued to set the pace in extending financial inclusion to communities with little or no access to financial services.
“With our Firstmonie Agents in every neighbourhood, several communities have witnessed a surge in business and financial activities, which is contributory to national growth and development. We commend our Agents and are delighted to support them with credit facilities, which they can access 24hours a day in less than 2minutes.”
Nigerians can now apply for second citizenship of Grenada, travel the world visa free and obtain access to the USA visa an E-2 visa
Your investment through Range Developments provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime,
At the southern end of the Caribbean lies Grenada. With an idyllic climate and picturesque waterfront, Grenada is an ideal tourist destination and an attractive jurisdiction for many investors. Grenada’s citizenship by investment program, which was introduced in 2013, grants citizenship in less than 4 months to eligible investors.
Grenadian Citizenship By Investment Options – Range Developments is the only choice
One of the most popular routes to obtain Grenadian citizenship is through an investment into a government-approved project and buy a share in a 5-star resort.
The investment threshold is USD 220,000 in addition to which there are government fees of USD 50,000 for the main applicant and up to three dependents. The cost to include any additional dependents will be USD 25,000. You are required to hold the investment for a minimum of five years before you are permitted to sell it to another individual who may also apply for second citizenship for Grenada, whilst you and your family retain your citizenship in perpetuity.
Range Developments is the clear market-leading developer in the Caribbean and presents the only credible option. Range Developments has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship applications and in the past decade is the only developer that has completed projects and delivered on its promises in this sector. Range Developments opened the world-renowned Park Hyatt St Kitts in 2017 (to reviews of best hotel in the Caribbean from CNN) and the Kempinski Dominica in 2019 (also named, the best hotel in the Caribbean in the Caribbean). Range Developments is currently developing the Six Senses Grenada. Construction is underway and scheduled completion is the end of 2022.
Key benefits of Grenadian citizenship.
- Freedom of movement: Having a second passport from Grenada allows you to travel visa-free to over 140 countries. These include the UK, EU Schengen countries, Russia, China and many others
- Access to US residency: A major draw is that Grenada offers access to the USA E2 treaty investor visa for its citizens providing an investor and his family the ability to invest and reside in the USA. The E2 visa is so coveted because it provides incredible opportunities and benefits to the investor, their spouse and dependent children under 21. Under the E2 visa spouses can work anywhere in the United States, and children under 21 have access to attend the top schools in the country at reduced rates (same as US citizens). Moreover, if an investor is not present in the USA for a 122 days in a calendar year, they are not taxed on their worldwide income.
- Grenada is a tax-efficient jurisdiction.
- Family benefits: When looking for a plan B, the family is a major consideration. With the Grenada programme, children and dependents up to 30 years of age can be included as well as dependent parents of any age. Single siblings with no children may also be included.
Conclusion
So If you are seeking to increase your global mobility and worldwide opportunities, getting a second passport is a great option. The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme is designed to offer investors and their families superior privileges unlike any other programme in the Caribbean or elsewhere in the world for that matter.
Your investment through Range Developments provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime, and is backed by over a decade of expertise.
Website: www.rangedevelopments.com
For more information, please contact:
+971527324097
