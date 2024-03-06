The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), leading a distinguished Nigerian delegation, is in France on a four-day Nigeria-France Bilateral Business Forum, aiming to bolster cooperation and attract French private sector investment to improve Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.

Keyamo and his team showcased a detailed aviation industry roadmap to Damien Caze, the French Civil Aviation Director General, and other French aviation stakeholders in Paris highlighting discussions on enhancing infrastructure and collaborations, including aircraft financing, insurance, modernization of navigational equipment, and capacity-building initiatives, as detailed in a statement by Tunde Moshood, Keyamo’s Media Adviser.

The Nigerian delegation accompanying the Aviation Minister comprised CEOs and directors from key aviation agencies, including Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku of FAAN, Capt. Chris Najomo of NCAA, and Engr. Faruk Umar of NAMA, alongside stakeholders from Nigeria’s private aviation sector.

Adenike Aboderin, Managing Director of SAHCO, and one of the Nigerian delegates highlighted the economic potential of engaging with Nigeria’s Cargo business. Similarly, Aero Contractors’ Managing Director, Capt. Ado Sanusi elaborated on the advantages of aircraft leasing and investing in Nigeria, a nation with a population of 240 million and known as Africa’s commercial hub.

French aviation stakeholders, such as PROAVIA, ASTech Paris Region, and BPI France, showed a strong interest in forming partnerships with Nigeria, recognizing its significant potential in the aviation sector. Gad Wavomba, Vice President of AerCap, committed to exploring business opportunities in Nigeria, emphasizing its investment appeal.

More Insights

In the course of the aviation business exploration across France, the Nigerian delegation will be in the cities of Marseille, Toulouse, and Orly, where the team will explore opportunities for French private sector investment in the Nigerian aviation industry.

In Toulouse, the Nigerian delegation will visit the Airbus headquarters, concluding business discussions in Orly with an audience with the management of Thales.

Minister Keyamo expressed optimism about the outcomes of the visit, stating, “We are confident that this bilateral engagement will pave the way for fruitful collaborations and investment opportunities in Nigeria’s aviation industry.”

In addition to the Nigerian delegation at the Nigeria-France business forum already mentioned, other notable participants include Emmanuel Fubara (SAN), Chairman of Bristow Helicopters; George Uriesi, MD of Ibom Air; and Seinde Fadeni Folorunsho, Chairman of NAHCO.

The forum also features participation from distinguished individuals such as Oluwatoyin Olajide, COO of Airpeace; Osholowu Gbolahan, MD of Kasi Healthcare Helicopters; Shettima Kashim Bukar, Chairman and CEO of SkyJet Aviation and Barbidos Group; Iza Emmanuel Abuya, Managing Director of XJet Aviation; Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, Chairman of Azman Air; Gaya Kabiru, Managing Director of NG Eagle; and Afolabi Babawande, Founder/CEO of Green Africa, among others.